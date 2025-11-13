The storage capacity of refrigerators is most commonly measured in liters (لتر) or cubic feet (قدم مكعب). This figure represents the total internal space available for food and beverages.

✓ Liters (L): The standard unit in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia. For example, a 300-liter refrigerator is typically suitable for a small family of 2-3 people.

✓ Cubic Feet (cu.ft): Often used in international specifications. 1 cubic foot equals approximately 28.3 liters.

See the guide below for general capacity recommendations illustrated by household examples.