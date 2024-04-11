This "LG Take back Program" is an initiative by LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ("LG") for environment conservation in compliance with E-waste management Rules framed by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. These T&Cs are in addition to the LG T&Cs on https://www.LG.com/in/terms-conditions. To the extent the https://www.LG.com/in/terms-conditions Conditions of Use are inconsistent with these T&Cs; these T&Cs will prevail with respect to the program only.

CHARGES AND CONSIDERATION

LG will not pay the customer any charges/incentives for the take-back services at any time before or after collection of e-waste. LG will not take any kind of payment (monetary or other-wise) from the customer for Pickup/collection services of e-waste at its doorsteps. If the customer at any point fails or refuses the pickup, LG reserves the right to suspend the provision of take back service.

LG'S OBLIGATIONS

LG will arrange the pickup of e-waste at the doorsteps or wherever mutually agreed between the parties at its own costs. Customer need to sign the consent form & hand over to LG representative. E-waste will be collected from a suitable, safe access point with prior consent of customer at its premises.

LG shall undertake best effort in order to ensure the received products are treated in compliance & directives as per CPCB.

CUSTOMER'S OBLIGATIONS

The Customer will waive off, transfer, and relinquish all its rights regarding the e-waste product to LG.

The Customer will, prior to collection, ensure to transfer / delete any/all personal data & LG shall not assume any liability loss of data or personal information.

The Customer shall hold harmless and indemnify LG, its directors, officers and employees in respect of any loss or damage, claims, costs, liabilities and expenses arising from any breach of the Customer's under the contract or of a breach of legal requirements by the customer. The Customer declares to keep LG indemnified in any claim especially related to title of the product raised by anyone.

In the event of a suitable, safe collection of e-waste not being available, then LG reserves the right to refuse the collection. In the event that the lack of a suitable, safe collection requires waste to be transported through the premises then LG shall not be held liable for any damage caused while collecting the e-waste.

CONDITIONS

All orders by the Customer for the Services shall be deemed to be an offer pursuant to these conditions. LG does not accept any liability for consequential loss, either specifically or by omission.

VALIDITY

If any condition or any part of any condition is held by any court or competent authority to be void or unenforceable, in whole or in part, these Terms and Conditions will continue to be valid as to all other provisions and the remainder of the provision. These terms and conditions may be updated from time to time.