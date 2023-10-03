About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram 15.6” i7 Processor Ultra-Slim Laptop

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG gram 15.6” i7 Processor Ultra-Slim Laptop

15Z90Q-P.AA75A9

LG gram 15.6” i7 Processor Ultra-Slim Laptop

15Z90Q-P.AA75A9
15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Touch Display With sRGB 100%

Express Yourself

Work diligently with a wide, non-reflective 15.6" display and marvel at stunning graphics, even in bright conditions.

Vibrancy That Never Ceases

*Screen image simulated.
**sRGB 100%(Typical, min 95%)

Windows 11 Home (64 bit)

Work, Play & Go All Day

Pursue your passions and maximize your productivity with the new Windows 11, made with tools to help you multitask, think, create, and connect.

Watch the Full Movie
WATCH THE FULL MOVIE WITH AUDIO DESCRIPTIONS
Introducing Windows 11

Introducing Windows 11

Windows 11 brings you closer to what you love. Pursue your passions and maximize your productivity with the new Windows 11. Built with tools to help you multitask, think,create, and connect—all designed with simplicity and intuition in mind.
Intel® Evo™ platform powered by Intel® Core™ i7 processor and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics

Brilliantly Designed

Designers, streamers and everyday users will rejoice at the premium power of our Intel® Evo™ platform powered by Intel® Core™ i7 processor and the bold and beautiful Intel® Iris® Xe graphics that come to life on screen.

Brilliantly Designed

16GB 5200 MHz LPDDR5

The Speed of Now

Stay in the zone with 5200 MHz of lightning-speed memory you need to perform at your very best during both work and play.

The Speed of Now

Ultra-Lightweight

Might Meets Light

With an ultra-lightweight body, bring your laptop wherever you go since it’ll never weigh you down.

Might Meets Light

Ready, Set, Go!
80Wh Battery

Ready, Set, Go!

Work, play and create on the go with up to 14 hours of nonstop power.* And when it comes to enjoying your favourite shows and movies, you get up to 23.5 hours of video playback, with a powerful 80Wh battery.**

*MobileMark 18 battery life may vary depending on various factors, including network connectivity and application use. Benchmark test conducted March 2022. See https://bapco.com/products/mobilemark-2018/ for additional details.
**Video playback time testing conducted by LG in March 2022 using FHD video playback (1080p resolution), airplane mode on, 150 nits brightness, earphones, and default power options. Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on various factors, including network connectivity and application use.

Tried and True Durability
MIL-STD-810

Tried and True Durability

No matter where your day takes you, your laptop is up for the challenge. This laptop passed seven tests for military-grade durability* including vibration, dust, high or low temperature, and more.

*MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs January to February 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810G Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810G: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.6 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.6 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.6 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.6 – Dust; Method 514.7 – Vibration; Method 516.7 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

Thunderbolt™ 4

Power Forward

Simply connect to Thunderbolt™ 4 for simultaneous data transfer, power delivery, and up to 5k display.

Power Forward

Full HD IR Webcam / AI Noise Cancelation

Made to be Seen

No matter where you’re working, stay connected with sharp Full HD video quality and built-in AI sound technology that filters out background noise so you can always look and sound your best.
Facial Login

Open with a Smile

Skip the passwords and speed up the login process using Windows Hello to unlock your computer so you can get down to business fast.

Open with a Smile

Upgraded Speakers

Boost Your Day

Take your audio to the next level with a wider speaker box designed to produce clear sound and heavier bass for a better experience, every time.

Boost Your Day

Presence Detection

Stay Secured

Keep your computer protected with Presence Detection that locks your screen when you walk away and Smart Display to blur your screen to prevent people behind you from viewing it

Stay Secured

LG gram view

Double Your Hustle

As if your hustle didn’t have enough already, we just doubled it. With the LG gram view portable monitor, you add an extra screen and extra flex to help you get things done wherever you are. It’s double the productivity. Double the smarts. And double the results. That’s what you get with the LG gram view portable monitor.*

Double Your Hustle

*+view sold separately.

*Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice

Print

All Spec

SYSTEM

Processor

12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor i5-1240P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 1.7 up to 4.4 GHz / E: 1.2 up to 3.3 GHz), L3 Cache 12MB

Operation System

Windows 11 Home

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

15.6 Inch

Resolution

FHD (1920 x 1080)

Panel Type

IPS Touch

Panel Multi

LGD

Pol

Anti-Glare

Brightness

300nit

Colour gamut

sRGB 100%(Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

STORAGE

Memory

16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200MHz)

SSD

512GB NVMe Gen 4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD

MMC Slot

Micro SD

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Aug 2022)
(Wi-Fi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)

BT

BT 5.1

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

Audio

HD Audio with DTS X Ultra

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

Security

HDD Security, Secure mode(Webcam & MIC off Hot key) Slim Kensington lock

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard
English/French Bilingual

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 111.6" x 69.6")

PORTS/CONNECTION

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

Thunderbolt

Yes

HDMI (Ver)

Yes (2.0)

DC-in

Yes

Battery

80 Wh Li-Ion

Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)

13 hours

AC Adapter

65W, Type-C PD adapter

Thermal

Mega cooling 4.0

Facial Login

Yes

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

356.1" x 222.9" x 17.4"

Dimension(inch)

14.02" x 8.78" x 0.69"

weight(kg)

1.140kg

weight(lb)

2.51lbs

Shipping Dimension(mm)

475" x 273" x 60"

Shipping Dimension(inch)

18.7" x 10.7" x 2.4"

Shipping weight(kg)

2.0kg

Shipping weight(lb)

4.4lbs

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Microsoft Office 2016 (30 Days Trial)

Yes

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Yes

DTS X:Ultra

Yes

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

Yes

Alexa for PC

Yes

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

Yes

UPC

UPC

195174038772

What people are saying

Buy Directly

15Z90Q-P.AA75A9

15Z90Q-P.AA75A9

LG gram 15.6” i7 Processor Ultra-Slim Laptop