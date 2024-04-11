1. How do I make payments Online?

Once you've chosen the desired product, LG's trusted payment gateway accepts the following payment options to confirm the order and complete the transaction online:

Credit/Debit Cards: Visa, MasterCard, Rupay, Maestro

Internet Banking

EMI

UPI

Wallets

2. How do I pay using a Credit/Debit Card?

The following cards issued by your bank in India can be used to pay for orders; however, the shipping address should be within India

Credit Cards: VISA, Mastercard,

Debit Cards: VISA, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay

To pay using your cards at checkout, you will need your card number, expiry date, three or four digits CVV number (found on the backside of your card). After entering these details, you will be redirected to the bank's page for entering the online 3D Secure password to complete the payment.



CVV Numbers for different cards are placed in different locations on your card:

If you have a Visa/Mastercard/Diner's/Discover card: Your CVV is a 3-digit code after the last four digits of your credit card number on the back of the card within the signature field.



Note: SBI Maestro card does not have CVV and expiry date.

3. Is it safe to use my credit card online at LG.com?

LG does not store Credit / Debit card numbers, CVV / Security Code, Pin for 3D Secure, or Expiry dates on any of its servers. Instead, it only collects this information during a transaction. All of your online transactions are protected and secured by SSL (secure socket layer) technology.

4. Under what name will my purchase be charged on the credit card statement?

Your purchase will be charged under the company name "LG Electronic India Pvt. Ltd."

5. From which banks LG accepts Net Banking payments?

We accept payments for your orders from the following banks:



AXIS Bank

ICICI Bank

Bank of India

IDBI Bank

Bank of Maharashtra

Indian Bank

Catholic Syrian Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Cosmos Bank

IndusInd Bank

Canara Bank

Karnataka Bank

Central Bank of India

Karur Vysya Bank

City Union Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Corporation Bank

State Bank of India

Deutsche Bank

Union Bank of India

Development Credit Bank

United Bank of India

Federal Bank

Vijaya Bank

HDFC Bank

YES Bank

Note: Kindly check with your bank if online transactions are enabled in your account.

6. What is an EMI payment option?

EMI (Bank Cards) stands for 'Equated Monthly Installment' and it's a convenient payment option that allows you to pay for the order in easy installments to the card issuing bank. The option is available only on cards issued by the banks.



This EMI option is facilitated by the card-issuing bank. The EMI eligibility, payment tenure [months-3/6/9/12/18/24] and refund rules are solely subject to the internal discretion and approvals of the issuing bank. Any communication related to an ongoing EMI scheme should be addressed to the card issuing bank.

7. What are the bank interest rates and calculations of credit cards on EMI?

In accordance with RBI guidelines, banks may impose a nominal charge on EMI services. This charge will be collected by banks over the EMI tenure. This charge is collected by Issuing Bank and not by LG. This is an annual charge and is calculated on the outstanding balance paid on a monthly basis with principal amount. You will see this charge in the monthly bill cycle as defined by the bank. An Illustration below shows a bank and the respective EMI options based on the product price. This is for indicative purposes only, your EMI payments may differ with total order amount and additional bank charges.

The table below shows a representative rendering of EMI plans for a Rs 20,000 purchase on LG paid using the EMI payment plan Tenure

(Months) Purchase

value Monthly

instalment

(EMI) Bank rate(%) Total Effective

price you pay Interest paid

to bank 3 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 6,800.44 12 Rs. 20,401.33 Rs. 401.33 6 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 3,450.97 12 Rs. 20,705.80 Rs. 705.80 9 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 2,344.32 13 Rs. 21,098.89 Rs. 1,098.89 12 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 1,786.35 13 Rs. 21,436.15 Rs. 1,436.15

8. What is the eligibility criterion to avail EMI option?

The Credit Card EMI payment option is available only above a minimum order value which varies from bank to bank. For given order value, only the eligible banks will be displayed under the issuing bank list on the EMI payment page on LG.com/in

9. How can I make the payment using the EMI option?

Once you have selected the desired product, you can add it to your cart and proceed to check out. On the Payment Page, select EMI and follow the below-mentioned steps:

Select the Credit Card issuing bank of your preference

Select the repayment duration (3, 6, 9, 12, 18 or 24 months). The interest rate, monthly EMI and total interest payable will be displayed.

Enter your Credit Card issuing bank details Place Order

Enter OTP received on your number registered with the bank

Enter OTP received on your number registered with the bank

Click Pay Now / Submit

Once the payment is authorized, your order will be processed and shipped.

Why is the transaction amount not converted into EMI on the day of transaction?

The full amount will be charged on your card on the day of the transaction. This will later be converted to an EMI transaction by your respective bank. This normally takes 7-10 working days.

11. Why is the sum total of EMIs more than the order value?

The issuing bank charges interest per EMI transaction. The interest rates are decided by the bank and are displayed at the time of selecting the EMI plan on LG.com

12. What is No-Cost EMI?

No-cost EMI is an offer where Bank Interest charges are given as an upfront discount or deferred cashback after 120 business days at the sole discretion of the Bank.

Please note: The Bank will charge the interest amount from the Customer during the EMI deduction. Please refer to the terms and conditions.

No cost EMI -Reference table

Particulars Amount(in INR) product value 30000 Tenure 3 months interest value 1000 No cost EMI 1000 total amount paid by the customer after scheme offer 30000 EMI value / month 10000

No cost EMI + Cashback reference table

Particulars Amount (in INR) product value 30000 tenure 3 Months interest value 1000 No cost EMI offer 1000 total amount paid by the customer after scheme offer 30000 EMI value / month 10000 Cashback offer given as refund to customer (posted in 90 days) 1000

13. What is Low Cost EMI?

Low cost EMI is an offer wherein the amount will be converted into EMIs and the customer only needs to pay the product prices equally divided over the repayment timeline.

Particulars Amount (in INR) product value 50000 tenure 3 Months interest value 4000 Low cost EMI offer 3000 total amount paid by the customer after scheme offer 51000 EMI value / month 17000

14. What are Standard EMI + Cashback?

Standard EMI where the interest part is borne by the customer and an additional cashback is given on choosing standard EMI.

Particulars Amount (in INR) product value 30000 tenure 3 Months interest value 3000 total amount paid by the customer after scheme offer 33000 EMI value / month 11000 additional cashback offer given as refund to customer (posted in 90 days) 1000

15. Which payment methods can I use to get a No-Cost EMI?

No-Cost EMI is available on select credit and debit cards, which can be viewed on the payment selection page under the payment mode "No-Cost EMI".

16. Is there any convenience fee on the EMIs?

Your bank will charge a convenience fee of Rs.199/- GST on the interest component of the EMI.



For EMI/No-cost EMI on HDFC Bank-

GST will be applicable on the Interest component of EMI, convenience and processing fees.

For the first EMI, interest will be calculated from the loan booking date till the payment due date. Please refer to the bank's website for more details on charges and GST applicability.

Link - https://www.hdfcbank.com/personal/borrow/popular-loans/easy-emi/easyemi-on-consumer-durables Revised convenience fee of Rs.199 + GST for CCEMI & DCEMI - Effective from 15th August 2020

Note: This charge is to be borne directly by the customer and cannot be sub-vented by the manufacturer. This change has been effective since 15th Aug'20.



For EMI / No-cost EMI on CitiBank-

EMI processing may take up to 7 to 8 working days. In case the total amount due has not been paid in full, finance charges as per the applicable interest rate, will apply. The currently applicable interest rate is 3.75% per month (i.e., 45% annualized) for all other cards and 1% per month (i.e., 12% annualized) for Ultima.

Latest rates are available at

https://www.online.citibank.co.in/portal/newgen/cards/tab/creditcards_tc.htm

17. Is No-Cost EMI available on all products on the site?

No-cost EMI is available in a wide selection of categories including Home Appliances, Home Entertainment, laptops, and much more. It applies to selected products only. You can check the availability in the Cashback and EMI section on the product detail page.

18. Will my bank continue to charge me interest?

Yes, your bank will charge Interest on the total purchase amount. However, this interest charge will be provided to you as an upfront discount for HDFC and SBI Bank credit card EMI transactions only.



For other banks, No-Cost EMI benefit will be given after 90 working days *.

*Note: This excludes GST which will be charged by your bank on your interest component of the EMI.

19. How will my EMI be charged?

Your EMI provider will take 7-10 working days to process your EMI. Once done, your EMI will be charged on a monthly basis, as per your credit/debit card billing cycle or payment instructions with your EMI provider. Please check with your issuing bank or card company for specific details.

20. What is UPI and How to Open a UPI account?

UPI or Unified Payments Interface is an immediate real-time payment system that helps in instantly transferring the funds between the two bank accounts through a mobile platform. It is based on the 2 Factor Authentications with a seamless single-click payment. Once you have linked your bank account and created a virtual ID namely (name@bankname), you will be able to start using it to make payments on LG Website.

21. What is an Online Wallet? How do I make payments using an online wallet?

We have Online Wallets that can be used to make payments: A Wallet is a prepaid financial instrument available on LG website. It allows Indian consumers to store money in a virtual wallet and then make payments, without entering their card/bank details for every transaction.



Once you have selected the items in your cart, proceed to make a payment and select the “Wallet” option. Under the 'Wallets' section, you will find a radio button for each available wallet type. Please choose your preferred wallet option. By clicking on the corresponding radio button, you will be redirected to your respective wallets to make the payment.

22. Can I take advantage of multiple payment offers?

No, two payment offers cannot be clubbed together on a card at the time of purchase.

23. How will I get cashback and by when?

Cashback on credit card transactions will be extended to customers in the form of an instant discount or as a cashback within 120 business days to the original mode of payment as per respective bank policy. Please refer to the offer terms & conditions.

24. How does debit EMI work?

Debit EMI is a new EMI method. The bank will not block the amount equivalent to the purchase value on your card and you don't need the full amount in your account to transact. Your bank will deduct the monthly EMI from your account using the pre-approved overdraft facility.

25. Why does no-cost EMI charge interest?

For EMI purchases using credit & debit card, your bank will charge you interest. However, under a no -cost EMI offer, the total interest payable, is already adjusted in the price of the order. The total payable amount (including interest) will be equal to the product price.

26. Why am I not getting the EMI option?

Please check your eligibility here:

Make sure your order value exceeds the minimum purchase price for the following EMI payment methods: Credit Card and ZestMoney EMI- ₹3000 Down Payment: ₹4000 Debit Card-₹3000 for HDFC, ₹5000 for ICICI, Federal, Axis, Kotak Mahindra and ₹8000 for SBI



Note:A. EMI option is not available for export/International customers.B. No-cost EMI is available on select products. Please check the 'Special Offers' section on the product detail page for no-cost EMI on debit cards/credit cards.

27. Why has my EMI not been processed?

Banks process EMIs within 7-10 days. It will initially deduct the whole money from your credit/debit card and convert the amount except the down payment into EMI within 2-4 days. For revised payments, please verify the selected EMI option and tenure. You can find these details under Your Orders > View Order Details > Payment Information.

28. How can I close my EMI earlier?

For EMI purchases using credit/debit card purchases: Contact your bank to close your EMI early, subject to foreclosure fees as per their policy.

29. What will happen to EMI if I cancel the order?

If you cancel or return an EMI order purchased using credit cards / debit cards, the bank will refund the full purchase amount to your original payment method and cancel the EMI. Any down payment will be refunded within 5-7 business days. You will then need to contact your bank to confirm the cancellation.



For credit cards: Your card issuing bank may charge nominal pre-closure charges in case you've already paid an EMI. For more details on EMI closure, please contact the card issuing bank.

30. Will I have to pay any extra amount for the EMI transaction?

For EMI using credit or debit card, you will be charged a processing fee by the bank (billed with your first EMI.) The processing fee details are -



ICICI Debit Card is ₹99 + GST

ICICI Credit Card is ₹199 + GST

SBI credit card is ₹99 + GST

HDFC credit / debit card is ₹199 + GST

Bajaj Finserv EMI network card is ₹149 + GST

Kotak Debit card - ₹199 + GST

31. What are the different cashback options available?

There are two types of cashback, Instant & deferred. In Instant cashback, you will get the cashback posting into your account instantly and in deferred, cashback posting will be done in 90 to 120 days.