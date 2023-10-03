We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.3 cu. ft. Induction Slide In Range With ProBakeConvection™ and EasyClean®
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
No
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
-
Electric
-
Yes
-
Gas
-
No
-
Induction Slide-in
-
Yes
-
Slide-in
-
No
-
Freestanding
-
No
-
Wall Oven
-
No
-
No. of Oven
-
Single
-
Capactiy (cu.ft.)
-
6.3cu.ft.
-
EasyClean®
-
Yes
-
Self Clean
-
Yes
-
ProBakeConvection™
-
Yes
-
ThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity
-
Wi-Fi
-
Colour
-
Black Stainless Steel
-
Colour Options
-
Black Stainless Steel
-
Width
-
29 7/8"
-
Installation Type
-
Freestanding (Slide-in)
-
Sabbath Mode
-
No
-
Oven
-
Glass Touch
-
Cooktop
-
Front Tilt-Control Knobs
-
Layout
-
IntuiTouch Control System
-
Display
-
VFD
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Audible Preheat Signal
-
Yes
-
Special Functions
-
Clock(12hr,24hr), Temp. unit(F/C), Beeper Volume(High , Low, Mute), Smart oven light On/Off, Convection conversion on/off, Thermostat Adjustment, Language -English, Oven Lock available during cooking, Smart ThinQ™
-
Materials
-
Smooth Top (Pure Glass)
-
Colour
-
Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass
-
Type of elements
-
Induction
-
Hot Surface Indicator
-
1
-
No. of Elements
-
5
-
Warming Zone
-
Yes
-
Left Front
-
8"- 3200W(Boost)/2100W(Normal)
-
Right Front
-
11"- 4000W(Boost)/2400W(Normal)
-
Left Rear
-
6"- 1800W(Boost)/1300W(Normal)
-
Right Rear
-
6" / 100W (Warm Zone)
-
Centre
-
6"- 1800W(Boost)/1300W(Normal)
-
Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
6.3
-
Interior Colour
-
Blue
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Self-Clean
-
Yes
-
Variable Cleaning Time
-
(3, 4, 5hr)
-
Variable Broil
-
Speed Broil
-
Infrared Broil Element
-
No
-
Broil Element
-
4200W
-
Broil Element Pass
-
6
-
Bake Element
-
No
-
Bake Element Type
-
No
-
No of Rack Positions
-
7
-
No. of Racks
-
3 Std
-
Automatic Shut-Off
-
After 12 hours
-
Interior Oven Light
-
Auto/Manual/Preheat Signal
-
No. of Light(s)
-
1 (Incandescent)
-
Preheat Signal
-
Beeping and Flashing Oven Light (Beeps and Flashes 5 times)
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Convection System
-
ProBakeConvention™
-
Convection Bake
-
Yes
-
Convection Roast
-
Yes
-
Convection Element
-
Yes
-
Warm
-
Yes
-
Proof
-
Yes
-
Favorites
-
No
-
Delay Bake
-
Yes
-
Delay Clean
-
Yes
-
Accessory - Broiler Pan
-
No
-
Type
-
Storage
-
Element
-
No
-
Temperature Setting
-
No
-
Rack
-
No
-
Capacity (cu.ft)
-
0.8
-
Dimension (Inch)
-
22-3/16"(W) x 4-1/2"(H) x 16 3/8"(D)
-
Handle - Colour & Material
-
No Handle
-
Oven Interior (WxHxD)
-
24 13/16" x 21 5/16" x 19 3/4"
-
Exterior - Width
-
29 15/16
-
Exterior - Height (Cooktop)
-
36
-
Exterior - Height (Backguard)
-
No
-
Exterior - Depth (w/o Handle)
-
26 1/2"
-
Exterior - Depth (w/ Handle)
-
28 15/16
-
Packing (WxHxD)
-
31 31/32" x 44" x 30 17/32"
-
Net Weight (lbs.)
-
192 lbs
-
Gross Weight (lbs.)
-
224 lbs
-
Rating
-
11.6kW
-
Electric Supply
-
120/240VAC, 120/208VAC
-
LSE4616BD (Black Stainless Steel)
-
048231340076
-
1 Years Full Parts & Labour
-
Yes (In-Home Service)
-
1 Years Cooktop & Radiant
-
Yes
-
Cosmetic
-
90 Days
