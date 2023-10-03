We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-In Range with ProBake Convection® and Air Fry
Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time
LG ProBake Convection® delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.
*As compared to LG's conventional ovens.
*Among major leading appliance brands as surveyed in June 2017. Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the full self-clean feature.
*ThinQ is available on select LG smart appliances.
All Spec
-
Control Display
-
LED
-
Outcase Color
-
PrintProof Stainless Steel
-
Cooktop Control Type
-
Knob
-
Door Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Printproof Finish
-
Yes
-
Handle Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Handle Material
-
Aluminum
-
Knob Material
-
Plastic
-
Oven Control Type
-
Glass Touch
-
Oven Door Feature
-
WideView Window
-
Cavity Material
-
Enamel
-
Cooktop Glass
-
Ceramic glass
-
Knob Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Knob Lighting
-
No
-
Bar Code
-
048231345408
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Outcase Color
-
PrintProof Stainless Steel
-
Cooktop Type
-
Induction
-
Fuel Type
-
Electric
-
Oven Type
-
Single
-
Oven Cooking System
-
ProBake Convection
-
Range Type
-
Slide-In
-
Drawer Type
-
Storage
-
Drawer Time Control
-
No
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
-
120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz
-
Watt Rating at 208V(W)
-
9450
-
Watt Rating at 240V(W)
-
11400
-
Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)
-
45.4
-
Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)
-
47.5
-
SmartDiagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
NFC Tag On
-
No
-
Voice Control (3rd Party Device)
-
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
Yes
-
Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ, SIDECHEF
-
Cooktop Type
-
Induction
-
Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)
-
2400(3900,11)
-
Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners
-
4
-
Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (Turbo, inch)
-
2100(3200,8)
-
EasyClean Cooktop
-
No
-
Element/Burner Type(Single)
-
Center Rear, Left Front, Left Rear, Right Front
-
Fuel Type
-
Electric
-
Heater - Total (W)
-
7100
-
Hot Surface Indicator
-
Yes
-
Induction Heater - Center Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)
-
1300(1800,6)
-
Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)
-
1300(1800,6)
-
Safety function(Cooktop)
-
Yes
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
-
32 1/2 x 44 1/1 x 30 1/2
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
-
29 7/8 x 36 1/2 x 26 7/8
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
185.5
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
-
244
-
Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard
-
29 7/8 x 36 1/2 x 26 7/8
-
Size in Width (inch)
-
30
-
Overall Depth - including handle (inch)
-
29 9/32
-
Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
-
22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
-
24 7/8 x 21 3/8 x 20 1/1
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Convection Fan
-
Dual Speed (High/Low)
-
Convection Type
-
ProBake Convection
-
Convection Element Power (W)
-
2500
-
Number of Rack Positions
-
7
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
6.3
-
Oven Cooking mode
-
Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake
-
Oven Light Type
-
Halogen
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
-
Yes
-
Broil Element Type
-
Sheath
-
Broil Element Power (W)
-
4200
-
Fuel Type
-
Electric
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
-
Yes
-
Scouring Pad (Ea)
-
1
-
Air Fry Tray (Ea)
-
1
-
Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)
-
1
-
Standard Rack (Ea)
-
2
-
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes (Cooktop, Oven)
-
Timed Cook
-
Yes
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
-
Yes
-
Oven Cleaning Type
-
EasyClean + Self Clean
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
Instaview
-
No
-
Self-Clean Oven Door Lock
-
Automatic
-
Soft Closing System
-
No
