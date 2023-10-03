About Cookies on This Site

6.3 cu. ft. Induction Slide In Range With ProBakeConvection™ and EasyClean®

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LSE4616ST

LED

Smart Diagnosis

HDMI

Direct Drive

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

LG ProBakeConvection™ delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.

How Does Induction Work?

The electromagnetic energy generated by an induction coil reacts only with iron-like metals, not with ceramic surfaces. The pot absorbs the electromagnetic energy, and converts it into heat. Only the bottom of the pot is heated, which guarantees even heating, safety and energy savings.
A Clean Oven in Just 10 Minutes

EasyClean® brings you our fastest oven-cleaning feature yet. In just three steps your oven can sparkle, all without strong chemical fumes or high heat. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean and 10 later, wipe away leftover grime. There's even a traditional self-clean cycle for an occasional deep clean.

Cook More

The 6.3 cu. ft. oven capacity give you more space and gives you the flexibility to cook more dishes and larger platters at the same time.

A sleek, built-in look

With a depth that lines up with standard kitchen countertops, the LG electric slide-in range offers a streamlined custom appearance that enhances every kitchen décor and makes cooking a pleasure.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 36" x 28 15/16"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454069215

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Door Design

WideView™ Window

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.3

Type

Slidein

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

VFD / White LED

Control Type

SmoothTouch™ Glass

DRAWER FEATURES

Drawer Type

Storage

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Completion Beeper

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Racks (Ea)

3 Standard Rack

COOKING MODES

Bake

Yes

Convection Bake

Yes

Proof

Yes

Roast

Yes

Warm

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

32 31/32” x 44” x 30 17/32”

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

29 7/8 x 37 7/8” x 28 15/16

Product Weight (lb.)

192

Shipping Weight (lb.)

224

LSE4616ST

