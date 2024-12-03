In a digital signage application such as in an airport, stadium or large complex, it is important to be able to manage, monitor and control all of the displays and technology throughout the facility centrally and from the Cloud. Crestron regularly works with Cisco and others to deliver this capability on large scale network based projects. Crestron connected certified LG commercial displays, when connected through their Ethernet port allow seamless complete control, automated power on/off and full functionality from anywhere.



Through the Crestron connected certification program, customers can be assured that LG commercial displays will seamlessly function with all other products in the chain. Crestron connected certification creates an unlimited opportunity for LG to be a number one supplier of displays and monitors globally for meeting rooms, public spaces and IT departments.