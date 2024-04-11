Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
FAQs

1. What is LG Premium Care?

LG Premium Care is the LG's way to ensure that our esteemed customers enjoy the products for years to come with an additional peace of mind. With this premium service, our customers get a hassle free experience and we use only LG authorized Parts & Service Engineers for all kinds of repair. This plan is designed to safeguard customer experience against Uncertainty & Inconvenience.

2. What kind of benefit to purchase LG Premium Care?

SAVES FROM UNEXPECTED HIGH REPAIR COST

- Labor cost & other operational costs will be covered under the plan.This premium experience is available to customers at nominal prices

MAINTENANCE BONUS

- Water Purifer Customers get 3 maintenance services per year absolutely free of cost

ASSURED UNLIMITED SERVICE

- Team of professionally trained service engineers is at your service as and when you require the repair support

RELIABILITY

- We enhance reliability by dedicating a team of LG authorized service engineers & ensuring the usage of LG authorized parts

TROUBLE FREE SERVICE

- Dedicating a team of agents and engineers at your service, we are just a call away to solve your problems and provide you a delightful experience

3. Can I buy LG Premium Care together with the product on LG's online site?

LG Premium care can be purchased together with the product. You can select your type of grading based on cost and coverage.

4. Can I buy LG Premium Care for the product I already have?

LG Premium Care can only be purchased within 30 days of the date of purchase. If you have already registered your product on lg.com,
you can select it directly in "LG Premium Care" page, according to type and cost.

5. I bought LG Premium Care but I have received no confirmation of the order with the number of the plan signed. What should I do?

LG Premium Care has been taken over and is being managed by LGEIL

  • 1) If you have purchased both the product and LG Premium Care in one order, you will receive the approval notification after delivery of the product.
  • 2) If you have purchased the plan individually for an LG product already in your possession, you will receive confirmation of approval at the registered e-mail address after approximately 7-10 working days from receipt of the payment.
    We also recommend that you check the e-mail box in the SPAM or NOT-DEFIRED POST category.
    In the event of an order not accepted by LGEIL, the amount paid shall be reimbursed in the same way as was selected at the time of purchase.
6. How long can I buy LG Premium Care?

You can add LG Premium Care within 30 days from the date of purchase of the product you already have.

7. How can I cancel my newly purchased LG Premium Care?

'Cancel' button will be available before order is shipped. In case of LG Premium Care, it's before contract is confirmed. If you want to cancel LG Premium Care before contract is confirmed, please click 'Cancel' button in LG.com.

8. How can I return my newly purchased LG Premium Care?

If you want to return LG Premium Care after contract is confirmed, please contact LG Customer care cell directly at 08069379999 within 7 days after you receive invoice.

9. I bought LG Premium Care with Product, but I found faulty in product after 14 Days or after replacement?

If the product got faulty after 14 days of invoice or replacement, LGEIL will cancel original LG Premium Care and activate the same plan on newly replaced product.

10. What does the LG Premium Care cover?

LG Premium Care is LG's service to help you cover your product when the conventional guarantee expires. LG up to 5 years total. The same conditions apply as those governing the conventional guarantee.

11. Where can I find the costs of LG Premium Care?

You can check costs and details of LG Premium Care in "Warranty Information" page. (See more detail)

12. Can I purchase the LG Premium Care for any LG product?

You can see the product category for which the LG Premium Care is available in "Warranty Information" page. Any categories of unvisited product do not include the relevant coverage plan. (See more detail)

13. How many years can the basic product warranty be extended through Premium Care?

With LG Premium Care you can extend the coverage for 1 or 4 years(based on the product category), starting from the date of purchase.

14. How many LG Premium Care can I purchase?

A single LG Premium Care can be purchased for each LG product you have.

15. How can I ask for assistance in case of product anomalies?

If you have an anomaly, you can contact LG Customer care cell directly at 08069379999 or via the "Contact" section via Whatsapp or via email. It will be the LG customer service that will open any request for assistance on your behalf and provide support.

16. Where can I consult the documentation in detail?

If you need more details, you can read the "Terms and conditions" attachment on the site

17. Who repairs the product during the LG Premium Care coverage period?

LG qualified trained Engineers. Labor & original spare parts are included.
The cost of leaving and intervention at home is free of charge if it is provided for the following types of product:

  • - Washing machines
  • - Water Purifier
  • - Air Purifier
  • - Refrigerators
  • - Microwave Ovens
  • - Audio System
  • - TV sets of 32" or more
  • - Air conditioning (residential)
18. How many times can I ask for assistance on the product?

For detailed information, please refer to the document "Terms and conditions" on the website.

1. How to fix Power Issue (Semi Automatic Washing Machine)?

Power issue arises in washing machine mainly due to following reasons, below are some of them :

  • 1. Loose plug of washing machine
  • 2. Switch Board button is at 'OFF' condition
  • 3. No electricity supply in power board

To resolve the power issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1: Confirm whether the power cord is correctly connected to power socket or not. - Unplug the power cord & put it back to the power socket.

Step 2: Check whether other appliance or mobile charger/adaptor is working in same power socket

Step 3: Set the wash timer for 3 min without load (Clothes) and check whether the washing machine is working or not

Note: Do not use washing machine on an extension board or multi socket

2. How To Fix Power Issue (Top/Front Loading Washing Machine)?

Power issue arises in washing machine mainly due to following reasons, below are some of them :

  • 1. Loose plug of washing machine
  • 2. Switch Board button is at 'OFF' condition
  • 3. No electricity supply in power board

To resolve the power issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1: Confirm whether the power cord is correctly connected to power socket or not. - Unplug the power cord & put it back to the power socket.

Step 2: Check whether other appliance or mobile charger/adaptor is working in same power socket

Note: *You can also check below link for video tutorial

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Q0W2SB11N4&list=PLmuiK7FaEsapCB4hlYQLD50p9I1w2-YJN&index=1

3. How To Fix Noise Problem During Wash Cycle (Semi Automatic Washing Machine)?

Noise issue arises in washing machine mainly due to following reasons, below are some of them : :

  • 1. Overloaded wash tub
  • 2. Washing heavy and lite clothes together
  • 3. Pins or coins in the washer

To resolve the noise issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1: Set the wash timer for 3 min without load (Clothes) and check whether the washing machine makes noise or not.

Step 2: Do not overload the wash tub.

Step 3: Check the clothes' pockets well before putting them in the machine. Pockets must not contain coins, pins etc.

4. How To Fix Noise Problem During Spin Cycle (Semi Automatic Washing Machine)?

Noise issue arises in washing machine mainly due to following reasons, below are some of them :

  • 1. Overloaded spin tub
  • 2. Unbalanced clothes in the tub
  • 3. Incorrect placed safety cover

To resolve the noise issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1: Set the spin timer for 3 min without load (Clothes) and check whether the washing machine makes noise or not.

Step 2: Do not overload the spin tub.

Step 3: Place the safety cover in the spin tub correctly.

*You can also check below link for video tutorial

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mdDwcy-ufI

5. How To Fix Noise Problem During Spin Cycle (Top/Front Loading Washing Machine)?

Noise issue arises in washing machine mainly due to following reasons, below are some of them :

  • 1. Overloaded wash tub
  • 2. Washing heavy and lite clothes together
  • 3. Unbalanced washing machine
  • 4. Pins or coins in the washer

To resolve the noise issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1: Run the washing machine on spin mode without load (Clothes).

Step 2: Wash the heavy weight and lite weight clothes separately.

Step 3: Adjust the legs of washing machine . Washing Machine should kept on a flat & stable surface.

Step 4: Check the clothes' pockets well before putting them in the machine. Pockets must not contain coins, pins etc.

6. How To Fix IE Error (Top Loading Washing Machine)?

IE error occurs in washing machine mainly due to following reasons, below are some of them :

  • 1. Water tap is in OFF condition
  • 2. Inlet filter gets blocked
  • 3. Water pressure is low

To resolve the IE error problem, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1: Check the water tap. It should be fully open.

Step 2: Clean the Inlet Filter.

Step 3: Inlet pipe must not be twisted.

Step 4: Check the water pressure. It should be 0.3-8kgf/cm²

Step 5: Reverse inlet connection must not be there.

*You can also check below link for video tutorial

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8a0tsRTvMXQ

7. How To Fix IE Error (Front Loading Washing Machine)?

IE error occurs in washing machine mainly due to following reasons, below are some of them :

  • 1. Water tap is in OFF condition
  • 2. Inlet filter gets blocked
  • 3. Water pressure is low

To resolve the IE error problem, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1: Check the water tap. It should be fully open.

Step 2: Clean the Inlet Filter.

Step 3: Inlet pipe must not be twisted.

Step 4: Check the water pressure. It should be 0.3-8kgf/cm².

*You can also check below link for video tutorial

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTq2IG0JA14

8. How To Fix OE Error (Top Loading Washing Machine)?

OE error occurs when water does not get drained out of washing machine mainly due to following reasons, below are some of them :

  • 1. Drain filter is blocked by foreign objects (Pins, Coins etc.)
  • 2. Un-cleaned drain filter

To resolve the OE error problem, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1: Drain pipe must not be hung, folded or twisted. It should be placed on a flat surface.

Step 2: Power on the washing machine. Press ‘Spin’ and start the machine

Step 3: Remove the drain pipe and follow 'Step 2' again.

*You can also check below link for video tutorial

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1rkC8C5xvg

9. How To Fix OE Error (Front Loading Washing Machine)?

OE error occurs when water does not get drained out of washing machine mainly due to following reasons, below are some of them :

  • 1. Drain filter is blocked by foreign objects (Pins, Coins etc.)
  • 2. Un-cleaned drain filter

To resolve the OE error problem, please follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Drain pipe must not be hung, folded or twisted. It should be placed on a flat surface.

Step 2: Power on the washing machine. Press ‘Spin’ and start the machine.

Step 3: Clean the drain filter as sometimes dirt accumulates in it that will prevent water from draining properly.

*You can also check below link for video tutorial

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1lIKHIEXUM

10. How To Fix UE Error (Top/Front Loading Washing Machine)?

UE error occurs mainly due to imbalance or the clothes are off center inside the washer.

To resolve the UE error problem, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1: Run the washing machine on spin mode, without load (Clothes).

Step 2: Wash the heavy weight and lite weight clothes separately.

Step 3: Adjust the legs of washing machine. Washing Machine should kept on a flat & stable surface.

Step 4: If the code continues to appear, the reset action on the machine

*You can also check below link for video tutorial

https://www.lg.com/in/support/video-tutorials/CT20150045-1422352366622

11. Tub Cleaning Process (Semi Automatic Washing Machine)?

Tub Cleaning helps in preventive maintenance of the washing machine & keeps the machine clean, odor free & gives better wash quality.

For tub cleaning please follow steps listed below :

Step 1: Pour 20 to 25 liter lukewarm water in washer tub.

Step 2: Now pour 1 packet of LG ScaLGo powder into the washer tub.

Step 3: Select the wash timer for 2 minutes so the mixture can get melded properly.

Step 4: Now let the mixture rest for 30 minutes.

Step 5: After 30 minutes, Select the wash timer for 15 minutes & after 15 minutes drain the water by selecting drain button.

Note : During Tub Clean process, do not put clothes inside the wash / spin tub.

12. Tub Cleaning Process (Top/Front Loading Washing Machine)?

Tub Cleaning helps in preventive maintenance of the washing machine & keeps the machine clean, odor free & gives better wash quality.

For tub cleaning please follow steps listed below :

Step 1: Take one packet of LG ScaLGo powder & put it in the detergent box.

Step 2: Close the detergent box & washing machine lid & power on the washing machine.

Step 3: Select Tub Clean option by pressing program button

Step 4: Press the Start button & tub cleaning process will get started.

*Note: -

  • 1 Do not put clothes inside the drum during Tub Cleaning process.
  • 2 Do not turn of the machine in between, machine will automatically turns off once the cleaning process gets completed.

  • If the issue still persist, please contact us on our WhatsApp 9711709999
1. How To Fix No Cooling Issue (Direct Cool)?

No cooling issue occurs in refrigerator mainly due to various reasons, below are some of them :

  • 1. Defrost button is pressed
  • 2. Refrigerator knob is set at 'OFF'

To resolve the cooling issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1: Set the cooling temperature knob at High 7.

Step 2: Check the ‘Defrost’ button must not be inside. If it is pressed inside then wait until it comes out.

Step 3: If refrigerator bulb glows dim, please use a stabilizer of 500W that can give supply from 220V-240V

2. How To Fix No Cooling Issue (Frost Free)?

No cooling issue comes in refrigerator mainly due to various reasons, below are some of them :

  • 1. Defrost button is pressed
  • 2. Refrigerator knob is set at 'OFF'

To resolve the cooling issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1: Set the cooling temperature knob at High/Max/Coldest 7.

Step 2: Set the cooling temperature knob as per weather and food load.

Step 3: If there is a low voltage or power fluctuation issue in the area, please use a stabilizer of 1000W that can give supply from 220V~240V.

3. How To Fix Low Cooling Issue (Direct Cool)?

Low cooling issue occurs in refrigerator due to various reasons, below are some of them.

  • 1. Improper temperature setting
  • 2. Not defrosting the refrigerator regularly
  • 3. Insufficient Ventilation
  • 4. Refrigerator body is covered
  • 5. Insufficient gap between foods
  • 6. Refrigerator placed near the heat sources

To resolve the low cooling issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1: Set the cooling temperature knob as per weather and food load.

Step 2: Defrost the refrigerator after every 3 days by pressing in the blue color button present inside the cooling temperature knob.

Step 3: Maintain the sufficient gap between food stuff.

Step 4: Do not cover the refrigerator.

Step 5: Keep the refrigerator at required distance for sufficient ventilation. Maintain minimum 10 cm gap from behind and side walls.

Step 6: Door should be completely closed.

Step 7: Do not keep the refrigerator nearby heat sources like gas stove/hob, microwave oven, sun light etc.

4. How To Fix Low Cooling Issue (Frost Free)?

Low cooling issue occurs in refrigerator due to various reasons, below are some of them.

  • 1. Improper temperature setting
  • 2. Not defrosting the refrigerator regularly
  • 3. Insufficient Ventilation
  • 4. Refrigerator body is covered
  • 5. Insufficient gap between foods
  • 6. Refrigerator placed near the heat sources

To resolve the low cooling issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1: Set the cooling temperature knob as per weather and food load.

Step 2: Set the freezer controller knob basis season requirement , as mentioned below:

Step 3: Maintain the sufficient gap between food stuff.

Step 4: Do not cover the refrigerator.

Step 5: Keep the refrigerator at required distance for sufficient ventilation. Maintain minimum 10 cm gap from behind and side walls.

Step 6: Door should be completely closed.

Step 7: Do not keep the refrigerator nearby heat sources like gas stove/hob, microwave oven, sun light etc.

5. How To Fix Noise Issue (Direct Cool/Frost Free)?

Q 1. ‘Hissing’ sound is coming from Refrigerator.

Ans.- Hissing sound is caused by the refrigerant flows inside the coils of refrigerator. It is a normal phenomenon of a fine working refrigerator.

Q2. 'Humming' sound is coming from Refrigerator.

Ans. - Humming sound comes when compressor runs. It is a normal phenomenon of a fine working refrigerator.

Q3.'Clicking' sound is coming from Refrigerator.

Ans. - Clicking sound comes when the compressor turns ‘On’ or ‘OFF’. It is a normal phenomenon of a fine working refrigerator.

Q4. How to clean drain drip/tray in refrigerator ?

Ans. - To know the procedure of cleaning drain drip/tray, please click on below video tutorial link.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVv32m2GmT8&feature=youtu.be

6. How To Fix Vibration Issue (Direct Cool/Frost Free)?

Vibration issue occurs in refrigerator due to various reasons, below are some of them.:

  • 1. Refrigerator is placed on uneven surface
  • 2. Improper Ventilation

To resolve vibration issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1: Keep the refrigerator at required distance for sufficient ventilation.Maintain minimum 10 cm gap from behind and side walls.

Step 2: Adjust the refrigerator legs. Refrigerator should kept on a flat & stable surface

7. How To Fix Leakage Issue (Direct Cool)?

Case 1: Water is leaking from inside of the refrigerator

Leakage issue occurs in refrigerator due to various reasons, below are some of them :

  • 1. Improper placing of Fresh Zone Tray or Chilling Tray
  • 2. Refrigerator is placed on uneven surface

To resolve inside water leakage issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1 : Remove and re-fix the Fresh Zone or Chiller tray.

Step 2 : Keep the refrigerator on flat surface and adjust the front bottom legs of refrigerator

Case 2: Water is leaking from backside of the refrigerator

Leakage issue occurs in refrigerator due to various reasons, below are some of them :

  • 1. Drain tray is filled with Water
  • 2. Defrosting process is not done on regular basis

To resolve backside water leakage issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1: Clean the drain box with the help of dry cloth

Step 2: Defrost the refrigerator after every 3 days by pressing in the blue color button present inside the cooling temperature knob

8. How To Fix Leakage Issue (Frost Free)?

Scenario 1: Water is leaking from inside of the refrigerator

Leakage issue occurs in refrigerator due to various reasons, below are some of them :

  • 1. Refrigerator is placed on uneven surface

To resolve inside water leakage issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1 : Keep the refrigerator on flat surface and adjust the front bottom legs of refrigerator

Scenario 2: Water is leaking from backside of the refrigerator

Leakage issue occurs in refrigerator due to various reasons, below are some of them :

1. Grain tray is filed with water

To resolve backside water leakage issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1 : Clean the drain box with the help of dry cloth

9. No Ice formation Issue (Direct Cool)?

Ice formation issue occurs in refrigerator due to various reasons, below are some of them :

  • 1. Incorrect temperature setting
  • 2. Refrigerator is overloaded
  • 3. Using big utensils for ice formation instead of ice trays

To resolve ice formation issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1 : Set the cooling temperature knob at cooling mode.

Step 2 : Maintain the sufficient gap between food stuff. Do not keep much food loaded in the freezer

Step 3 : Use ice cubes tray for freezing ice.

10. No Ice formation Issue (Frost Free)?

Ice formation issue occurs in refrigerator due to various reasons, below are some of them :

  • 1. Incorrect temperature setting
  • 2. Refrigerator is overloaded
  • 3. Using big utensils for ice formation instead of ice trays

To resolve ice formation issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1 : Set the freezer controller knob basis season requirement, as mentioned below :

Step 2 : Maintain the sufficient gap between food stuff. Do not keep much food loaded in the freezer.

Step 3 : Use ice cubes tray for freezing ice.

11. Door Not getting Closed / Open (Direct Cool/Frost Free)?

Door open / close issue occur in refrigerator due to various reasons, below are some of them :

  • 1. Refrigerator is placed on uneven surface
  • 2. There is gap in gasket

To resolve door issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1: Step 1 : Keep the refrigerator on flat surface and adjust the front bottom legs of refrigerator.

Step 2: Clean the door gas kit with the help of wet cloth.

  • If the issue still persist, please contact us on our WhatsApp 9711709999
1. How To Fix No Power Issue?

No power issue comes in air conditioner mainly due to following reasons :

  • 1. AC is not powered on from remote
  • 2. MCB board may be turned 'OFF'

To resolve the no power issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1: Check the MCB condition, It must be 'ON'.

Step 2: Check voltage. It should be in between 200V-240V.

2. How To Fix No Cooling Issue?

Low cooling issue comes in air conditioner mainly due to following reasons :

  • 1. Unset Cooling mode
  • 2. Dirty and Blocked filters
  • 3. Low Voltage as per requirement (200V-240V)

To resolve the no cooling issue, please follow the steps listed below :

Step 1: Check the mode setting and select the cooling mode.

Step 2: Select the temperature setting and set the temperature on 18°C

Step 3: Select the fan speed at ‘High’ mode.

Step 4: Clean the air filter if it is dusty.

Step 5: Check the voltage. It should be in between 200V-240V.

3. How To Clean The AC Filter?

AC Filter Cleaning helps in preventive maintenance of the air conditioner and keeps the AC clean, odor free, improves energy efficiency & gives better cooling performance.

To clean the AC filter, please follow steps listed below :

Step 1: Hold the knobs of the air filter and lift it up slightly and take out the air filter from AC indoor unit.

Step 2: Clean the air filter with normal temperature water and brush.

Step 3: Wait until the air filter completely become dry.

Step 4: Re-fix the dry and cleansed air filter in the AC indoor unit.

*Note: - For better cooling performance, clean the AC filter in every 15 days.

*You can also check below link for video tutorial

https://www.lg.com/in/support/video-tutorials/CT20150054-20151164081818

4. How To Solve Leaking Issue?

Water drip out through air conditioner due to bent or twisted drain pipes

To resolve the leaking issue, please follow steps listed below :

Step 1: Drain pipe should be inclined downward direction.

Step 2: End point of drain pipe should not be dipped into water body/bucket

Step 3: Clean the air filter after every 20 days.

Step 4: Run the AC on M'SOON Mode

*Note: - If the air has more moisture then the water droplets may occurs due to the difference in temperature. It is normal to have lite water drops due to excessive moisture after rain.

5. How To Get Rid Of Water Drops/Moisture Problem?

During the rainy season, moisture comes on the air conditioner due to high humidity in air.

To resolve the water droplets on AC panel issue, please follow steps listed below :

Step 1: This is a process of circulating cold refrigerant in pipe.

Step 2: Outdoor Unit always be kept under shade.

Step 3: Press 'Mode' key until ‘Drop’ symbol is reflecting on Remote.

*Note: - It is normal to have light water drops due to excessive moisture in rainy season.

6. How To Solve Odor Problem?

When the AC filter is not cleansed for a long time then water start collecting on the indoor unit which causes bad smell.

To reduce the odor/bad smell, please follow steps listed below :

Clean Air Filter :

  • Step 1 : Hold the knobs of the air filter and lift it up slightly and take out the air filter from AC indoor unit.
  • Step 2 : Clean the air filter with normal temperature water and brush.
  • Step 3 : Wait until the air filter completely become dry.
  • Step 4 : Re-fix the dry and cleansed air filter in the AC indoor unit

Auto Clean Mode :

  • Step 1 : Press power button to turn on the AC.
  • Step 2 : Press A/Clean Button
  • Step 3 : Press power button again to turn off the AC.
  • Step 4 : Clean the air filter in every 15 days.

*Note: - 'A/Clean' runs 30 minutes. During this mode, keep the doors and windows open.

7. How To Fix Noise Issue?

Q 1. 'Hissing' sound is coming from Air Conditioner

Ans. Hissing sound is caused by the refrigerant flows inside the coils of AC. It is a normal phenomenon of a fine working AC.

Q 2. 'Humming' sound is coming from Air Conditioner.

Ans. Humming sound comes when compressor runs. It is a normal phenomenon of a fine working AC.

Q 3. Noise is coming from front grill of Air Conditioner

Ans. The Sound from front grill of AC is caused by the refrigerant flows inside the coils of AC. It is a normal phenomenon of a fine working AC. Check the grill fitment. Gently push at its two ends.

Q 4. 'Water Flowing' sound is coming from Air Conditioner.

Ans. The Water Flowing sound is caused by the refrigerant flows inside the AC. It is a normal phenomenon of a fine working AC.

Q 5. 'Clicking' sound is coming from Air Conditioner.

Ans. The Clicking sound occurs when the air filter is not fitted correctly so remove the air filter and re-fix it correctly. To reduce the clicking sound, please follow steps listed below :
Step 1 : Adjust the front grill.
Step 2 : Adjust the air filter by opening front grill.

*Note: - Use stabilizer in case of too low or too high voltage.
For 1 Ton AC 3 kVA stabilizer requires
For 1.5 Ton AC 4 kVA stabilizer requires
For 20. Ton AC 5 kVA stabilizer requires

  • If the issue still persist, please contact us on our WhatsApp 9711709999
1.My TV is not getting power ON, how do I check?
  • a. Check power indicator on TV, this will be RED if power comes to the TV. Check power switch is ON
  • b. Check TV with other AC power outlet
  • c. Sometimes low voltage also cause no power on the TV
  • d. Check the remote power button functioning on to TV
  • e. Check the battery inside remote. Replace new battery if required
  • f. If you still face the problem, please contact LG customer care for service support
2. I am not getting video on my TV screen / Or video is not clear on screen

Check these options at first :

  • a. Select Correct Input mode by using input button on your remote (HDMI/USB/AV)
  • b. Use the Picture test mode given in the link to ensure TV is normally functioning http://lge.to/rOnvmA
  • c. Ensure the input device is switched On
  • d. Check any loose connection or input cable connection to TV
  • e. Seek support of your service provider (STB/Cable)

If you still face the problem, please contact LG customer care for service support :

3. I am not getting video & audio when I connect STB to TV, how do I fix it?

Check these options at first

  • a. Select Correct Input mode by using input button on your remote (HDMI/USB/AV)
  • b. Ensure the input device is switched on
  • c. Check any loose connection or input cable connection to TV
  • d. Follow the detailed self repair guide given through this link --> http://lge.to/JiBSzA

If you still face the problem, please contact LG customer care for service support

4. I am finding improper colour/brightness in the image/video on my TV, how can I fix it?

Check these options at first

If you still face the problem, please contact LG customer care for service support

5. I am not getting proper sound effect when I watch programs, how do I fix it?

Check these options at first

  • a. Check your TV volume is adjusting when you are pressing volume up/down button on your remote control
  • b. Kindly go through the guide given & adjust your TV sound mode setting--> http://lge.to/KXb60O

If you still face the problem, please contact LG customer care for service support

6. I am unable to operate my magic remote with my TV, how do I check?

Check these options at first

If you still face the problem, please contact LG customer care for service support

7. I want to know how can I connect TV to my wireless internet?

Check these options at first

If you still face the problem, please contact LG customer care for service support

8. I want to know how can I connect TV to a wired internet?

Check these options at first

  • a. Check the LAN router / modem is switched on
  • b. Check & re-fix the LAN cable between TV & router /modem
  • c. Check other internet devices are working fine with same router /modem
  • d. Kindly go through the detail process guide given here --> http://lge.to/iViSBs

If you still face the problem, please contact LG customer care for service support

9. I want to connect my input device to TV and control it through TV remote

You can check these options at first

  • a. Go to device connector menu of TV
  • b. Select add device and select correct input of your TV (HDMI1/2/3/4)
  • c. Select input device name (company/make name)
  • d. Select suitable /functioning remote from given options
  • e. Kindly go through the detail process guide given here --> http://lge.to/JvCV9G

If you still face the problem, please contact LG customer care for service support

10. How can I connect my TV to Hotstar app (configuration)?

Check these options at first

  • a. Check & update Disney Hotstar app in the content store of TV
  • b. Launch the Disney Hotstar App in launcher bar
  • c. Register your account in "My Account" menu of the TV & follow directions asked on screen
  • d. Activate Hotstart account through login "www.hotstar.com/activate" in browser of any other device (PC/Phone)
  • e. Kindly go through the detail process guide given here --> http://lge.to/h66vw7

If you still face the problem, please contact LG customer care for service support

1.The unit does not work properly?
  • (a) Turn off the power of this unit and the connected external device (TV, Woofer, DVD-player, Amplifier, etc.) and turn them on again
  • (b) Disconnect the power cord of this unit and the connected external device (TV, Woofer, DVD-player, Amplifier, etc.) and then try connecting again
  • (c) Previous setting may not be saved when device power is shut off- check same
  • (d) If you still face the problem, please contact LG customer care for service support
2. Not getting audio when I connect my LG sound bar
  • (a) Select Correct Input mode by using input button on your remote (HDMI/USB/AUX/HP)
  • (b) The mute function is activated. Press [(Mute) or adjust the volume level to cancel the mute function.
  • (c) Ensure the input device is switched on
  • (d) Check any loose connection or input cable connection to LG sound bar/music system
  • (e) When you are using connection with an external device (set top box, Bluetooth device etc.), adjust volume level of the device.
  • (f) If you still face the problem, please contact LG customer care for service support
3. Not getting proper sound effect from LG sound bar/music system or output sound of the unit is low
  • (a) Check the volume is adjusting when you are pressing volume up/down button on your remote control
  • (b) Connect some other inputs signal to verify and check, sometimes input audio signal may have distortion
  • (c) Switch [ON] state of DRC function to [OFF] by using remote controller
  • (d) With the sound bar connected with TV, change the AUDIO DIGITAL OUT setting on TV Setup Menu from [PCM] to [AUTO] or [BITSTREAM].
  • (e) With the sound bar connected with Player, change the AUDIO DIGITAL OUT setting on Player Setup Menu from [PCM] to [PRIMARY PASS-THROUGH] or [BITSTREAM].
  • (f) If you still face the problem, please contact LG customer care for service support
4. Not getting sound from Woofer of my sound bar
  • (a) The power cord of woofer is not connected. Plug the power cord into the wall outlet securely
  • (b) Pairing between the unit and woofer gets disconnected. Connect the unit and woofer. Refer operation guide mentioned un product owner's manual
  • (c) If you still face the problem, please contact LG customer care for service support
5. Remote control does not work properly
  • (a) The remote control is too far from the unit. Operate the remote control within about 7 m
  • (b) There is an obstacle in the path of the remote control and the unit. Remove the obstacle
  • (c) Are the batteries in the remote control is exhausted? Replace the batteries with new one
  • (d) If you still face the problem, please contact LG customer care for service support
6. Unable to play DVD/CD
  • (a) No disc is inserted. Insert a disc
  • (b) Insert a playable disc (check the disc type, color system and regional code)
  • (c) The disc is inserted upside down. Place the disc with the label or printed side facing upwards.
  • (d) Place the disc with the label or printed side facing upwards
  • (e) Clean the disc using a soft cloth with outward strokes
7. Radio stations cannot be tuned in properly.
  • (a) The antenna is positioned poorly. Reorient the antenna position to good reception
  • (b) The signal strength of the radio station is too weak. Tune to the station manually
  • (c) No stations have been preset or preset stations have been cleared (when tuning by scanning preset channels). Preset some radio stations, refer user guide for details.
  • (d) If you still face the problem, please contact LG customer care for service support
8. USB is not recognized
  • (a) Check with another USB device
  • (b) Check the file type inside USB device (refer user guide for compatibile file type)
  • (c) Format the USB device and connect it again (When formatting the USB device, select the available file system- refer user guide for detail)
9. Bluetooth pairing does not work well
  • (a) Be sure your Bluetooth device is on
  • (b) Switch Bluetooth off and on again on your Bluetooth device, then try pairing again
  • (c) Remove the obstacle in the path of the Bluetooth device and the unit. Install the device close enough to Bluetooth device.
  • (d) Depending on the type of the Bluetooth device or surrounding environment, your device may not be paired with the unit
  • (e) When there is a device (a wireless LAN, a medical equipment or a microwave) using same frequency, make the distance between the products as far away as possible each other
10. Cannot connect the speaker to your home network / Wi-Fi
  • (a) The wireless communication may be interrupted from household devices that are using radio frequencies. Move the speaker away from them. Wireless may not operate normally in weak signal area. Install the device close enough to wireless subwoofer
  • (b) Check your router. Try turning it off and back on
  • (c) Check that the Wi-Fi feature is turned on in your smart device
  • (d) Check that the speaker and your smart device are connected to same Wi-Fi
  • (e) You need to turn the speaker’s power off and on again
  • (f) You need to perform a factory set and setup the network connection for your device
11. The application doesn’t work properly.

Does an error occur when accessing the app?

  • (a) Make sure that your smart device is compatible with the app
  • (b) Make sure that the application is the latest version
  • (c) Make sure that the connected unit turns on
1. Is it mandatory to create a LG Account to order something from the website?

No, it is not mandatory to have an account if you want to browse the website and place an order. If you place an order as a guest without using an account, it is important that you have a valid email address and mobile number as you will be asked to enter it during the purchase process. We use this to send you details about your order, such as your order confirmation (which contains your order number and if applicable, tracking number) and updates on the progress of your order, such as shipping and delivery notification. Please do not delete this information as it is needed to perform any action related to your order.

We recommend that you register an account for the benefits mentioned in the next answer.

2. What is the benefit of creating LG Account?

Having an account can make the experience more convenient for you, as it allows you to:

  • Receive regular updates from us
  • Receive exclusive offers and special perks
  • Easily track your order
  • Easily register your products
  • Store certain details such as your preferred delivery address for easier and faster checkouts
  • Get dedicated customer support
3. Can I Update my LG Accounts Details /Information?

Yes, you can manage your account and other personal information by taking the following steps at any time:

  1. Step 1. Log in to your account by visiting _www.lg.com/in
  2. Step 2. Select 'my account'
  3. Step 3. Select 'profile' and click "Update your personal details'
4. How do I place an order?

Shopping at LG.com is easy and secure. Placing an online order requires just a few steps:

  • Select an item you would like to purchase, and then click the Buy Now button from either the quick view or product detail page.
  • You can then choose to continue shopping which would allow you to browse and add more products, or you can go directly to Checkout.
  • If you choose to continue shopping, when you have finished browsing and adding products to your Shopping Cart, please click on the Shopping Cart at the top right corner of page, and follow the Checkout steps.
  • During the Checkout process, you will be asked for the delivery address and payment details. At present we are only accepting prepaid orders.
  • An email will be sent to your email address containing confirmation of receipt of your order and an order number.
5. What should I do if I’m having trouble placing an order?

If you are facing any technical difficulties with the website, please call us 08069379999 or contact us via email through https://www.lg.com/in/support/email or WhatsApp at 9711709999.

6. How quickly will my order be processed?

You can check the estimated delivery time for each product by entering your pin code on the Product Page. Please note that on occasion, such as during holiday rush, large sale events, or other events outside our control, there may be a slight delay in the processing time. We value the trust you place in us, and we make every effort to process your order as quickly as possible.

7. How can I track the status of my order?

You order can be tracked by visiting your account, or by clicking on the link sent to you through email or message. Your order status may show one of the following:

  1. Order placed - Place Order
  2. Order packed - Preparing for Delivery
  3. Order shipped - Picking for Delivery
  4. Order out for Delivery - On Delivery
  5. Order delivered - Delivery Completed (Invoiced)

When your order has been shipped, we will send a shipping notification to you containing shipment tracking number. You can track your shipment through the delivery service by using these tracking details.

8. How do I cancel an order?

You can easily cancel your order anytime until the invoice is generated by using our online order search in the My Account section. Once your invoice has been generated, your order cannot be cancelled. If your order is eligible for cancellation, a cancel button will be available, click this button to cancel your order.

9. How do I pay for my order?

We only accept online payments made at the time of placing your order. You can pay for your orders via all Major Debit and Credit Cards, EMI, Net Banking, Wallet Payment, UPI or other available payment modes. Your payment information is encrypted and stored safely and securely by the Payment Gateway provider.

10. Do you offer Cash on Delivery?

No, we currently do not offer Cash on Delivery for payment of your orders. You can pay for your orders using any supported online payment method during the checkout process.

11. Are there any Hidden Charges for purchases on LG India?

No, we do not have any hidden charges when you make a purchase on this website. Your total order amount will be displayed at the time of payment and before your order is placed. We will not charge you any amount in excess of what is reflected on the invoice.

12. Does LG India store my Credit / Debit card information or my Net banking account information?

No, LG India does not collect or store your credit / debit card information or your net banking account information. When you choose to an online payment option, you will re-directed to our payment gateway partner Pinelabs for processing your payment. Your card / account information is securely processed by Pinelabs and the corresponding banks, without any sensitive information passing back to us. We only receive limited information that is necessary to verify whether the payment for your order was successful.

13. Who will approve my EMI transaction?

EMI facility is provided by your issuing bank at its sole discretion. The issuing bank may modify the terms of the EMI offering at any time. Further, the issuing bank may at its sole discretion chose to reject or change EMI tenure or withdraw EMI scheme completely.

14. What happens if the Bank rejects EMI?

If your EMI application is rejected by the issuing bank, you will be liable to pay the full amount of the order to LG India.

LG India is not involved in the process of approval or rejection of EMI. EMI is provided by your issuing bank at its sole discretion. If your bank refuses to provide the EMI facility, your only option is to attempt to resolve the issue with your bank. Unfortunately, LG India cannot help you resolve any such problem with your bank.

15. My payment has failed. What can I do?

Your payment transaction may fail for reasons such as submission of incorrect payment details or exceeding your transaction limit. Most failures are recorded based responses sent by your bank. Since the payment is handled by your bank and a payment gateway partner, we receive only limited information regarding the payment failure.

If you have been charged for your failed transaction, please wait at least 48 hours for an automatic refund or contact your bank.

16. How do I find a product online that I saw in a store?

At LG India, we have created detailed descriptions of every product on the website. You may use our Search feature to find a product by keyword or model number. If a product cannot be found by searching for it, please reach out to our customer support.

17. How often are new products added to the online store?

We add products to our online store frequently, and offer new sales and promotions, as well, so check back often for new products and great offers.

18. Does LG India provide Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) and extended warranty on its products?

Yes, LG India provides AMC on its products and extended Warranty from time-to-time. For more information, please contact our customer care as provided below.

19. How can I contact the customer care?

You can contact our customer care by calling on 08069379999 or contact us via email through https://www.lg.com/in/support/email or through WhatsApp at 9711709999

Our customer care is only available from Monday to Friday between the hours of 9 AM and 5 PM. Customer care is not available on weekends and public holidays.

20. How I do return or exchange a product?

Currently we accept returns of products only if they are certified as Dead on Arrival (‘DOA’) by our Authorized service representative. The Process for initiating a return shall be as follows:

  1. If your Order has any performance issues, please contact our Customer Care and inform about the issue. The Service representative shall visit You and analyze the product. Once the product has been certified as DOA by our representative on its discretion, he will seal the product along with all its accessories in the original packaging box and will direct you to return the device to the Us. Please ensure the DOA seal is not tampered with when returning the product.
  2. A request will be initiated by you to arrange for pickup of the product by calling our Customer Care. Before accepting a return our logistics partner will ask you to share a copy/image of the DOA Sealed product and the DOA Certificate.
Issue Description Details
Upon confirmation of return pickup by LG, repack and keep the product ready for return pickup.
Order Cancellation
  • If your order is eligible for cancellation, a 'cancel order' button will be available till the order is shipped. Click this button to initiate cancellation of your order.
  • Customer should contact their issuer bank if the order cancelled was placed on EMI. Any interest or Closure fees assessed on EMI cancellation will not be borne by LG.
  • If the order which has been cancelled was placed at a special price, under cash back, exchange, upgrade or any other offer, the same offer benefit can be availed on new transaction if it also meet all offer terms post successful processing of refund.
  • In a rare case if a cancelled order is still delivered, please raise a return request within 24 hours at toll free number Return will be taken only if product is not Opened and not used.
  • It may take up to 7-10 days for refund credit to reflect into your account after the refund is initiated.
Damaged / Used / Wrong
1.Product was damaged on arrival.
2.Defective / Used / Wrong Product received.
  • Please inspect the product at the time of delivery and report the same to delivery agent. Once the product is used, external damage/defect claims / Shortage after delivery, will not qualify for a replacement or refund
  • Replacement or refund will be subject to the result of due investigation conducted through the logistics partners.
  • Product will be re-shipped to you subject to authenticity of your claim and its availability, within 7 working days of approval of your claim.
  • In case of non-availability of the product, refund will be initiated within 10 working days of approval of your claim for damage.
  • It may take up to 7-10 days for the refund credit to reflect in your account after initiated.( For Refund - Bank Details, ID proof ETC may required)
  • Incident will not qualify for a replacement or refund if it is established that the product was damaged post-delivery to the customer.
21. Who is your delivery partner?

We partner with Delhivery Private Limited for the delivery of our products.

22. Can I have my order redirected to another address if my order has already been shipped?

Unfortunately, once your LG.com order ships it must go to the address provided at the time you place your order. If you cannot receive or pick up your order after three attempts, our delivery partner will return your order to us. After its return to us, the order will be auto cancelled. If the order was prepaid, we will initiate a refund after deducting the shipping fee from the amount paid by you.

23. Can I request a specific date or time slot for my delivery?

We are unable to take such requests at the moment.

24. Are In-Transit products insured?

All In-transit items are insured. If you feel item is damaged on opening, we would request you to not accept the item or report back to us immediately by contacting LG Customer Service

25. Why do you require a signature to receive a package?

Most of our shipments contain valuable equipment and we like to ensure that our customers receive their products safely. If you will not be at the shipping address to accept delivery of your product, consider shipping item to an address where you or someone you trust will be available to sign for your package.

26. What happen if no one is available to sign for my order at the address registered with order?

Most of our carriers make three attempts to deliver a package. After three delivery attempts, our delivery partner will return your order to us and the order will be auto cancelled. If the order was prepaid, we will initiate a refund after deducting the shipping fee from the amount paid by you.

27. Whom should I contact if my shipment arrived later than expected?

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We do everything we can to ensure your experience at LG.com makes your life just a little easier, and your satisfaction is important to us. In rare cases there may be a slight delay in transit due to events beyond control of our logistic partners. We attempt to keep our customers informed of Estimated Delivery Timelines in such cases.

28. What should I do if my shipment is lost?

If the package tracking details have not changed in a few days, we request you to wait until the estimated delivery date as it could be a tracking error. If you do not receive your order by the delivery date, the package tracking details have not changed, and you have not received any email or message from us to inform you about a delay in the delivery of your package, please contact us and we will take steps to ensure that you receive your order soon.

In case the shipment cannot be found, we will either ship the missing product again, or cancel your order and issue a refund.

29. What can I do if the package was delivered to the wrong address?

If your order status or the package tracking details show that the product has been delivered but you have not received it, please check whether anyone else may have received it, such as another person in your home or office. In some instances, delivery persons are not allowed to enter a building or office to delivery the product directly to you. Please check whether the reception desk at your office, or the security gate at your building / colony / office may have received the delivery.

If the order has not been delivered to your address, please contact our delivery partners or LG India customer service to get help on such issues.

30. What should I do if my parcel arrives damaged?

Please refuse to accept if the parcel is damaged or accept after leaving specific remarks while signing for Delivery [Proof Of Delivery].

31. What should I do if my shipment is missing an item(s)?

It is possible your order was split into multiple shipments based on product availability, quantity, weight or size. In case of a shipment being split based on product availability, the missing items will be shipped when they are in stock. Your shipment confirmation will include a list of all products included in your shipment.

To track your order, please check your Order History.

If a product or an item has been mentioned in your shipment confirmation, but is missing from the shipment delivered to you, please contact us within 24 hours of delivery and we will check the status of your missing items.

32. Do you deliver to all Pin codes in India? How much time should I except for the delivery to be completed?

Currently we are running only on 9 cities and are serviceable in 700 pin codes only.. You can check whether delivery of any product is available for your location by providing your Pin code on the product page.

33. Can large appliances and bulky items be delivered anywhere in the accepted pin codes?

Large appliances or bulky Items are delivered to your doorstep. However, in case of delivery to higher floors where lifts cannot be used and staircases are too narrow, delivery will be provided on the ground floor of your premises.

34. How is the Delivery time calculated?

Estimated delivery time depends on the following factors:

  1. Product(s) selected
  2. The destination pin-code to which you want the order to be shipped to.
  3. Warehouse Location

Delivery time is calculated based on historical data of delivery timelines for orders to the pin-code entered by you. Delivery timelines might vary in a few cases depending on the factors mentioned above, or factors outside our control or the control of our delivery partner.

Please note that LG India is not liable for any shipping delays, or loss of any kind resulting from unforeseen and uncontrollable circumstances, such as if you are unavailable or un-contactable; incorrectly addressed orders; weather conditions, and so on. We will try our best to notify customers of the delay and estimated delivery date in such situations.

1. How do I make payments Online?

Once you've chosen the desired product, LG's trusted payment gateway accepts the following payment options to confirm the order and complete the transaction online:

  • Credit/Debit Cards: Visa, MasterCard, Rupay, Maestro

  • Internet Banking

  • EMI

  • UPI

  • Wallets

2. How do I pay using a Credit/Debit Card?

The following cards issued by your bank in India can be used to pay for orders; however, the shipping address should be within India

  • Credit Cards: VISA, Mastercard,

  • Debit Cards: VISA, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay

To pay using your cards at checkout, you will need your card number, expiry date, three or four digits CVV number (found on the backside of your card). After entering these details, you will be redirected to the bank's page for entering the online 3D Secure password to complete the payment.

CVV Numbers for different cards are placed in different locations on your card:
If you have a Visa/Mastercard/Diner's/Discover card: Your CVV is a 3-digit code after the last four digits of your credit card number on the back of the card within the signature field.

Note: SBI Maestro card does not have CVV and expiry date.

3. Is it safe to use my credit card online at LG.com?

LG does not store Credit / Debit card numbers, CVV / Security Code, Pin for 3D Secure, or Expiry dates on any of its servers. Instead, it only collects this information during a transaction. All of your online transactions are protected and secured by SSL (secure socket layer) technology.

4. Under what name will my purchase be charged on the credit card statement?

Your purchase will be charged under the company name "LG Electronic India Pvt. Ltd."

5. From which banks LG accepts Net Banking payments?

We accept payments for your orders from the following banks:

  • AXIS Bank

  • ICICI Bank

  • Bank of India

  • IDBI Bank

  • Bank of Maharashtra

  • Indian Bank

  • Catholic Syrian Bank

  • Indian Overseas Bank

  • Cosmos Bank

  • IndusInd Bank

  • Canara Bank

  • Karnataka Bank

  • Central Bank of India

  • Karur Vysya Bank

  • City Union Bank

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank

  • Corporation Bank

  • State Bank of India

  • Deutsche Bank

  • Union Bank of India

  • Development Credit Bank

  • United Bank of India

  • Federal Bank

  • Vijaya Bank

  • HDFC Bank

  • YES Bank

Note: Kindly check with your bank if online transactions are enabled in your account.

6. What is an EMI payment option?

EMI (Bank Cards) stands for 'Equated Monthly Installment' and it's a convenient payment option that allows you to pay for the order in easy installments to the card issuing bank. The option is available only on cards issued by the banks.

This EMI option is facilitated by the card-issuing bank. The EMI eligibility, payment tenure [months-3/6/9/12/18/24] and refund rules are solely subject to the internal discretion and approvals of the issuing bank. Any communication related to an ongoing EMI scheme should be addressed to the card issuing bank.

7. What are the bank interest rates and calculations of credit cards on EMI?

In accordance with RBI guidelines, banks may impose a nominal charge on EMI services. This charge will be collected by banks over the EMI tenure. This charge is collected by Issuing Bank and not by LG. This is an annual charge and is calculated on the outstanding balance paid on a monthly basis with principal amount. You will see this charge in the monthly bill cycle as defined by the bank. An Illustration below shows a bank and the respective EMI options based on the product price. This is for indicative purposes only, your EMI payments may differ with total order amount and additional bank charges.

The table below shows a representative rendering of EMI plans for a Rs 20,000 purchase on LG paid using the EMI payment plan

Tenure
(Months)

Purchase
value

Monthly
instalment
(EMI)

Bank rate(%)

Total Effective
price you pay

Interest paid
to bank

3

Rs. 20,000

Rs. 6,800.44

12

Rs. 20,401.33

Rs. 401.33

6

Rs. 20,000

Rs. 3,450.97

12

Rs. 20,705.80

Rs. 705.80

9

Rs. 20,000

Rs. 2,344.32

13

Rs. 21,098.89

Rs. 1,098.89

12

Rs. 20,000

Rs. 1,786.35

13

Rs. 21,436.15

Rs. 1,436.15

8. What is the eligibility criterion to avail EMI option?

The Credit Card EMI payment option is available only above a minimum order value which varies from bank to bank. For given order value, only the eligible banks will be displayed under the issuing bank list on the EMI payment page on LG.com/in

9. How can I make the payment using the EMI option?

Once you have selected the desired product, you can add it to your cart and proceed to check out. On the Payment Page, select EMI and follow the below-mentioned steps:

  • Select the Credit Card issuing bank of your preference

  • Select the repayment duration (3, 6, 9, 12, 18 or 24 months). The interest rate, monthly EMI and total interest payable will be displayed.

  • Enter your Credit Card issuing bank details Place Order

  • Enter OTP received on your number registered with the bank

  • Enter OTP received on your number registered with the bank

  • Click Pay Now / Submit

  • Once the payment is authorized, your order will be processed and shipped.

Why is the transaction amount not converted into EMI on the day of transaction?

The full amount will be charged on your card on the day of the transaction. This will later be converted to an EMI transaction by your respective bank. This normally takes 7-10 working days.

11. Why is the sum total of EMIs more than the order value?

The issuing bank charges interest per EMI transaction. The interest rates are decided by the bank and are displayed at the time of selecting the EMI plan on LG.com

12. What is No-Cost EMI?

No-cost EMI is an offer where Bank Interest charges are given as an upfront discount or deferred cashback after 120 business days at the sole discretion of the Bank.
Please note: The Bank will charge the interest amount from the Customer during the EMI deduction. Please refer to the terms and conditions.

No cost EMI -Reference table

Particulars

Amount(in INR)

product value

30000

Tenure

3 months

interest value

1000

No cost EMI

1000

total amount paid by the customer after scheme offer

30000

EMI value / month

10000

No cost EMI + Cashback reference table

Particulars

Amount (in INR)

product value

30000

tenure

3 Months

interest value

1000

No cost EMI offer

1000

total amount paid by the customer after scheme offer

30000

EMI value / month

10000

Cashback offer given as refund to customer (posted in 90 days)

1000

13. What is Low Cost EMI?

Low cost EMI is an offer wherein the amount will be converted into EMIs and the customer only needs to pay the product prices equally divided over the repayment timeline.

Particulars

Amount (in INR)

product value

50000

tenure

3 Months

interest value

4000

Low cost EMI offer

3000

total amount paid by the customer after scheme offer

51000

EMI value / month

17000

14. What are Standard EMI + Cashback?

Standard EMI where the interest part is borne by the customer and an additional cashback is given on choosing standard EMI.

Particulars

Amount (in INR)

product value

30000

tenure

3 Months

interest value

3000

total amount paid by the customer after scheme offer

33000

EMI value / month

11000

additional cashback offer given as refund to customer (posted in 90 days)

1000

15. Which payment methods can I use to get a No-Cost EMI?

No-Cost EMI is available on select credit and debit cards, which can be viewed on the payment selection page under the payment mode "No-Cost EMI".

16. Is there any convenience fee on the EMIs?

Your bank will charge a convenience fee of Rs.199/- GST on the interest component of the EMI.

For EMI/No-cost EMI on HDFC Bank-

  1. GST will be applicable on the Interest component of EMI, convenience and processing fees.
    For the first EMI, interest will be calculated from the loan booking date till the payment due date. Please refer to the bank's website for more details on charges and GST applicability.
    Link - https://www.hdfcbank.com/personal/borrow/popular-loans/easy-emi/easyemi-on-consumer-durables

  2. Revised convenience fee of Rs.199 + GST for CCEMI & DCEMI - Effective from 15th August 2020

Note: This charge is to be borne directly by the customer and cannot be sub-vented by the manufacturer. This change has been effective since 15th Aug'20.

For EMI / No-cost EMI on CitiBank-
EMI processing may take up to 7 to 8 working days. In case the total amount due has not been paid in full, finance charges as per the applicable interest rate, will apply. The currently applicable interest rate is 3.75% per month (i.e., 45% annualized) for all other cards and 1% per month (i.e., 12% annualized) for Ultima.
Latest rates are available at
https://www.online.citibank.co.in/portal/newgen/cards/tab/creditcards_tc.htm

17. Is No-Cost EMI available on all products on the site?

No-cost EMI is available in a wide selection of categories including Home Appliances, Home Entertainment, laptops, and much more. It applies to selected products only. You can check the availability in the Cashback and EMI section on the product detail page.

18. Will my bank continue to charge me interest?

Yes, your bank will charge Interest on the total purchase amount. However, this interest charge will be provided to you as an upfront discount for HDFC and SBI Bank credit card EMI transactions only.

For other banks, No-Cost EMI benefit will be given after 90 working days *.
*Note: This excludes GST which will be charged by your bank on your interest component of the EMI.

19. How will my EMI be charged?

Your EMI provider will take 7-10 working days to process your EMI. Once done, your EMI will be charged on a monthly basis, as per your credit/debit card billing cycle or payment instructions with your EMI provider. Please check with your issuing bank or card company for specific details.

20. What is UPI and How to Open a UPI account?

UPI or Unified Payments Interface is an immediate real-time payment system that helps in instantly transferring the funds between the two bank accounts through a mobile platform. It is based on the 2 Factor Authentications with a seamless single-click payment. Once you have linked your bank account and created a virtual ID namely (name@bankname), you will be able to start using it to make payments on LG Website.

21. What is an Online Wallet? How do I make payments using an online wallet?

We have Online Wallets that can be used to make payments: A Wallet is a prepaid financial instrument available on LG website. It allows Indian consumers to store money in a virtual wallet and then make payments, without entering their card/bank details for every transaction.

Once you have selected the items in your cart, proceed to make a payment and select the “Wallet” option. Under the 'Wallets' section, you will find a radio button for each available wallet type. Please choose your preferred wallet option. By clicking on the corresponding radio button, you will be redirected to your respective wallets to make the payment.

22. Can I take advantage of multiple payment offers?

No, two payment offers cannot be clubbed together on a card at the time of purchase.

23. How will I get cashback and by when?

Cashback on credit card transactions will be extended to customers in the form of an instant discount or as a cashback within 120 business days to the original mode of payment as per respective bank policy. Please refer to the offer terms & conditions.

24. How does debit EMI work?

Debit EMI is a new EMI method. The bank will not block the amount equivalent to the purchase value on your card and you don't need the full amount in your account to transact. Your bank will deduct the monthly EMI from your account using the pre-approved overdraft facility.

25. Why does no-cost EMI charge interest?

For EMI purchases using credit & debit card, your bank will charge you interest. However, under a no -cost EMI offer, the total interest payable, is already adjusted in the price of the order. The total payable amount (including interest) will be equal to the product price.

26. Why am I not getting the EMI option?

Please check your eligibility here:

  • Make sure your order value exceeds the minimum purchase price for the following EMI payment methods:

    1. Credit Card and ZestMoney EMI- ₹3000

    2. Down Payment: ₹4000

    3. Debit Card-₹3000 for HDFC, ₹5000 for ICICI, Federal, Axis, Kotak Mahindra and ₹8000 for SBI

Note:
A. EMI option is not available for export/International customers.
B. No-cost EMI is available on select products. Please check the 'Special Offers' section on the product detail page for no-cost EMI on debit cards/credit cards.

27. Why has my EMI not been processed?

Banks process EMIs within 7-10 days. It will initially deduct the whole money from your credit/debit card and convert the amount except the down payment into EMI within 2-4 days. For revised payments, please verify the selected EMI option and tenure. You can find these details under Your Orders > View Order Details > Payment Information.

28. How can I close my EMI earlier?

For EMI purchases using credit/debit card purchases: Contact your bank to close your EMI early, subject to foreclosure fees as per their policy.

29. What will happen to EMI if I cancel the order?

If you cancel or return an EMI order purchased using credit cards / debit cards, the bank will refund the full purchase amount to your original payment method and cancel the EMI. Any down payment will be refunded within 5-7 business days. You will then need to contact your bank to confirm the cancellation.

For credit cards: Your card issuing bank may charge nominal pre-closure charges in case you've already paid an EMI. For more details on EMI closure, please contact the card issuing bank.

30. Will I have to pay any extra amount for the EMI transaction?

For EMI using credit or debit card, you will be charged a processing fee by the bank (billed with your first EMI.) The processing fee details are -

  • ICICI Debit Card is ₹99 + GST

  • ICICI Credit Card is ₹199 + GST

  • SBI credit card is ₹99 + GST

  • HDFC credit / debit card is ₹199 + GST

  • Bajaj Finserv EMI network card is ₹149 + GST

  • Kotak Debit card - ₹199 + GST

31. What are the different cashback options available?

There are two types of cashback, Instant & deferred. In Instant cashback, you will get the cashback posting into your account instantly and in deferred, cashback posting will be done in 90 to 120 days.