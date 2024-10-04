About Cookies on This Site

Aerotermia: Therma V

Therma V es una solución que proporciona calefacción, refrigeración, suelo radiante y agua caliente sanitaria a través de la aerotermia. Una bomba de calor diseñada con la tecnología avanzada de LG que destaca por su eficiencia y ahorro energético.

THERMA V

Therma V

LG THERMA V es un sistema de bomba de calor aire-agua (AWHP) que ofrece una solución de calefacción, refrigeración y agua caliente.

Therma V Monobloc S R32

Therma V Monobloc S R32 >

Therma V Hydrosplit Mural R32

Therma V Hydrosplit Mural R32 >

Therma V Hydrosplit Hidro. R32

Therma V Hydrosplit Hidro. R32 >

Therma V Split Mural R32

Therma V Split Mural R32 >

Therma V Split Hidromodul R32

Therma V Split Hidromodul R32 >

Therma V Split Mural R410A

Therma V Split Mural R410A >

Therma V Alta Temperatura

Therma V Alta Temperatura >

Depósitos JK-Therma V

Depósitos JK-Therma V >

Bomba de calor aire-agua (AWHP)1

Bomba de calor aire-agua (AWHP)

El sistema AWHP proporciona calefacción de espacios, calefacción por suelo radiante, refrigeración y el suministro de agua caliente. Se puede tanto instalar en viviendas nuevas, como utilizar para reemplazar las calderas en un hogar actual.

Reducción de costes1

Reducción de costes

Therma V es hasta 4 veces más eficiente que las calderas. * Cuanto más lo uses, más puedes ahorrar en costes de calefacción.

*En comparación con una caldera de gas o de aceite.

Solución de energía renovable

Solución de energía renovable

THERMA V utiliza el 75% de la energía natural absorbida del aire exterior y el 25% restante proviene de la electricidad. THERMA V reduce significativamente las emisiones de CO2 en comparación con las calderas de gasoil o gas.

Descarga de manuales, folletos y documentos

IR
Therma-V

Formulario Solicitud Puesta en Marcha

¿Necesitas ayuda con la instalación?

Formulario Solicitud Puesta en Marcha
Therma V

Formulario Asistencia Puesta en Marcha (Solo para Servicios Técnicos)

¿Necesitas asistencia con la puesta en marcha?

Formulario Asistencia Puesta en Marcha (Solo para Servicios Técnicos)