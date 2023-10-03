About Cookies on This Site

29” UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

29WQ500-B

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable colour accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.
LG IPS monitor displays impeccable colour accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.

29" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display

See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively-without shifting through programs.

 

See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively— without shifting through programs.

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.




This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while two 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.
1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

Ergonomic Design

Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.
Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.

Manuals & Software Download

Download product manuals and software for your products.

MANUALS DOWNLOAD SOFTWARE DOWNLOAD
All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

29

Size (cm)

73 cm

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Typ.)

250 cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (1ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ.)

21W

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Tilt

-5~15º

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

Base Detachable

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

688.5 x 406.6 x 223.8mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

688.5 x 313.4 x 45.3mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

822 x 159 x 413mm

Weight with Stand

4.5kg

Weight without Stand

4.0kg

Weight in Shipping

6.8kg

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 year labour and parts

What people are saying

Buy Directly

29WQ500-B

29” UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™