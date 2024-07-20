Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
So vielseitig wie dein Leben

Erlebe schöne Momente auf deinem LG TV. Ob Bildung, Shopping, Spiele oder Fitness –

alles ist nur einen Tastendruck entfernt. 

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

**Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

Zwei TV-Bildschirme stehen nebeneinander. Eines zeigt den Boosteroid-Startbildschirm und eines den GeForce NOW-Startbildschirm.

Globale Cloud-Gaming-Dienste

Einfach loszocken

Alles, was Gamer brauchen - an einem Ort. Von Short Cuts zu Lieblingsspielen bis hin zu Cloud-Gaming-Diensten wie GeForce NOW und Boosteriod, Geräte-Steuerung und mehr - direkt über den TV-Bildschirm.

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

**Für GeForce NOW und Boosteriod sind gesonderte Abonnements und Einrichtungen erforderlich. 

***Ein Gamepad-Anschluss kann erforderlich sein.

Exklusive Spieltitel von „Sonic Colors: Ultimate“ und „Play SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated“ von Luna, „HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED“ und „BIOMUTANT“ von Blacknut, „Pizza Possum“ und „Kao the Kangaroo“ von Utomik Cloud Gaming-Plattformen werden gezeigt.

Weitere Cloud-Gaming-Dienste

Schalte noch mehr Spielwelten frei

Entdecke eine riesige Sammlung von Spieletiteln und Plattformen direkt auf deinem Fernseher.

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

**Es können separate Abonnements und damit verbundene Einrichtungen erforderlich sein. 

***Ein Gamepad-Anschluss kann erforderlich sein.

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

Dein eigener Fitnesstrainer

Ob Yoga oder Meditation, im Fitnessbereich des LG TVs findest du unterhaltsame und effektive Workouts.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

**Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

***Es können separate Abonnements und damit verbundene Einrichtungen erforderlich sein. 

Learning

Wissen auf Knopfdruck

Ein kleiner Junge sieht sich Pinkfong auf einem an der Wand befestigten LG TV in einem Wohnraum mit Kinderspielzeug an.

Pinkfong

Singe, spiele und lerne mit Baby Shark und seiner Familie auf der lustigen Lernplattform Pinkfong.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

**Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

***Für Pinkfong und ABC-Maus sind separate Abonnements und damit verbundene Einrichtungen erforderlich. 

Ein kleiner Junge sitzt auf dem Boden und sieht sich Lerninhalte auf ABCmouse an.

ABC-Maus

Mit über 10.000 Lernaktivitäten für Kinder im Alter von 2–8 Jahren trägt ABC-Maus dazu bei, eine lebenslange Liebe zum Lernen zu wecken.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

**Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

***Für Pinkfong und ABC-Maus sind separate Abonnements und damit verbundene Einrichtungen erforderlich. 

Ein Paar schaut sich die Home-Shopping-Kanäle auf einem großen, an der Wand befestigten LG TV in einem modernen Wohnbereich an.

Shopping

Eine neue Möglichkeit, von zu Hause aus einzukaufen

ShopTime, die exklusive Shopping-App für LG TVs, bietet dir Zugang zu Top-Angeboten, Live-Streams und einer Vielzahl von Kanälen an einem Ort. 

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

**Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

Deine Lieblingsinhalte warten auf dich

Die spannendsten Streaming-Dienste und TV-Apps auf

deinem LG TV.

Mehr erfahren

Eine große Auswahl an kostenlosen Kanälen

Streame eine Vielzahl von Kanälen. Völlig kostenlos.

Mehr erfahren