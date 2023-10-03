About Cookies on This Site

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-In Range with ProBake Convection® and Air Fry

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-In Range with ProBake Convection® and Air Fry

LSIL6334F

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-In Range with ProBake Convection® and Air Fry

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

LG ProBake Convection® delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.

*As compared to LG's conventional ovens.

UltraHeat™ 3.9kW Element

Considered one of the most effective heat delivery systems in cooking, energy-efficient induction technology uses electromagnetic energy to transfer heat directly to—and only to—your cookware for faster and safer heating, even cooking, and precision temperature control.

A Clean Oven in Just 10 Minutes 

Got 10 minutes? In three easy steps and 10 quick minutes your oven can be sparkling clean, all without strong chemical fumes or high heat*. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean® and then in 10 minutes, quickly wipe away any leftover grime.

*Among major leading appliance brands as surveyed in June 2017. Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the full self-clean feature.

Stay Connected

With  theThinQ® app,  you check on dishes from the comfort of your couch by monitoring cooking mode and time remaining.You can even use voice commands since it works with the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, SideChef and Innit.

*ThinQ is available on select LG smart appliances.

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

Control Display

LED

Outcase Color

PrintProof Stainless Steel

Cooktop Control Type

Knob

Door Color

Stainless Steel

Printproof Finish

Yes

Handle Color

Stainless Steel

Handle Material

Aluminum

Knob Material

Plastic

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch

Oven Door Feature

WideView Window

Cavity Material

Enamel

Cooktop Glass

Ceramic glass

Knob Color

Stainless Steel

Knob Lighting

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231345408

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Outcase Color

PrintProof Stainless Steel

Cooktop Type

Induction

Fuel Type

Electric

Oven Type

Single

Oven Cooking System

ProBake Convection

Range Type

Slide-In

DRAWER FEATURES

Drawer Type

Storage

Drawer Time Control

No

POWER / RATINGS

Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz

Watt Rating at 208V(W)

9450

Watt Rating at 240V(W)

11400

Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

45.4

Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

47.5

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

NFC Tag On

No

Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

Yes

Works with

Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ, SIDECHEF

COOKTOP FEATURES

Cooktop Type

Induction

Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

2400(3900,11)

Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

4

Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

2100(3200,8)

EasyClean Cooktop

No

Element/Burner Type(Single)

Center Rear, Left Front, Left Rear, Right Front

Fuel Type

Electric

Heater - Total (W)

7100

Hot Surface Indicator

Yes

Induction Heater - Center Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

1300(1800,6)

Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

1300(1800,6)

Safety function(Cooktop)

Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

32 1/2 x 44 1/1 x 30 1/2

Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

29 7/8 x 36 1/2 x 26 7/8

Product Weight (lb.)

185.5

Shipping Weight (lb.)

244

Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

29 7/8 x 36 1/2 x 26 7/8

Size in Width (inch)

30

Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

29 9/32

Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8

Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

24 7/8 x 21 3/8 x 20 1/1

OVEN FEATURES

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection Fan

Dual Speed (High/Low)

Convection Type

ProBake Convection

Convection Element Power (W)

2500

Number of Rack Positions

7

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.3

Oven Cooking mode

Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake

Oven Light Type

Halogen

Automatic Safety Shut-Off

Yes

Broil Element Type

Sheath

Broil Element Power (W)

4200

Fuel Type

Electric

GoCook Smart Oven Light

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Scouring Pad (Ea)

1

Air Fry Tray (Ea)

1

Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)

1

Standard Rack (Ea)

2

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Kitchen Timer

Yes

ADA Compliant

Yes

Control Lock

Yes (Cooktop, Oven)

Timed Cook

Yes

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

Yes

Oven Cleaning Type

EasyClean + Self Clean

Sabbath Mode

Yes

Instaview

No

Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

Automatic

Soft Closing System

No

LSIL6334F

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-In Range with ProBake Convection® and Air Fry