HONG JU JEON APPOINTED NEW MD OF LG ELECTRONICS INDIA

NEW DELHI, JANUARY 3, 2023 — LG Electronics India has today announced the appointment of a new Managing Director, Mr. Hong Ju Jeon.





Mr Jeon was previously, in charge of Gulf region as subsidiary President. Additionally, he also held other senior positions at LG Electronics as Managing Director of Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria subsidiaries. Under his leadership, LG has strengthened its product leadership & launched many sustainable initiatives.





The previous MD of LG India, Mr. Young Lak Kim has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President and will be joining as Korea Sales & Marketing Head. Mr. Kim’s commitment to drive market leadership, sales and brand growth in India has been significant and LG’s market dominance has strengthened across various product categories during his tenure.





Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, newly appointed MD, LG Electronics said “I am very excited about my new role. I look forward to new challenges as well as the opportunity to serve millions of consumers. India is a growing economy and is an interesting market with vast demographics therefore, we aim to further strengthen our consumer base by introducing product portfolio that is developed basis the insights of the consumers.”





About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator, Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier

Media Contacts:

LG

Neeta Linz– neeta.linz@lge.com

Deepika Kukreti– deepika.kukreti@lge.com

LG-One

Megha Behl– megha.behl@lg-one.com/9999636849

Nikita Sengupta-Nikita.Sengupta@hkstrategies.com/8800692096