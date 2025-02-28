Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Home, Smart Home

Voller Fokus auf dein Leben. Die AI Home-Lösungen von LG machen dein Zuhause noch komfortabler. LG Affectionate Intelligence kümmert sich liebevoll um jeden in deinem Zuhause und erleichtert deinen Alltag, damit du mehr Mensch sein kannst.

A woman lies on her side, sleeping in bed, as the glowing LG AI device greets her with 'Good morning.' A dog walks past the LG StanbyMe screen displaying the words 'Good morning.' A woman slides open a frosted glass door and enters. Inside the laundry room, a boy is placing laundry into the LG washing machine. A man and a woman lie intertwined on the living room sofa. A soccer match is playing on the TV screen. A woman and a man are hugging each other joyfully while having a conversation. The lights and TV are on, then they automatically turn off one by one. The LG robot vacuum starts moving across the floor.

Affectionate Intelligence

Was macht dein Zuhause menschlicher?
Wie bringt das Design deinen Stil zum Ausdruck?
Wie hilft dir deine Umgebung zu entspannen?
Wie schaffst du Erinnerungen an diesem Ort?

LG Geräte mit Affectionate Intelligence sind so optimiert, dass sie deine physischen und emotionalen Verhaltensweisen analysieren, damit du deine Zeit zu Hause voll und ganz genießen kannst.

Der AI Button auf der LG AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung ist hervorgehoben, darüber werden die Funktionen AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard und AI Sound Wizard vorgestellt.

LG OLED AI

Die nächste Generation der LG AI TVs

Vervollständige dein AI-Erlebnis mit der neuen AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung mit dem speziellen AI Button. Entdecke die AI-Fernseher von LG, die dich als Nutzer erkennen, sich an dich anpassen und um deine Bedürfnisse kümmern. So kannst du deinen Lieblingsfilm ganz entspannt genießen.

Entdecke die wichtigsten Funktionen

Mehr erfahren
pause

LG WashTower

Entlastung für dich

LG AI lässt dich deine Wäsche mit Hilfe von AI DD® nach dem ersten Knopfdruck vergessen. Denn AI DD® erkennt die Menge an Wäsche sowie die Art des Stoffes und optimiert eigenständig jeden Waschgang. So kannst du dich den schönen Dingen widmen.

Entdecke die wichtigsten Funktionen

Die Möbel stehen in einem rot beleuchteten Raum, in dessen Mitte ein xboom Bluetooth-Speaker auf dem Tisch steht, der den Raum scannt.

LG xboom

Fülle deinen Raum mit Sound und Licht, optimiert durch LG AI

Klang und Stil treffen aufeinander, um Tag und Nacht einen kraftvollen Sound zu liefern.

Entdecke die wichtigsten Funktionen

pause

LG StanbyME

Unendliche Möglichkeiten

Schön, funktional und flexibel - mit dem kabellosen LG StanbyME kannst du Unterhaltung genießen, wie und wo es für dich passt - in jedem Raum, beim Arbeiten oder zum Entspannen.

Mehr erfahren
Unsere Auswahl für dich

GSXE90MBDD

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit InstaView Door-in-Door® (D, 628L, 179cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & Festwasseranschluss
Mehr erfahren

OLED65G59LS

65 Zoll LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV - OLED65G59LS.AEU
Mehr erfahren

Weitere AI-Stories

In einem geräumigen Büro mit raumhohen Glaswänden sitzen die Menschen an Bürotischen, und die Klimageräte und Luftreiniger des LG-Systems sind zu sehen.

Arbeit hinter den Kulissen

Work smarter, not harder. Erlebe LG Affectionate Intelligence bei der Arbeit. Produktivität. Effizienz. Klarheit. Du kannst deiner Arbeit noch besser nachgehen, wenn LG AI sich um dich kümmert und dich unterstützt.

Smart Home Mehr erfahren
In einem Auto, in dem zwei Personen sitzen, leuchtet das LG AI-Logo auf dem Bildschirm.

Eintauchen in die Zukunft

Sei sorgenfrei unterwegs und erlebe LG Affectionate Intelligence überall - nicht nur zu Hause oder im Büro. Während des Autofahrens synchronisiert sich LG AI mit deinen vernetzten Geräten, erkennt deine Umgebung und versteht dein Verhalten und deine Emotionen.

Business Mehr erfahren
Die Leute sitzen lächelnd um den Tisch herum, und links im Bild ist LG ThinQ eingeschaltet.

Weniger künstlich, mehr menschlich

LG Affectionate Intelligence

Mobility Mehr erfahren

*Alle Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

*Verfügbarkeit der Funktionen

  • LG OLED

    LG AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

    • *Das Design, die Verfügbarkeit und die Funktionen der AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung können je nach Region und unterstützter Sprache variieren, selbst bei ein und demselben Modell.
    • *Für die Nutzung ist eine Internetverbindung erforderlich.
    • *Die AI-Spracherkennung wird nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

    AI Voice ID

    • *Je nach Region und Netzwerkkonnektivität können reduzierte oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt werden.
    • *Die Unterstützung von "Voice ID" kann je nach Region und Land variieren und ist für LG OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher ab Modelljahr 2024 verfügbar.
    • *"Voice ID" ist verfügbar für LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games und PPW.

    AI Search

    • *"AI Search" ist für LG OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher ab Modelljahr 2024 verfügbar.
    • *Die USA und Korea verwenden das LLM-Modell.

    AI Chatbot

    • *Eine Internetverbindung ist erforderlich.
    • *Der "AI Chatbot" ist in Ländern verfügbar, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.
    • *Es ist möglich, den "AI Chatbot" mit dem Kundendienst und mobilen Kontakten zu verknüpfen.

    AI Concierge

    • *Unterstützte Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren.
    • *Die angezeigten Menüs können bei der Veröffentlichung anders aussehen.
    • *Stichwortempfehlungen variieren je nach App und Tageszeit.

  • LG WashTower

    • *Getestet von Intertek im November 2023. Im Vergleich zum Baumwollwaschgang zeigte der AI-Waschgang eine Verbesserung der Gewebepflege und eine Verringerung des Energieverbrauchs bei einer gemischten Ladung von 3 kg weichen Stoffen (Mischhemden, Blusen, Funktions-T-Shirts, Chiffon-Röcke, Poly-Shorts usw.) (F4X7VYP15). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Gewicht und Stoffart der Wäsche und/oder anderen Faktoren variieren. Die AI-Erkennung wird aktiviert, wenn die Beladung unter 3 kg liegt. Die AI-Erkennung ist nicht aktiviert, wenn die Option Dampf ausgewählt ist. AI Wash sollte nur mit ähnlichen Stoffarten (nicht alle Stoffe werden erkannt) und geeignetem Waschmittel verwendet werden.

  • LG xboom

    AI Calibration

    • *Dieses Video dient zu Demonstrationszwecken.

  • LG StanbyME

    • *Höhe: 1.265mm~1.065mm basierend auf dem horizontalen Bildschirm.
    • *Rotation: Insgesamt 180˚ (im Uhrzeigersinn 90˚, gegen den Uhrzeigersinn 90˚) / Schwenken: Insgesamt 130˚ (Links 65˚, Rechts 65˚) / Kippen: Vorwärts 25˚, Rückwärts 25˚.
    • *Der vertikale Bildschirmmodus wird möglicherweise nicht von allen Anwendungen unterstützt.
    • *Der vertikale Bildschirmmodus kann je nach verwendeter App unterschiedlich funktionieren.
    • *LG StanbyME muss mit einem drahtlosen Netzwerk verbunden sein, um Streaming-Dienste zu unterstützen.
    • *LG StanbyME unterstützt die webOS-Plattform (Google Play Store oder Apple Store werden nicht unterstützt).
    • *Die Touchscreen-Funktion variiert je nach App und wird möglicherweise nicht von allen Apps unterstützt.
    • *Apps, die nicht durch Berührung bedient werden können, können mit der mitgelieferten Fernbedienung gesteuert werden.
    • *Die mitgelieferte Fernbedienung funktioniert nur mit LG StanbyME-Produkten.
    • *Die NFC-Funktionalität funktioniert, nachdem die ThinQ-App auf ein Mobilgerät geladen wurde und das Gerät über Wi-Fi mit LG StanbyME verbunden ist (die Unterstützung kann je nach Mobilgerät variieren).
    • *Die mobile Bildschirmfreigabe (Spiegelung) ist nur auf Android-Geräten verfügbar (iOS und macOS werden nicht unterstützt).
    • *Die Verbindungsbedingungen können je nach Netzwerkumgebung des Benutzers variieren.
    • *Je nach den Spezifikationen und dem Hersteller des Mobilgeräts können sich die Methoden der Bildschirmfreigabe (Spiegelung) und die Bildqualität unterscheiden.