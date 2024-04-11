Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Frequently Asked Questions

Q.

Why should I choose a window AC over a split AC?

A.

Here are a few reasons why window ACs are better than split air conditioners:
• Window air conditioners are the best solution for cooling spaces with limited area. Thus, people searching for cooling equipment for small properties with one or two rooms must opt for window AC.
• When it comes to cost, window ACs are cheaper than split systems. This extends to maintenance costs as well.
• Window ACs typically require less space for installation as the entire application is packed in a single unit. These cooling solutions are ideal for places where a full window can be designated to install the system.

Q.

Will I use noticeably less energy if I run my window AC at a lower temperature?

A.

When a window air conditioner runs at a lower temperature, the compressor works longer and consumes more power. But, increasing the temperature and setting it between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius decreases the pressure on the compressor. This prevents it from working overtime and results in lower power consumption. Thus, generating reduced energy bills.

Q.

What are the benefits of using a window air conditioner?

A.

Opting for a window air conditioner is a wise choice because:
• The window air conditioners are less expensive. They have low purchase prices and incur fewer operational costs when compared to other systems.
• The LG window air conditioners have an exceptional energy efficiency ratio. They ensure enhanced cooling and consume less power to maximise energy savings.
• Our ACs are designed to ensure users' ease and convenience and are easy to install. By following our step-by-step instruction manual, you can comfortably set them up at your home.
• For homes with limited floor space, window air conditioners are an ideal choice. These systems are set up in the window space and do not use the floor area.

Q.

Where can I install my window air conditioner?

A.

The LG air conditioners can be conveniently installed in a multitude of places. Here are a few examples:
• Apartments: Temporary or non-temporary housing is an ideal location for window ACs. If you decide to move, you can re-install your window AC at your new home.
• Dorm Rooms: If you live in a dorm room that gets exceptionally hot during summer, you can install a window AC at your place to maintain the desired temperature.
• Bedrooms: Maintaining an ideal room temperature is necessary for ensuring a good night’s rest. Installing a window AC in your bedroom can assist with this.
• Offices and small businesses: Ensuring a comfortable office environment can help enhance employee productivity. A window AC is a simple and inexpensive solution to guarantee ease and convenience for people in small offices.

Q.

What factors should be considered when buying a window AC?

A.

When buying a window air conditioner, consider the following factors to make the best choice:
Cooling Capacity
Ease of Installation
Electricity Requirements
Energy Efficiency
Maintenance Costs
Tonnage of AC
Star Rating
Price

Q.

Do LG window air conditioners use dual cool technology?

A.

The LG window inverter air conditioners use dual cool technology to maximise users' comfort. We are the first to introduce this tech in window air conditioners which use two rotors to achieve a compression effect. It ensures quick cooling and enhanced durability while minimising energy consumption. Also, the dual rotors inside the compressor drastically reduce the noise and vibration levels to provide users peace of mind.

Q.

What is the cooling capacity of 1.5-ton window AC?

A.

A 1.5-ton window air conditioner has approximately 5000 W of cooling capacity.

WI-FI window AC FAQs

Q.

Are all LG window air conditioners Wi-Fi enabled?

A.

While all LG window air conditioners do not use the Wi-Fi tech, models RW-Q18WWZA, RW-Q24WWYA, RW-Q18WWXA, and PW-Q12WUZA have this feature. The window ACs with inbuilt Wi-Fi tech get connected to the home’s internet and can be remotely controlled through an app on your smartphone or tablet.

Q.

Do LG window air conditioners purify the indoor air?

A.

Since an astonishing number of viruses and bacteria circulate in the indoor air, the LG window air conditioners are designed to have HD filters with an Anti-virus protection feature. The air filters in these systems have a Cationic Silver Ions coated mesh that deactivates 99% of the virus and bacteria that come in its contact.

Q.

What are the benefits of LG window inverter AC with dual cool tech?

A.

LG window inverter AC with dual cool technology must be your first choice when selecting an air conditioner for your space because of the following benefits:
• The dual inverter tech ensures quick cooling and increases durability while limiting energy consumption.
• Stabilizer Free Operation-These systems can work without stabilisers. It ensures hassle-free installation and no compromises with the room's aesthetics.
• ThinQ & Voice Control (Touch Free)-The dual inverter window AC allows you to control your system at anytime from anywhere. You can start or stop the cooling, change modes, and set the temperature without touching your AC remote.
• Top Air Discharge-Another benefit of opting for these systems is the top air discharge outlet. It allows for quick and uniform cooling inside the house.

Q.

Which LG air conditioning models are rated 5-star?

A.

The star rating in air conditioners is an indication of their energy efficiency. The more the number of stars, the better its efficiency. The LG window AC models RW-Q18WWZA, PW-Q12WUZA, and RW-Q18WUZA have five-star ratings.

Q.

What is the noise level of LG window air conditioners?

A.

Noise levels tested as per standard trial conditions have determined that all LG window AC models produce 44 dB of sound. Since this noise is less than what is produced during a conversation (60 dB), complete peace of mind and comfort are ensured while using LG window AC.

Q.

Should I purchase a window AC with ocean black protection?

A.

The ocean black protection extends exceptional durability to LG window ACs. Ideal for typical Indian regions that are affected by salt, sand, and pollutants, this coating helps extend the lifespan of air conditioners without increasing their costs. The double-sided anti-corrosion layer protects the tubing of indoor and outdoor units from rust and corrosion. Thus, it ensures a pleasant environment and guarantees consistent cooling.

