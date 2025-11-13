We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Refrigerator Size Guide: How to Choose the Perfect LG Refrigerator for Your Saudi Home
Choosing a new refrigerator is a major decision for any Saudi household. With so many options available, it’s essential to understand how to select the right size and type that fits your kitchen, family needs, and lifestyle. This comprehensive LG refrigerator size guide will walk you through key specifications, measurement tips, and shopping advice—tailored especially for homes in Saudi Arabia.
Guide to Specifications
Understanding LG Refrigerator Size Terminology
Before you select an LG refrigerator, it’s important to understand the terminology used to describe sizes and capacities. These terms will help you compare models and ensure you choose one that perfectly fits both your kitchen and your daily life.
#1 Capacity
In Liters and Cubic Feet
The storage capacity of refrigerators is most commonly measured in liters (لتر) or cubic feet (قدم مكعب). This figure represents the total internal space available for food and beverages.
✓ Liters (L): The standard unit in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia. For example, a 300-liter refrigerator is typically suitable for a small family of 2-3 people.
✓ Cubic Feet (cu.ft): Often used in international specifications. 1 cubic foot equals approximately 28.3 liters.
See the guide below for general capacity recommendations illustrated by household examples.
Up to 300 Liters (10cu.ft) - Ideal for singles or couples.
300–500 Liters (10–17cu.ft) - Best for families of 3–4.
Above 500 Liters (17+cu.ft) - suits larger families or those who entertain often.
#2 Dimensions
Width x Height x Depth
External refrigerator dimensions are usually listed in millimeters (mm) or centimeters (cm), showing the width, height, and depth. For example, a spec might read 700mm(W) x 1800mm(H) x 700mm(D). Accurate measurement matters because it’s not enough to look at the refrigerator’s size alone. Always measure your available kitchen space—including alcoves and surrounding cabinets—to make sure the refrigerator fits comfortably.
#3 Volume Types
Net Capacity vs. Gross Capacity
LG refrigerator specifications often list both ‘gross’ and ‘net’ capacities.
✓Gross Capacity: Total interior volume, including all shelves and compartments.
✓Net Capacity: Usable space after subtracting shelves, drawers, and fittings.
For example, a refrigerator with a gross capacity of 500 liters may have a net capacity of 450 liters. When comparing models, always use net capacity to better estimate how much food you can store.
How to Accurately Measure Your Kitchen Space for a New LG Refrigerator
A successful refrigerator installation starts with accurate measurements. Here’s how to ensure your new LG refrigerator fits perfectly in your Saudi kitchen.
Step 1
Measure the Alcove/Space
Use a tape measure to determine the width, height, and depth of the space where your refrigerator will go. Always measure from wall to wall, and from the floor to any overhead cabinets.
Step 2
Account for Ventilation Space
For optimal performance and energy efficiency, LG recommends leaving space around the refrigerator for air circulation:
✓ Sides: At least 2–5 cm
✓ Rear: At least 5–10 cm
✓ Top: At least 5–10 cm
*Check the user manual or LG’s official website for model-specific ventilation guidelines.
Step 3
Check Door Swing Clearance
Make sure the refrigerator doors can open fully without hitting walls, cabinets, or other appliances. Some LG models are designed for tight spaces, featuring doors that require less clearance—ideal for compact Saudi kitchens.
Step 4
Measure Delivery Pathways
Don’t forget to measure doorways, hallways, and stairs that the refrigerator must pass through during delivery. This prevents any surprises on installation day.
Explore the LG Refrigerator Range
Types and Their Available Sizes in Saudi Arabia
LG offers a wide range of refrigerators in Saudi Arabia, each designed to suit different needs. Here’s a quick overview of the main types and their typical size ranges:
Explore the full LG refrigerator collection in Saudi Arabia and find the right category for your home:
How to Choose the Perfect LG Refrigerator Size for Your Needs and Lifestyle?
Selecting the ideal refrigerator isn’t just about fitting your kitchen—it’s about matching your daily habits and family needs. Here’s how to make the best choice:
Based on Family Size
✓ 1–2 people: 200–380 liters (7–13 cu.ft)
✓ 3–4 people: 380–500 liters (13–17 cu.ft)
✓ 5 or more: 500+ liters (17+ cu.ft)
A small family will do well with a top freezer or bottom freezer model, while larger families often prefer side-by-side or French door refrigerators.
According to Shopping and Food Storage Habits
If you buy groceries in bulk or prefer frozen foods, look for LG models with larger freezer capacities (at least 100 liters or 3.5 cu.ft). For those who love fresh produce, models with larger refrigerator compartments and advanced humidity controls are ideal.
Matching Your Kitchen Space and Layout
Always factor in your exact kitchen measurements and the way doors will open. If your space is tight, consider LG’s counter-depth or single door models. For open layouts, French door or side-by-side types make accessing food easy for the whole family.
Additional Tips
Choosing and Buying the Right Sized LG Refrigerator
Before making your final decision, consider these practical tips:
✓ Think About the Future : Are you planning to expand your family, or do you entertain often? Investing in a slightly larger refrigerator now can save you from needing an upgrade later.
✓ Read User Reviews : Check online reviews from other LG owners in Saudi Arabia. Their experiences can give you real insight into durability, usability, and which sizes work best for local homes.
✓ Visit LG Showrooms or Authorized Retailers : If possible, visit an LG showroom or authorized retailer in Saudi Arabia. Seeing the refrigerator in person helps you visualize its size, check interior layouts, and get a feel for features before you buy.
Where to Find and Buy LG Refrigerators in the Right Sizes in Saudi Arabia?
LG refrigerators are available across Saudi Arabia through official LG stores, authorized retailers, and leading electronics shops. Explore the latest models, compare sizes, and get expert advice to ensure you bring home the perfect LG refrigerator for your Saudi kitchen. With the right knowledge and careful measurement, you can choose an LG refrigerator that fits your space, meets your needs, and elevates your daily life. Enjoy fresh food, efficient storage, and innovative features—only from LG.
FAQ
What is the difference between gross capacity and net capacity?
Gross capacity is the total volume including all shelves, while net capacity is the usable space after accounting for drawers and fittings. For example, a refrigerator with 500 liters gross may have 450 liters net.
Which LG refrigerator type suits small or large families
For 1–2 people, 200–380 liters (7–13cu.ft) is recommended. For 3–4 people, 380–500 liters (13–17cu.ft) is suitable. For 5 or more, 500+ liters (17+cu.ft) is best. A small family will do well with a top freezer or bottom freezer model, while larger families often prefer side-by-side or French door refrigerators.
How do I match my refrigerator to my kitchen space and layout
Always factor in your exact kitchen measurements and the way doors will open. If your space is tight, consider LG’s counter-depth or single door models. For open layouts, French door or side-by-side types make accessing food easy for the whole family.
Where can I buy LG refrigerators in Saudi Arabia
LG refrigerators are available across Saudi Arabia through official LG stores, authorized retailers, and leading electronics shops. You can shop online at the LG Saudi Arabia Refrigerator Landing Page or find a store near you using the LG KSA Store Locator.