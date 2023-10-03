About Cookies on This Site

6.3 cu. ft. Induction Slide In Range With ProBakeConvection™ and EasyClean®

LSE4616BD

ProBakeConvection™

EasyClean®

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

LG ProBakeConvection™ delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.

How Does Induction Work?

The electromagnetic energy generated by an induction coil reacts only with iron-like metals, not with ceramic surfaces. The pot absorbs the electromagnetic energy, and converts it into heat. Only the bottom of the pot is heated, which guarantees even heating, safety and energy savings.
A Clean Oven in Just 10 Minutes

EasyClean® brings you our fastest oven-cleaning feature yet. In just three steps your oven can sparkle, all without strong chemical fumes or high heat. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean and 10 later, wipe away leftover grime. There's even a traditional self-clean cycle for an occasional deep clean.

Cook More

The 6.3 cu. ft. oven capacity give you more space and gives you the flexibility to cook more dishes and larger platters at the same time.

A sleek, built-in look

With a depth that lines up with standard kitchen countertops, the LG electric slide-in range offers a streamlined custom appearance that enhances every kitchen décor and makes cooking a pleasure.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 36" x 28 15/16"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

HEATING

Electric

Yes

Gas

No

TYPE

Induction Slide-in

Yes

Slide-in

No

Freestanding

No

Wall Oven

No

NO. OF OVEN

No. of Oven

Single

CAPACTIY

Capactiy (cu.ft.)

6.3cu.ft.

WALL OVENS AND RANGES FEATURE

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

ProBakeConvection™

Yes

ThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity

Wi-Fi

COLOUR

Colour

Black Stainless Steel

FEATURE

Colour Options

Black Stainless Steel

Width

29 7/8"

Installation Type

Freestanding (Slide-in)

Sabbath Mode

No

CONTROL

Oven

Glass Touch

Cooktop

Front Tilt-Control Knobs

Layout

IntuiTouch Control System

Display

VFD

Control Lock

Yes

Audible Preheat Signal

Yes

Special Functions

Clock(12hr,24hr), Temp. unit(F/C), Beeper Volume(High , Low, Mute), Smart oven light On/Off, Convection conversion on/off, Thermostat Adjustment, Language -English, Oven Lock available during cooking, Smart ThinQ™

COOKTOP

Materials

Smooth Top (Pure Glass)

Colour

Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass

Type of elements

Induction

Hot Surface Indicator

1

No. of Elements

5

Warming Zone

Yes

POWER

Left Front

8"- 3200W(Boost)/2100W(Normal)

Right Front

11"- 4000W(Boost)/2400W(Normal)

Left Rear

6"- 1800W(Boost)/1300W(Normal)

Right Rear

6" / 100W (Warm Zone)

Centre

6"- 1800W(Boost)/1300W(Normal)

OVEN

Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.3

Interior Colour

Blue

EasyClean

Yes

Self-Clean

Yes

Variable Cleaning Time

(3, 4, 5hr)

Variable Broil

Speed Broil

Infrared Broil Element

No

Broil Element

4200W

Broil Element Pass

6

Bake Element

No

Bake Element Type

No

No of Rack Positions

7

No. of Racks

3 Std

Automatic Shut-Off

After 12 hours

Interior Oven Light

Auto/Manual/Preheat Signal

No. of Light(s)

1 (Incandescent)

Preheat Signal

Beeping and Flashing Oven Light (Beeps and Flashes 5 times)

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection System

ProBakeConvention™

Convection Bake

Yes

Convection Roast

Yes

Convection Element

Yes

Warm

Yes

Proof

Yes

Favorites

No

Delay Bake

Yes

Delay Clean

Yes

Accessory - Broiler Pan

No

DRAWER

Type

Storage

Element

No

Temperature Setting

No

Rack

No

Capacity (cu.ft)

0.8

Dimension (Inch)

22-3/16"(W) x 4-1/2"(H) x 16 3/8"(D)

Handle - Colour & Material

No Handle

DIMENSION

Oven Interior (WxHxD)

24 13/16" x 21 5/16" x 19 3/4"

Exterior - Width

29 15/16

Exterior - Height (Cooktop)

36

Exterior - Height (Backguard)

No

Exterior - Depth (w/o Handle)

26 1/2"

Exterior - Depth (w/ Handle)

28 15/16

Packing (WxHxD)

31 31/32" x 44" x 30 17/32"

Net Weight (lbs.)

192 lbs

Gross Weight (lbs.)

224 lbs

POWER REQUIREMENTS

Rating

11.6kW

Electric Supply

120/240VAC, 120/208VAC

UPC

LSE4616BD (Black Stainless Steel)

048231340076

WARRANTY

1 Years Full Parts & Labour

Yes (In-Home Service)

1 Years Cooktop & Radiant

Yes

Cosmetic

90 Days

