1. How do I make payments Online?
Once you've chosen the desired product, LG's trusted payment gateway accepts the following payment options to confirm the order and complete the transaction online:
2. How do I pay using a Credit/Debit Card?
The following cards issued by your bank in India can be used to pay for orders; however, the shipping address should be within India
-
Credit Cards: VISA, Mastercard,
-
Debit Cards: VISA, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay
To pay using your cards at checkout, you will need your card number, expiry date, three or four digits CVV number (found on the backside of your card). After entering these details, you will be redirected to the bank's page for entering the online 3D Secure password to complete the payment.
CVV Numbers for different cards are placed in different locations on your card:
If you have a Visa/Mastercard/Diner's/Discover card: Your CVV is a 3-digit code after the last four digits of your credit card number on the back of the card within the signature field.
Note: SBI Maestro card does not have CVV and expiry date.
3. Is it safe to use my credit card online at LG.com?
LG does not store Credit / Debit card numbers, CVV / Security Code, Pin for 3D Secure, or Expiry dates on any of its servers. Instead, it only collects this information during a transaction. All of your online transactions are protected and secured by SSL (secure socket layer) technology.
4. Under what name will my purchase be charged on the credit card statement?
Your purchase will be charged under the company name "LG Electronic India Pvt. Ltd."
5. From which banks LG accepts Net Banking payments?
We accept payments for your orders from the following banks:
Note: Kindly check with your bank if online transactions are enabled in your account.
-
AXIS Bank
-
ICICI Bank
-
Bank of India
-
IDBI Bank
-
Bank of Maharashtra
-
Indian Bank
-
Catholic Syrian Bank
-
Indian Overseas Bank
-
Cosmos Bank
-
IndusInd Bank
-
Canara Bank
-
Karnataka Bank
-
Central Bank of India
-
Karur Vysya Bank
-
City Union Bank
-
Kotak Mahindra Bank
-
Corporation Bank
-
State Bank of India
-
Deutsche Bank
-
Union Bank of India
-
Development Credit Bank
-
United Bank of India
-
Federal Bank
-
Vijaya Bank
-
HDFC Bank
-
YES Bank
6. What is an EMI payment option?
EMI (Bank Cards) stands for 'Equated Monthly Installment' and it's a convenient payment option that allows you to pay for the order in easy installments to the card issuing bank. The option is available only on cards issued by the banks.
This EMI option is facilitated by the card-issuing bank. The EMI eligibility, payment tenure [months-3/6/9/12/18/24] and refund rules are solely subject to the internal discretion and approvals of the issuing bank. Any communication related to an ongoing EMI scheme should be addressed to the card issuing bank.
7. What are the bank interest rates and calculations of credit cards on EMI?
In accordance with RBI guidelines, banks may impose a nominal charge on EMI services. This charge will be collected by banks over the EMI tenure. This charge is collected by Issuing Bank and not by LG. This is an annual charge and is calculated on the outstanding balance paid on a monthly basis with principal amount. You will see this charge in the monthly bill cycle as defined by the bank. An Illustration below shows a bank and the respective EMI options based on the product price. This is for indicative purposes only, your EMI payments may differ with total order amount and additional bank charges.
|
The table below shows a representative rendering of EMI plans for a Rs 20,000 purchase on LG paid using the EMI payment plan
|
Tenure
(Months)
|
Purchase
value
|
Monthly
instalment
(EMI)
|
Bank rate(%)
|
Total Effective
price you pay
|
Interest paid
to bank
|
3
|
Rs. 20,000
|
Rs. 6,800.44
|
12
|
Rs. 20,401.33
|
Rs. 401.33
|
6
|
Rs. 20,000
|
Rs. 3,450.97
|
12
|
Rs. 20,705.80
|
Rs. 705.80
|
9
|
Rs. 20,000
|
Rs. 2,344.32
|
13
|
Rs. 21,098.89
|
Rs. 1,098.89
|
12
|
Rs. 20,000
|
Rs. 1,786.35
|
13
|
Rs. 21,436.15
|
Rs. 1,436.15
8. What is the eligibility criterion to avail EMI option?
The Credit Card EMI payment option is available only above a minimum order value which varies from bank to bank. For given order value, only the eligible banks will be displayed under the issuing bank list on the EMI payment page on LG.com/in
9. How can I make the payment using the EMI option?
Once you have selected the desired product, you can add it to your cart and proceed to check out. On the Payment Page, select EMI and follow the below-mentioned steps:
-
Select the Credit Card issuing bank of your preference
-
Select the repayment duration (3, 6, 9, 12, 18 or 24 months). The interest rate, monthly EMI and total interest payable will be displayed.
-
Enter your Credit Card issuing bank details Place Order
-
Enter OTP received on your number registered with the bank
-
Enter OTP received on your number registered with the bank
-
Click Pay Now / Submit
-
Once the payment is authorized, your order will be processed and shipped.
Why is the transaction amount not converted into EMI on the day of transaction?
The full amount will be charged on your card on the day of the transaction. This will later be converted to an EMI transaction by your respective bank. This normally takes 7-10 working days.
11. Why is the sum total of EMIs more than the order value?
The issuing bank charges interest per EMI transaction. The interest rates are decided by the bank and are displayed at the time of selecting the EMI plan on LG.com
12. What is No-Cost EMI?
No-cost EMI is an offer where Bank Interest charges are given as an upfront discount or deferred cashback after 120 business days at the sole discretion of the Bank.
Please note: The Bank will charge the interest amount from the Customer during the EMI deduction. Please refer to the terms and conditions.
No cost EMI -Reference table
|
Particulars
|
Amount(in INR)
|
product value
|
30000
|
Tenure
|
3 months
|
interest value
|
1000
|
No cost EMI
|
1000
|
total amount paid by the customer after scheme offer
|
30000
|
EMI value / month
|
10000
No cost EMI + Cashback reference table
|
Particulars
|
Amount (in INR)
|
product value
|
30000
|
tenure
|
3 Months
|
interest value
|
1000
|
No cost EMI offer
|
1000
|
total amount paid by the customer after scheme offer
|
30000
|
EMI value / month
|
10000
|
Cashback offer given as refund to customer (posted in 90 days)
|
1000
13. What is Low Cost EMI?
Low cost EMI is an offer wherein the amount will be converted into EMIs and the customer only needs to pay the product prices equally divided over the repayment timeline.
|
Particulars
|
Amount (in INR)
|
product value
|
50000
|
tenure
|
3 Months
|
interest value
|
4000
|
Low cost EMI offer
|
3000
|
total amount paid by the customer after scheme offer
|
51000
|
EMI value / month
|
17000
14. What are Standard EMI + Cashback?
Standard EMI where the interest part is borne by the customer and an additional cashback is given on choosing standard EMI.
|
Particulars
|
Amount (in INR)
|
product value
|
30000
|
tenure
|
3 Months
|
interest value
|
3000
|
total amount paid by the customer after scheme offer
|
33000
|
EMI value / month
|
11000
|
additional cashback offer given as refund to customer (posted in 90 days)
|
1000
15. Which payment methods can I use to get a No-Cost EMI?
No-Cost EMI is available on select credit and debit cards, which can be viewed on the payment selection page under the payment mode "No-Cost EMI".
16. Is there any convenience fee on the EMIs?
Your bank will charge a convenience fee of Rs.199/- GST on the interest component of the EMI.
For EMI/No-cost EMI on HDFC Bank-
-
GST will be applicable on the Interest component of EMI, convenience and processing fees.
For the first EMI, interest will be calculated from the loan booking date till the payment due date. Please refer to the bank's website for more details on charges and GST applicability.
Link - https://www.hdfcbank.com/personal/borrow/popular-loans/easy-emi/easyemi-on-consumer-durables
-
Revised convenience fee of Rs.199 + GST for CCEMI & DCEMI - Effective from 15th August 2020
Note: This charge is to be borne directly by the customer and cannot be sub-vented by the manufacturer. This change has been effective since 15th Aug'20.
For EMI / No-cost EMI on CitiBank-
EMI processing may take up to 7 to 8 working days. In case the total amount due has not been paid in full, finance charges as per the applicable interest rate, will apply. The currently applicable interest rate is 3.75% per month (i.e., 45% annualized) for all other cards and 1% per month (i.e., 12% annualized) for Ultima.
Latest rates are available at
https://www.online.citibank.co.in/portal/newgen/cards/tab/creditcards_tc.htm
17. Is No-Cost EMI available on all products on the site?
No-cost EMI is available in a wide selection of categories including Home Appliances, Home Entertainment, laptops, and much more. It applies to selected products only. You can check the availability in the Cashback and EMI section on the product detail page.
18. Will my bank continue to charge me interest?
Yes, your bank will charge Interest on the total purchase amount. However, this interest charge will be provided to you as an upfront discount for HDFC and SBI Bank credit card EMI transactions only.
For other banks, No-Cost EMI benefit will be given after 90 working days *.
*Note: This excludes GST which will be charged by your bank on your interest component of the EMI.
19. How will my EMI be charged?
Your EMI provider will take 7-10 working days to process your EMI. Once done, your EMI will be charged on a monthly basis, as per your credit/debit card billing cycle or payment instructions with your EMI provider. Please check with your issuing bank or card company for specific details.
20. What is UPI and How to Open a UPI account?
UPI or Unified Payments Interface is an immediate real-time payment system that helps in instantly transferring the funds between the two bank accounts through a mobile platform. It is based on the 2 Factor Authentications with a seamless single-click payment. Once you have linked your bank account and created a virtual ID namely (name@bankname), you will be able to start using it to make payments on LG Website.
21. What is an Online Wallet? How do I make payments using an online wallet?
We have Online Wallets that can be used to make payments: A Wallet is a prepaid financial instrument available on LG website. It allows Indian consumers to store money in a virtual wallet and then make payments, without entering their card/bank details for every transaction.
Once you have selected the items in your cart, proceed to make a payment and select the “Wallet” option. Under the 'Wallets' section, you will find a radio button for each available wallet type. Please choose your preferred wallet option. By clicking on the corresponding radio button, you will be redirected to your respective wallets to make the payment.
22. Can I take advantage of multiple payment offers?
No, two payment offers cannot be clubbed together on a card at the time of purchase.
23. How will I get cashback and by when?
Cashback on credit card transactions will be extended to customers in the form of an instant discount or as a cashback within 120 business days to the original mode of payment as per respective bank policy. Please refer to the offer terms & conditions.
24. How does debit EMI work?
Debit EMI is a new EMI method. The bank will not block the amount equivalent to the purchase value on your card and you don't need the full amount in your account to transact. Your bank will deduct the monthly EMI from your account using the pre-approved overdraft facility.
25. Why does no-cost EMI charge interest?
For EMI purchases using credit & debit card, your bank will charge you interest. However, under a no -cost EMI offer, the total interest payable, is already adjusted in the price of the order. The total payable amount (including interest) will be equal to the product price.
26. Why am I not getting the EMI option?
Please check your eligibility here:
Note:
A. EMI option is not available for export/International customers.
B. No-cost EMI is available on select products. Please check the 'Special Offers' section on the product detail page for no-cost EMI on debit cards/credit cards.
27. Why has my EMI not been processed?
Banks process EMIs within 7-10 days. It will initially deduct the whole money from your credit/debit card and convert the amount except the down payment into EMI within 2-4 days. For revised payments, please verify the selected EMI option and tenure. You can find these details under Your Orders > View Order Details > Payment Information.
28. How can I close my EMI earlier?
For EMI purchases using credit/debit card purchases: Contact your bank to close your EMI early, subject to foreclosure fees as per their policy.
29. What will happen to EMI if I cancel the order?
If you cancel or return an EMI order purchased using credit cards / debit cards, the bank will refund the full purchase amount to your original payment method and cancel the EMI. Any down payment will be refunded within 5-7 business days. You will then need to contact your bank to confirm the cancellation.
For credit cards: Your card issuing bank may charge nominal pre-closure charges in case you've already paid an EMI. For more details on EMI closure, please contact the card issuing bank.
30. Will I have to pay any extra amount for the EMI transaction?
For EMI using credit or debit card, you will be charged a processing fee by the bank (billed with your first EMI.) The processing fee details are -
-
ICICI Debit Card is ₹99 + GST
-
ICICI Credit Card is ₹199 + GST
-
SBI credit card is ₹99 + GST
-
HDFC credit / debit card is ₹199 + GST
-
Bajaj Finserv EMI network card is ₹149 + GST
-
Kotak Debit card - ₹199 + GST
31. What are the different cashback options available?
There are two types of cashback, Instant & deferred. In Instant cashback, you will get the cashback posting into your account instantly and in deferred, cashback posting will be done in 90 to 120 days.