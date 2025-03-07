Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Arbeit hinter den Kulissen

Work smarter, not harder. Erlebe LG Affectionate Intelligence bei der Arbeit. Produktivität. Effizienz. Klarheit. Du kannst deiner Arbeit noch besser nachgehen, wenn LG AI sich um dich kümmert und dich unterstützt.

A man holding a dog leash heads to an office. Another man wrinkles his nose and touches it, seemingly reacting to a bad smell. Behind the dog, the LG Puricare air purifier comes into view. The man gestures in dissatisfaction, and a red light turns on in the air purifier.

Affectionate Intelligence

Gute Arbeit beginnt mit einer angenehmen Arbeitsumgebung. Und das ist mehr als nur Interieur und Dekoration. Die LG AI Smart Office-Lösung optimiert alles: Beleuchtung, Klang und Luftqualität. So schafft sie eine Umgebung, in der du jederzeit dein Bestes geben kannst.

pause

LG gram

Die Kraft von Hybrid AI

Offline oder online? Mit dem LG gram und Hybrid-AI hast du immer das Beste aus beiden Welten. Offline kannst du mit gram AI deine persönlichen Dateien sofort und sicher durchsuchen und zusammenfassen. Online hebt die gram chat Cloud von GPT-4o deine Produktivität auf ein neues Level.

Entdecke die wichtigsten Funktionen

Unsere Auswahl für dich

27GX790A-B

LG UltraGear™ 27-Zoll-OLED-Gaming-Monitor 480 Hz QHD | 0,03 ms (GtG), DP 2.1, DisplayHDR True Black 400
Jetzt kaufen

17Z90SP-E.AD7BG

LG gram Pro 17 Zoll Windows Notebook | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, 2TB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3050, Windows 11, 16:10 IPS-Display
Mehr erfahren

Weitere AI-Stories

In einem geräumigen Wohnzimmer sind die Lichter, ein LG OLED-Fernseher und LG ThinQ ON eingeschaltet.

Home, Smart Home

Voller Fokus auf dein Leben. Die LG AI Home-Lösungen wurden entwickelt, um dein Zuhause noch komfortabler zu machen. LG Affectionate Intelligence kümmert sich liebevoll um jeden in deinem Zuhause und erleichtert deinen Alltag, damit du mehr Mensch sein kannst.

Smart Home Mehr erfahren
Ein Mann sitzt in einem Auto und betrachtet ein Familienfoto mit einem traurigen Gesichtsausdruck.

Eintauchen in die Zukunft

Sei sorgenfrei unterwegs und erlebe LG Affectionate Intelligence überall - nicht nur zu Hause oder im Büro. Während des Autofahrens synchronisiert sich LG AI mit deinen vernetzten Geräten, erkennt deine Umgebung und versteht dein Verhalten und deine Emotionen.

Business Mehr erfahren
Die Leute sitzen lächelnd um den Tisch herum, und links im Bild ist LG ThinQ eingeschaltet.

Weniger künstlich, mehr menschlich

LG Affectionate Intelligence

Mobility Mehr erfahren

*Alle Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

*Verfügbarkeit der Funktionen

  • LG gram

    gram chat On-Device

    • *Die Bilder dienen der Veranschaulichung, die Sequenzen sind verkürzt und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzererfahrung abweichen.
    • *Die Funktion gram chat On-Device ermöglicht die Interaktion mit Dokumenten, die auf deinem PC gespeichert sind, und nicht mit einfachen Alltagsinformationen oder Fragen, die eine Internetsuche erfordern. Die Funktion „Search by Conversation" befindet sich derzeit in der Beta-Phase und ein Update wird noch erfolgen.
    • *Einige Funktionen können bei der ersten Anwendung ggf. nicht richtig funktionieren, da die On-Device-AI eine Lernphase benötigt, um sich an den Benutzer anzupassen.
    • ① gram chat On-Device erfordert eine Indizierung, um Wörter mit Daten aus deinen PC-Inhalten zu kombinieren, was einige Zeit in Anspruch nehmen kann, bis die gewünschten Ergebnisse angezeigt werden.
    • ② Es sind mindestens 80 Stunden Training erforderlich, um die Benachrichtigung zur Erkennung des Batterieverbrauchs nutzen zu können.
    • *Diese Funktion unterstützt nur die Sprachen Englisch und Koreanisch.
    • *AI-Suchergebnisse können je nach den zum Zeitpunkt der Suche verfügbaren Daten variieren, und die Genauigkeit des Inhalts kann nicht garantiert werden.
    • *Diese Funktion unterstützt nur Englisch und Koreanisch.
    • **Der PC-Bildschirm wird ca. alle 2 Sekunden erfasst, die Speicherkapazität ist auf ca. 13 GB begrenzt. Die aufgenommenen Bilder werden nach einer bestimmten Zeit automatisch gelöscht. Über das Zahnradsymbol oben im gram Chat können Einstellungen vorgenommen werden, z.B. ob eine Funktion verwendet werden soll, wie lange der Bildschirm gespeichert wird sowie die Speicherkapazität.
    • **Diese Funktion ist standardmäßig deaktiviert und kann nur bei Bedarf aktiviert werden.
    • **Diese Funktion: ① kann Probleme bei der Suche nach handgeschriebenem Text, unscharfen Bildern oder dekorativen Schriftarten verursachen. ② Die Suche basiert auf exakten Textübereinstimmungen, einschließlich Leerzeichen. ③ Die Verwendung von Audioaufnahmen kann die Rechenleistung verringern.
    • ***Unterstützte Systemeinstellungen: - Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

    gram chat Cloud

    • *Die Bilder dienen der Veranschaulichung, die Sequenzen sind verkürzt und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzererfahrung abweichen.
    • *Dieser Dienst bietet die kostenpflichtigen Funktionen von GPT4o, unterstützt aber keine Suchintegration oder Code-Editor-Funktionen. gram chat Cloud ist im ersten Jahr nach der Benutzerregistrierung kostenlos, danach wird der Dienst kostenpflichtig. Die Nutzer werden in diesem Zeitraum gesondert benachrichtigt und können sich auf Wunsch abmelden.
    • *gram chat Cloud erfordert vor der Nutzung eine Installation und die Einrichtung eines separaten Kontos.
    • *gram chat Cloud unterliegt Nutzungsbeschränkungen. Die maximale monatliche Token-Nutzung beträgt 200K mit einem monatlichen Nutzungslimit von 450 Anfragen und einem täglichen Nutzungslimit von 30 Anfragen.
    • *Ein Überschreiten dieser Grenzen führt zu einem Downgrade auf das GPT-4o Mini-Modell und deaktiviert den Funktionsaufruf.
    • *Obwohl gram chat Cloud keine persönlichen Daten sammelt, kann es für die Integration von Funktionen den Zugriff auf Ihr Google- oder Microsoft-Konto erfordern.
    • **Verbunden mit Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.