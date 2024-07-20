Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Was ist webOS? Home Screen & Apps LG Channels Gaming & Lifestyle

Streame eine Vielzahl von Kanälen. Völlig kostenlos.

Die LG Channels, der exklusive Streaming-Dienst von LG, stellt dir eine große Auswahl an Live- und On-Demand-Kanälen völlig kostenlos zur Verfügung.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

**Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

Das Symbol einer Hand, die eine Kreditkarte hält, ist von einem Schrägstrich durchzogen und darunter steht der Text „Keine Gebühr“. Ein Symbol für ein Abonnement auf einem Fernsehgerät ist mit einem Schrägstrich versehen und darunter steht der Text „Kein Abonnement“. Das Symbol einer Set-Top-Box ist von einem Schrägstrich durchzogen und darunter steht der Text „Kein Set-Top“.

Völlig kostenlos

Keine Kosten. Kein Vertrag.
Kein Kabel.

Du musst lediglich den Fernseher einschalten und loslegen, ohne dir Gedanken über versteckte Kosten oder die Installation einer Set-Top-Box machen zu müssen.

Auf einem LG TV wird ein Overlay des Fernsehprogramms über der aktuell laufenden Sendung angezeigt.

Live-Kanäle

Suche ohne Unterbrechung nach deiner nächsten Sendung

Erkunde eine umfangreiche Auswahl an Sendungen live auf den LG Channels und finde deine nächste Sendung, ohne den Kanal wechseln zu müssen - dank der benutzerfreundlichen Oberfläche.

Auf einem LG TV wird ein Overlay des Fernsehprogramms über der aktuell laufenden Sendung angezeigt.

Senderliste

Entdecke eine Vielzahl von Kanälen nur für Deutschland.

Von Sport bis hin zu Nachrichten, Kinderunterhaltung und Lifestyle -  die LG Channels bieten dir eine riesige Auswahl an exklusiven Sendungen, die du alle sofort ansehen kannst.

Deine Lieblingsinhalte warten auf dich

Die spannendsten Streaming-Dienste und TV-Apps auf

deinem LG TV.

Apps für alles und jeden 

Erlebe Sport, Gaming, aber auch Lern- und Shopping-Apps direkt auf deinem LG TV.

