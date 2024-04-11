Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG best care 1

Extended Warranty

LG Best care

Extend the warranty of your LG product with LG Best care!
Find out here how you can protect your LG product in the long term with the best service

LG Best care secure your LG products for up to 5 years.

LG Best care is an exclusive program that protects your new LG product and guarantees you maximum peace of mind. A new Refrigerator, Washing machine, Air Conditioners, Microwave Ovens, Water Purifier, Air Purifier, Dishwasher, Audio and Television are often expensive purchases : LG Best care offers you an advantageous way to keep them safe.

LG best care Secure your LG products for up to 5 years.2

Why join LG Best care

LG Best care ensures the use of genuine and standard quality service by a dedicated team of
qualified engineers. LG Best care also ensures extended warranty on product to make it
convenient and hassle-free experience for the customer. You can extend your product warranty up to 5 year under the same warranty conditions.

Premium benefits and services of LG Best care:

• Convenience at your door step
• Strong LG Authorized service network
• Uncompromised quality and expertise
• Highly Trained Engineer
• 100% genuine spare parts
• Periodic service and filter replacement for water purifier
(Periodic service & outside per filter candle 3 times in a year, Inside filter 1 time in a year)
• Avail all these benefits at attractive price

Please refer to the terms and conditions of the service.

Terms and conditions

How to join LG Best care

Buy LG best care

If you want to buy LG Best care for product in your possession

1) Log-in and click “LG Best care”.
2) Enter Model number or select the type of product in your possession.
3) Enter serial number of your product, purchase date, purchase place,
purchase price (value shown on the purchase document, receipt or invoice).
4) Select the type of service and the duration.
5) Attach your purchase document, receipt or invoice.
6) Add your LG Best care in cart.
7) Select the type of payment:-
- Debit on current account
- Credit card
8) Enjoy your LG Product with LG Best care!

If you want to buy LG Best care with new products in LG.com

1) Log-in and select your product in LG.com.
2) Select LG Best care together and add your product in cart.
3) If you miss LG Best care option before adding cart, don’t worry.
Select LG best care option in cart.
4) Select the type of payment
5) Enjoy your LG Product with LG Best care!

Which LG products are available for LG Best care

LG Best care is available for various product line sold by LG Electronics like Refrigerator, Washing machine, Air Conditioners, Water Purifier, Air Purifier, and Television.
You can see the product category for which LG Best care is available in ‘"Warranty Information" page. Any categories of unvisited product do not include the relevant coverage plan. 

See details

How to ask repair service for LG Best care

If you have an anomaly, you can contact LG Customer care cell directly at 08069379999 or via the "Contact" section via Whatsapp or via email. It will be the LG customer service that will open any request for assistance on your behalf and provide support.