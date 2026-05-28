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Čelní pohled na
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED vyobrazený zepředu a z boku má 55" displej s šířkou 1236 mm, výškou obrazovky 718 mm, výškou se stojanem 780 mm, hloubkou 67,9 mm a půdorysem stojanu 1086 x 230 mm.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED s technologií Dynamic QNED Color Pro vyplňuje obrazovku živými, plynulými záblesky barevného pohybu připomínajícího malbu a předvádí vylepšenou barevnou živost certifikovanou pro 100% objem barev.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED vyzdvihuje, jak jeho technologie Mini LED odhaluje ostřejší textury skal a jasnější detaily oceánu než konvenční LED v rozdělené scéně pobřežního útesu, poskytuje hlubší černou barvu a jemnější kontrast pro větší čistotu a hloubku.
Procesor alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 televizoru LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED září uprostřed žluté desky plošných spojů a zdůrazňuje chytřejší a výkonnější zpracování AI, které vylepšuje čistotu obrazu 4K díky lepšímu kontrastu a hloubce.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED s technologií 4K Super Upscaling a Dynamic Tone Mapping zobrazuje venkovní scénu z nízkého úhlu, ve které se muž nachází mezi barevnými budovami. Umělá inteligence rozpozná scénu a každý snímek převede na rozlišení 4K.
Systém LG Shield, použitý v modelu LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, je vyobrazen logem LG Shield uprostřed, ikonami zabezpečení dole a odznakem 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree nahoře, které symbolizují ochranu dat a systému.
Ocenění CES Innovation Awards Honoree 2026 v kategorii Umělá inteligence je uznáním pro Multi-AI vyhledávání s technologiemi Google Gemini a Microsoft Copilot.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED je vybaven funkcí AI Hub pro personalizaci, s ikonou AI nad dálkovým ovladačem obklopeným štítky pro Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID s My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard a AI Sound Wizard.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED Sports Forecast s AI Concierge zobrazuje živý fotbalový zápas s panelem umělé inteligence na obrazovce, který prezentuje předpovědi, informace o hře a data ligy a naznačuje, jak umělá inteligence analyzuje hru a předpovídá výsledky zápasů.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED pro dokonalý herní zážitek zobrazuje rychlou akční herní scénu s vloženým srovnáním, které zdůrazňuje plynulejší pohyb, a zároveň podporuje 60 Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG a GeForce NOW.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED s tenkým designem je připevněn na stěnu v prosvětleném, otevřeném obývacím prostoru. Jeho elegantní profil dokonale ladí s interiérem a zobrazuje výrazné, barevné abstraktní umělecké dílo.
Čelní pohled na
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED vyobrazený zepředu a z boku má 55" displej s šířkou 1236 mm, výškou obrazovky 718 mm, výškou se stojanem 780 mm, hloubkou 67,9 mm a půdorysem stojanu 1086 x 230 mm.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED s technologií Dynamic QNED Color Pro vyplňuje obrazovku živými, plynulými záblesky barevného pohybu připomínajícího malbu a předvádí vylepšenou barevnou živost certifikovanou pro 100% objem barev.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED vyzdvihuje, jak jeho technologie Mini LED odhaluje ostřejší textury skal a jasnější detaily oceánu než konvenční LED v rozdělené scéně pobřežního útesu, poskytuje hlubší černou barvu a jemnější kontrast pro větší čistotu a hloubku.
Procesor alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 televizoru LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED září uprostřed žluté desky plošných spojů a zdůrazňuje chytřejší a výkonnější zpracování AI, které vylepšuje čistotu obrazu 4K díky lepšímu kontrastu a hloubce.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED s technologií 4K Super Upscaling a Dynamic Tone Mapping zobrazuje venkovní scénu z nízkého úhlu, ve které se muž nachází mezi barevnými budovami. Umělá inteligence rozpozná scénu a každý snímek převede na rozlišení 4K.
Systém LG Shield, použitý v modelu LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, je vyobrazen logem LG Shield uprostřed, ikonami zabezpečení dole a odznakem 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree nahoře, které symbolizují ochranu dat a systému.
Ocenění CES Innovation Awards Honoree 2026 v kategorii Umělá inteligence je uznáním pro Multi-AI vyhledávání s technologiemi Google Gemini a Microsoft Copilot.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED je vybaven funkcí AI Hub pro personalizaci, s ikonou AI nad dálkovým ovladačem obklopeným štítky pro Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID s My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard a AI Sound Wizard.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED Sports Forecast s AI Concierge zobrazuje živý fotbalový zápas s panelem umělé inteligence na obrazovce, který prezentuje předpovědi, informace o hře a data ligy a naznačuje, jak umělá inteligence analyzuje hru a předpovídá výsledky zápasů.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED pro dokonalý herní zážitek zobrazuje rychlou akční herní scénu s vloženým srovnáním, které zdůrazňuje plynulejší pohyb, a zároveň podporuje 60 Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG a GeForce NOW.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED s tenkým designem je připevněn na stěnu v prosvětleném, otevřeném obývacím prostoru. Jeho elegantní profil dokonale ladí s interiérem a zobrazuje výrazné, barevné abstraktní umělecké dílo.

Hlavní funkce

    Proč LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED přináší dynamický sportovní zážitek na jasné obrazovce, kde panely řízené umělou inteligencí zobrazují předpovědi, informace o hráčích a data ligy, zatímco hra je analyzována v reálném čase.Dynamic QNED Color Pro

    Dynamický sport s LG QNED evo

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED s technologií Dynamic QNED Color Pro vyplňuje obrazovku živými, plynulými záblesky barevného pohybu připomínajícího malbu a předvádí vylepšenou barevnou živost certifikovanou pro 100% objem barev.

    Dynamic QNED Color Pro

    Certifikováno pro 100% objem barev

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED předvádí Mini LED na scéně s rozeklaným pobřežním útesem, kde porovnává konvenční LED s hlubšími černými tóny a jemnějším kontrastem v vrstvených texturách skal a detailech oceánu pro větší čistotu a hloubku.

    Mini LED

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED s oceňovaným systémem Multi AI webOS je prezentován na tmavém pozadí s logy Microsoft Copilot a Google Gemini. Označují podporu služeb souvisejících s umělou inteligencí, které jsou přístupné prostřednictvím rozhraní televizoru.

    Cenami ověnčený Multi AI webOS

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED je vybaven funkcí AI Hub pro personalizaci, se symbolem AI nad dálkovým ovladačem obklopeným štítky pro Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID s My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard a AI Sound Wizard.

    AI Hub pro personalizaci

    Označení LG Shield je zobrazeno na tmavém pozadí s ikonami zabezpečení, které zdůrazňují ochranu webOS v oblasti soukromí, zabezpečení dat a integrity systému.

    Zabezpečeno technologií LG Shield

    Jak LG QNED evo Mini LED přináší dynamické barvy do každé scény?

    Technologie Dynamic QNED Color Pro televizoru LG QNED evo, která je certifikována pro 100% objem barev, a naše technologie Mini LED se spojily, aby přinesly ultra živé barvy a detaily. Užijte si pohlcující zážitek ze sledování sportovních přenosů, filmů a dalších obsahů.

    Dynamic QNED Color Pro

    Technologie barevného gamutu Nano od LG zajišťuje 100% objem barev na vašem televizoru.

    Užívejte si dynamičtější a živější barvy v pohybu díky technologii LG Nano s širším barevným gamutem, která nahrazuje technologii Quantum Dot a vylepšuje reprodukci barev vašeho televizoru, aby dokázal vyjádřit celou škálu nálad pomocí technologie Dynamic QNED Color Pro.2)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80/81/83 Mini LED s technologií Dynamic QNED Color Pro vyplňuje obrazovku živými, plynulými výbuchy barevných pohybů připomínajících malbu, s plynulými přechody a širokým barevným rozsahem přesahujícím typické displeje s kvantovými tečkami.

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80/81/83 Mini LED s technologií Dynamic QNED Color Pro vyplňuje obrazovku živými, plynulými výbuchy barevných pohybů připomínajících malbu, s plynulými přechody a širokým barevným rozsahem přesahujícím typické displeje s kvantovými tečkami.

    Podívejte se na certifikaci 100% objemu barev LG QNED evo3)

    Mini LED

    Vynikající kvalita dovedená k precizní dokonalosti

    Objevte hlubší kontrast a jasný obraz díky technologii Mini LED od společnosti LG, která zajišťuje přesné řízení podsvícení pro každou scénu.

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED vyzdvihuje, jak jeho technologie Mini LED odhaluje ostřejší textury skal a jasnější detaily oceánu než konvenční LED v rozdělené scéně pobřežního útesu, poskytuje hlubší černou barvu a jemnější kontrast pro větší čistotu a hloubku.

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED vyzdvihuje, jak jeho technologie Mini LED odhaluje ostřejší textury skal a jasnější detaily oceánu než konvenční LED v rozdělené scéně pobřežního útesu, poskytuje hlubší černou barvu a jemnější kontrast pro větší čistotu a hloubku.

    * Snímky výše jsou simulované pro ilustrační účely.

    procesor alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9

    Vylepšeno pro chytřejší a výkonnější zpracování obrazu

    Díky vyšší výkonnosti GPU a CPU provádí procesor Alpha 7 AI optimalizaci obrazu v nanoměřítku. Výsledkem je 4K rozlišení s lepším kontrastem a trojrozměrnou hloubkou.

    Procesor Alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9 televizoru LG QNED evo AI QNED80/81/83 Mini LED září uprostřed žluté desky plošných spojů a zdůrazňuje chytřejší a výkonnější zpracování AI, které vylepšuje čistotu obrazu 4K díky lepšímu kontrastu a hloubce.

    Procesor Alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9 televizoru LG QNED evo AI QNED80/81/83 Mini LED září uprostřed žluté desky plošných spojů a zdůrazňuje chytřejší a výkonnější zpracování AI, které vylepšuje čistotu obrazu 4K díky lepšímu kontrastu a hloubce.

    Proč LG AI TV?

    LG AI TV optimalizuje obraz a zvuk a zároveň díky personalizovanému AI Hubu zefektivňuje každodenní život.

    Zjistěte více o LG AI TV

    Objevte 3 hlavní výhody AI Hubu

    Pokročilé vyhledávání s využitím umělé inteligence pomocí Google Gemini a Microsoft Copilot

    Jednoduše řekněte, co hledáte, a poté vyberte model AI, který vám vyhovuje nejvíce. Systém se připojuje k několika modelům umělé inteligence, aby  poskytoval komplexnější a relevantnější výsledky.6)

    Dostávejte personalizovaná doporučení obsahu a informace

    AI Concierge navrhuje obsah a aktualizace přizpůsobené vašim zájmům. Karta „In This Scene“ (v této scéně) poskytuje relevantní doporučení a informace na základě toho, co sledujete, zatímco generativní umělá inteligence umožňuje vyhledávání a vytváření obrázků.7)

    LG AI TV rozpozná váš hlas a přenese vás na stránku My Page přizpůsobenou přímo vám!

    Na stránce My Page máte vše na jednom místě, od počasí, kalendáře a widgetů až po výsledky oblíbených sportů.8)

    Na tmavém pozadí je vyobrazeno označení CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree. Architektura Multi-AI má ocenění v kategorii umělé inteligence.

    Na tmavém pozadí je vyobrazeno označení CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree. Architektura Multi-AI má ocenění v kategorii umělé inteligence.

    Cenami ověnčený Multi AI webOS

    Cenami ověnčený webOS nyní zabezpečený technologií LG Shield

    Na tmavém pozadí je vyobrazeno označení AVForums Editor’s Choice pro LG webOS 25, který byl vyhlášen nejlepším systémem pro smart TV v letech 2025/2026.

    Na tmavém pozadí je vyobrazeno označení AVForums Editor’s Choice pro LG webOS 25, který byl vyhlášen nejlepším systémem pro smart TV v letech 2025/2026.

    8 Years As The Best Smart TV System 

    Označení LG Shield je zobrazeno na tmavém pozadí s ikonami zabezpečení, které zdůrazňují ochranu webOS v oblasti soukromí, zabezpečení dat a integrity systému. Zobrazuje se také označení CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree.

    Označení LG Shield je zobrazeno na tmavém pozadí s ikonami zabezpečení, které zdůrazňují ochranu webOS v oblasti soukromí, zabezpečení dat a integrity systému. Zobrazuje se také označení CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree.

    LG Shield

    Bezpečnost, které můžete důvěřovat

    Bezpečnost vašich dat zajišťuje 7 klíčových technologií LG Shield. Zahrnují bezpečné ukládání a správu dat, bezpečné kryptografické algoritmy, zajištěnou integritu softwaru, ověřování uživatelů a řízení přístupu, bezpečný přenos dat, detekci bezpečnostních událostí a reakci na ně a bezpečné řízení aktualizací.

    Bezpečnost, které můžete důvěřovat Více informací o LG Shield

    Program webOS Re:New

    Upgradujte svůj televizor až na 5 let zdarma10)

    Ochrana LG Quad Protection je znázorněna čtyřmi ikonami ochrany na žlutém pozadí. Každá ikona představuje ochranu před bleskem, ochranu před vlhkostí, ochranu před přepětím a ochranu webOS pomocí LG Shield.

    Ochrana LG Quad Protection je znázorněna čtyřmi ikonami ochrany na žlutém pozadí. Každá ikona představuje ochranu před bleskem, ochranu před vlhkostí, ochranu před přepětím a ochranu webOS pomocí LG Shield.

    Ochrana LG Quad Protection

    Váš televizor LG je vyroben pro dlouhou životnost díky technologii LG Quad Protection.

    Váš televizor LG je chráněn od hardwaru po software. Integrované kondenzátory chrání před vysokým napětím, včetně úderů blesku, zatímco polovodiče jsou vybaveny ochranou proti přepětí. Silikonový gel a ochranné povlaky chrání čipové sady před vlhkostí a díky technologii LG Shield jsou v bezpečí i vaše data.

    AI Magický ovladač

    Využívejte všechny možnosti umělé inteligence pomocí jediného tlačítka AI.

    Jedno tlačítko AI stačí k přístupu a ovládání všech interakcí řízených umělou inteligencí. Díky rolovacímu kolečku a okamžitým hlasovým příkazům je ovládání zcela snadné.11)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80/81/83 Mini LED je vybaven funkcí AI Hub pro personalizaci, s ikonou AI nad dálkovým ovladačem obklopeným štítky pro Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID s My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard a AI Sound Wizard.

    Ponořte se do každého sportovního zápasu

    Sportovní předpověď od AI Concierge

    Získejte předpovědi výsledků zápasů pomocí umělé inteligence

    AI analyzuje statistiky a výkonnost vašeho týmu a poskytuje předpovědi výsledků zápasů. Fanděte ještě intenzivněji a užijte si podporu svého týmu díky těmto informacím generovaným umělou inteligencí.12)

    TruMotion

    Vyhlazování pohybu, které se přizpůsobí každému žánru

    Funkce AI Genre Selection identifikuje žánr obsahu a funkce TruMotion upravuje úroveň chvění obrazu tak, aby bylo dosaženo přirozeného zážitku ze sledování filmů, sportovních přenosů a dalších pořadů.

    Sports Alert

    Nastavte si upozornění a nic vám neunikne

    Nezmeškejte ani jeden okamžik akce. Nastavte si upozornění a dostávejte informace o rozlosování zápasů vašeho týmu, výsledcích a dalších událostech.

    Skutečné kino, zachované v nejmenších detailech

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80/81/83 Mini LED je vyobrazen ve studiu, kde režisér pracuje na ovládacím panelu a upravuje film zobrazený na obrazovce. V levém dolním rohu se zobrazí loga FILMMAKER MODE.

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80/81/83 Mini LED je vyobrazen ve studiu, kde režisér pracuje na ovládacím panelu a upravuje film zobrazený na obrazovce. V levém dolním rohu se zobrazí loga FILMMAKER MODE.

    FILMMAKER Ambient MODE

    Sledujte filmy tak, jak je zamýšlel režisér

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED je vyobrazen ve studiu, kde režisér pracuje na ovládacím panelu a upravuje film zobrazený na obrazovce. V levém dolním rohu se zobrazí loga FILMMAKER MODE.16)

    Design, který pozvedne váš prostor

    Tenký design

    Štíhlá silueta, která ladí s vaším interiérem

    Díky minimalistickým liniím a propracovaným detailům dodává elegantní profil vašeho televizoru vašemu domovu sofistikovaný nádech, aniž by rušil.

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80/81/83 Mini LED s tenkým designem je připevněn na stěnu v prosvětleném, otevřeném obývacím prostoru. Jeho elegantní profil dokonale ladí s interiérem a zobrazuje výrazné, barevné abstraktní umělecké dílo.

    Objevte nekonečné množství mistrovských děl s LG Gallery+

    LG Gallery+

    Vytvořte si svůj vlastní styl s více než 5000 pečlivě vybranými uměleckými díly.

    LG Gallery+ vám umožňuje přístup k nepřebernému množství uměleckých děl a obsahu od našich partnerů, jako jsou The National Gallery, MMCA, Magnum a další. Zkrášlete a přizpůsobte svůj prostor uměním, které odráží váš styl.18)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED s funkcí LG Gallery+ s BGM a Music Lounge zobrazuje na obrazovce scénu „Forest Evening“ (Lesní večer) s lesním jezerem a viditelným panelem uživatelského rozhraní Music Lounge pro náladovou hudbu, přehrávání přes Bluetooth a ovládání.

    LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M with LG Gallery+ Diverse Art Content displays a Vincent van Gogh landscape artwork on a wall-mounted screen in a gallery-style living space, accompanied by a canvas and additional framed art nearby.

    BGM s Music Lounge

    Vytvořte správnou atmosféru pomocí hudby

    Vytvořte správnou atmosféru pomocí hudby, která ladí s vašimi vizuálními prvky. Používejte hudbu doporučenou podle svých preferencí nebo se připojte přes Bluetooth a přehrávejte své vlastní skladby.

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80/81/83 Mini LED zobrazuje mřížku rodinných snímků z Google Photos, zatímco telefon zobrazuje seznam alb s aktivovanou volbou Family Trip (Rodinný výlet).

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80/81/83 Mini LED zobrazuje mřížku rodinných snímků z Google Photos, zatímco telefon zobrazuje seznam alb s aktivovanou volbou Family Trip (Rodinný výlet).

    My Photos

    Snadný přístup k Fotkám Google a vystavení vzpomínek

    Snadno připojte k televizoru svůj účet Fotky Google jen pomocí telefonu. Bez námahy si přizpůsobte prostor pomocí obsahu z vaší vlastní knihovny fotografií.21)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED je připevněn na zelené stěně nad červenou konzolí a zobrazuje informační tabuli s informacemi o počasí, sportovních výsledcích, televizním programu a Home Hub.

    LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

    Informační tabule

    Zůstaňte v obraze díky personalizovanému ovládacímu panelu

    Důležité informace na jednom místě. Získejte aktuální informace o počasí a upozornění na sportovní události, zobrazte si Kalendář Google, nastavte si upozornění Home Hub, rezervace sledování a další.

    Režim Gallery

    Plynulý přechod z TV na umělecká díla

    S aktivovaným režimem Gallery může váš televizor i nadále šetřit energii, zatímco zobrazuje vybraná umělecká díla, která dodávají vašemu prostoru styl a eleganci.22)

    Automatická regulace jasu

    Optimální jas za jakýchkoli světelných podmínek

    Funkce regulace jasu Brightness Control automaticky přizpůsobuje výstup obrazovky podle okolního osvětlení a zajišťuje tak jasný a pohodlný obraz v jakémkoli prostředí.23)

    Senzor pohybu

    Reaguje na vaši přítomnost

    Díky detekci pohybu může váš televizor inteligentně reagovat a přepínat režimy podle toho, zda se nacházíte v jeho blízkosti.24)

    LG Channels

    Nekonečná zábava zdarma

    LG Channels přináší rozmanitý obsah z platforem živého vysílání a obsahu na vyžádání do jednoho centra, díky čemuž je hledání oblíbeného obsahu snazší než kdykoli předtím.25)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED s funkcí Smart Connectivity zobrazuje na obrazovce rozhraní Home Hub, které ukazuje připojení k Google Home a LG ThinQ, s panely pro televizi, zařízení a aplikace v jediném ovládacím rozložení.

    Smart Connectivity

    Home Hub,  vaše komplexní platforma pro inteligentní domácnost

    Home Hub spojuje všechna vaše chytrá zařízení. Bezproblémové připojení, ovládání a interakce s domácími zařízeními IoT prostřednictvím Google Home a dalších zařízení.26)

    LG Soundbar vylepšuje každou scénu plnějším prostorovým zvukem

    WOW Orchestra

    Plně prostorový zvukový systém od LG TV a Soundbar v synchronizaci

    Synchronizací televizoru a soundbaru do jednoho celku systém rozšiřuje hloubku a směrovost pro plnější prostorový zážitek.26)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED s technologií WOW Orchestra zobrazuje na obrazovce vystupující hudebníky, zatímco vrstvené zvukové vlny z televizoru a soundbaru pod ním naplňují obývací pokoj a vytvářejí synchronizovaný prostorový zvukový zážitek.

    Rodina s dětmi a prarodiči sedí společně na pohovce ve světlém obývacím pokoji, drží dálkové ovládání a sledují televizi.

    Rodina s dětmi a prarodiči sedí společně na pohovce ve světlém obývacím pokoji, drží dálkové ovládání a sledují televizi.

    Accessibility

    Pomocné funkce umožňují inkluzivnější prohlížení

    Televizory LG TV jsou koncipovány s ohledem na přístupnost a jsou vybaveny funkcemi, jako je filtr pro úpravu barev, průvodce znakovou řečí a přímá podpora připojení pro zvuková pomocná zařízení.

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