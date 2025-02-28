Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Eintauchen in die Zukunft

Sei sorgenfrei unterwegs und erlebe LG Affectionate Intelligence überall - nicht nur zu Hause oder im Büro. Während des Autofahrens synchronisiert sich LG AI mit deinen vernetzten Geräten, erkennt deine Umgebung und versteht dein Verhalten und deine Emotionen.

The mother clutches her stomach in pain, her face contorted in discomfort.The family gathers and gets into a car, with LG AI guiding them to the hospital.

Affectionate Intelligence

Erlebe die neue Art des Fahrens mit LGs Digital Cockpit. Die aufmerksame Unterstützung und die individuellen AI-Lösungen, die du von zu Hause und im Büro kennst, lassen sich unkompliziert auf dein Auto übertragen. Das Ergebnis? Sichere und angenehme Autofahrten.

Ein Mann sitzt in einem Auto und ist traurig. Als LG AI ihm ein Familienfoto zeigt, lächelt er. pause
Intelligente Erkennung von Gesichtern, Text und der Kleidung des Fahrers/Beifahrers mit DIMS pause

Hyper-Personalization

Das Driver & Interior Monitoring System (DIMS) passt Sitzeinstellungen automatisch an, schlägt bevorzugte Inhalte vor und bietet die passende Unterstützung für jede Stimmung.

Mehr erfahren
Erkennt die Smartphone-Nutzung durch Verfolgung des Blickes und der Körperhaltung in 3D und spricht Ablenkungswarnungen aus, damit sich der Fahrer wieder auf die Straße konzentrieren kann. pause

Safety Guardian

Erkennt gefährliche Situationen oder Verhaltensweisen wie Müdigkeit, Ablenkung oder fehlenden Sicherheitsgurt und sorgt für mehr Sicherheit auf der Fahrt, indem er in Notfällen schnell reagiert.

Mehr erfahren
Es erkennt Orientierungspunkte, merkt sich die Präferenzen des Fahrers und nutzt AI, um personalisierte Empfehlungen zu geben. pause

AI-powered HMI in-car experience

Bietet ein präziseres und komfortableres Fahrerlebnis durch multimodale AI, gesteuert durch Berührung, Sprache und Blicke.

Mehr erfahren
Digitales Cockpit der LG-Fahrzeuglösung.

LG Vehicle Solution

Die Mobilität der Zukunft

Mehr erfahren

