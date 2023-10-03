About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG K30

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

LG K30

LMX320WM

LG K30

(1)
Design

Comfortable Grip. Maximum View.

More to see, less to hold. The linear edges maximize the display, stretching it to all the corners. One-handed use just became more comfortable.
18:9 FullVision Display

See More of What You Love

The Virtually bezel-less 5.45-inch screen mesmerizes you and makes you feel like part of every scene. With the vast entertainment space, be immersed every time you watch contents on you phone.
Large Battery Capacity

Battery That Keeps Up With You

Fuel up once for all-day power, 20% improvement from 8.9 hours to 10.7 hours playback when using the screen at full brightness. Now, maximize phone use without thinking about your charger.
Front Camera Portrait Mode

Stand Out in Your Selfies

Take selfies to the next level. Add creative touch to portraits with bokeh effect. The photo stands out looking clear and sharp against the blurred background.
Selfie Flash

Selfies That Outshine All Others

The front-facing selfie light brightens up you and your surroundings with flattering light. I defies all blur, grain, and darkness for selfies that rival a rear camera shot.
Easy GIFs and Quick Share

Sharable GIFs content in Seconds

Snap up to 20 pictures at 3-second intervals for fun GIFs with Flash Jump Cut. Touch the Quick Share icon to upload your new creations to your favorite social media platform instantly.
Low Light NR Mode

Clearer Photos in the Dark

Don't wait to get brilliant shots. Low Light Noise Reduction Mode combines several pictures to make night photos bright and clear with minimal graininess.
Fun Selfie Tricks

Fun Shortcuts for Taking Selfies

A dash of excitement for selfie sessions. Hold the phone still for 1-second to trigger face recognition and take a selfie with Auto Shot. Use hand signals to take one perfect selfie or four in a row with Gesture Shot.
Mil Spec

Ready to Last by Your Side

Prepared for every situation. Go about your day in confidence with military-grade durability. The phone's MIL-STD-810G certification proves it can keep up with you.
Google Assistant Button

Assistance at Your Fingertips

Google Assistant now has dedicated button. Simply press it to wake your assistant up without saying, “Hey Google!” Integrated LG command lets you access your phone’s special features with just your voice.

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 9

PROCESSOR

1.4HGHz Quad-core

MEMORY (RAM / ROM)

2GB / 16GB (Expandable up to 32GB with MicroSD)

BATTERY, TYP (mAh)

3,000mAh / Li-Ion, Embedded

COLOUR

PLATINUM GREY

CAMERA

REAR CAMERA

8MP @ 30fps, with Autofocus, HDR

FRONT CAMERA

5MP @ 30fps FF

DISPLAY

Type

HD+

Size (inch)

5.45”

Resolution

HD+ (1440 X 720)

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

5.0

USB

USB 2.0 (micro USB)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n (single band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LMX320WM

LG K30