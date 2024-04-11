We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What is e-Waste?
E-waste has been defined as "waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE), whole or in part or rejects from their manufacturing and repair process, which are intended to be discarded". E-waste consists of all waste from electronic and electrical appliances which have reached their end-of-life period or are no longer fit for their original intended use and are destined for recovery, recycling or disposal
E-Waste regulation
In India, The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notified the E-Waste Management Rules, 2016 on 23 March 2016, which were effective from 1st October'2016.
Further, The E-Waste Management Rules 2016 have been amended as E-Waste Management Rules 2022 vide notification G.S.R. 801(E) dated 2nd November 2022
LG stands committed to implement E-Waste rules.
E waste management rules are available on https://cpcb.nic.in/e-waste/
LG Take Back Program E-Waste Recycling
There is a need to encourage the recycling of all useful and valuable material from e-waste so as to conserve the ever-depleting natural resources. Recycling end-of-life products is vital if we are to save resources and minimize waste.
Also, scientific disposal of e-waste reduces the environment pollution. The correct disposal of old products will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health.
LG Electronics India provides an e-waste take-back service for old LG Products in compliance with the EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility). Upon request by a customer to our centralized call center no., we will call back & schedule a visit for collecting e-waste products from the designated venue. The collected waste is recycled as materials through the disassembly and classification process. Through these activities, LG seeks to contribute to conserving natural resources and protecting the environment.
This initiative from LG Electronics is the step towards cleaner and greener earth. We request all our customers to join this movement to make it successful by way of contributing their end-of-life product
Collection Centre
|S No.
|LG Branch
|State
|Full Address
|1
|Agra
|Uttar Pradesh
|Khasra NO.2772, Aam Ka Road, Dhoom Manikpur Village, Gautam Budh Nagar, Dadri - UP 203208
|2
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|Titanium logistics and industrial park LLP, Warehouse no.1&3, Near Gallops Industrial park, Sarkhej Bavla highway, Rajoda, Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382220
|3
|Aurangabad
|Maharashtra
|LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.,PUN- RDC Gat no.2270/1, 2270/2, 2270/3(P), 2269, 2283, 2282(P), 2284(P), 2280(P) Vil-Kardilewadi,Tehsil-Shirur Pune 412210, Maharashtra,India
|4
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|Survey No. 99/2 & 104/2, Hydalu Village, Kasaba Hobli, Nelamangala Taluk, Bangalore
|5
|Bhopal
|Madhya Pradesh
|Khasra No. 260/1,261/1,258,259, Gram Pipliya, Jahirpeer, Tehsil Hujur, Bhopal MP 462010
|6
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|Plot No. 10 & 13, Alnapatna Industrial Estate, Chandaka Chhak, Near Nalanda Institute of Technology, Chandaka, Bhubaneswar, Pin-754005, Odisha
|7
|Kolkata
|West Bengal
|Chotobelu, Near Belu More, Mouzapo Belumilki, Shreerampur, Near Royal Hotel Hoogly, WB, 712223
|8
|Chandigarh
|Punjab
|Hadbast No:284, Khewat No: 232/302 Khasra No: 339/1, 340/1, 2279/341/1, 342,343,344 Village Rampur Kalan, 140507 Tehsil Banur, Zirakpur Banur National Highway Road, NH-07, 140507 District Mohali
|9
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|SF NO. 13,14 Pudukuppam Village, Ayilachery village,Thiruvallur District 600052 Chennai
|10
|Kochi
|Kerala
|17/783-B3,17/783-C3, CELLA SPACE LIMITED, EDAYAR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AREA, KADUNGALLORE, Ernakulam, 683110
|11
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|Sy. No. 226, 227/2, 228/2, 229, 230Village Orattukuppai, Chettipalayam Panchayat,Coimbatore District, TN, 641201
|12
|Dehradun
|Uttar Pradesh
|Khasra NO. 2772, Aam Ka Road, Dhoom Manikpur Village, Gautam Budh Nagar, Dadri - UP 203208
|13
|Delhi
|Delhi
|Khasra NO. 2772, Aam Ka Road, Dhoom Manikpur Village, Gautam Budh Nagar, Dadri - UP 203208
|14
|Durgapur
|West Bengal
|Chotobelu, Near Belu More, Mouzapo Belumilki, Shreerampur, Near Royal Hotel Hoogly, WB, 712223
|15
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|Khasra NO. 2772, Aam Ka Road, Dhoom Manikpur Village, Gautam Budh Nagar, Dadri - 203208
|16
|Gurugram
|Haryana
|Khasra NO. 2772, Aam Ka Road, Dhoom Manikpur Village, Gautam Budh Nagar, Dadri - 203208
|17
|Guwahti
|Assam
|Village - Maghuwapara, Pamohi Road, PO/PS - Gorchuk, District - Kamrup, Guwahati 781035, Assam
|18
|Hubli
|Karnataka
|Bellad and Company Pvt Ltd, A-Wing(West Facing), Survey No. 74/3, P B Road, New Gabbur, Hubli-580028
|19
|Hydrabad
|Telangana
|Sy. No. 260/A, 260/B, Kandlakoya Village, Medchal District, 501401 Hyderabad
|20
|Indore
|Madhya Pradesh
|Khasra No. 260/1,261/1,258,259, Gram Pipliya, Jahirpeer, Tehsil Hujur, Bhopal MP 462010
|21
|Jabalpur
|Madhya Pradesh
|Khasra No. 260/1,261/1,258,259, Gram Pipliya, Jahirpeer, Tehsil Hujur, Bhopal MP 462010
|22
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|Bhagwati Farm, Gram Nindar, Sikar Road,NH11 Jaipur
|23
|Jalandhar
|Punjab
|Obro Logistics Park, Unit - II, Khewat/Khatauni No. 125/137, Khasra No. 12/23, 21/1-2-26, Village-Kadian, Hadbast No. 91, Tehsil & District : Ludhiana
|24
|Jammu
|Jammu & Kashmir
|M/S J.B.Warehousing Corp,Khasra No. 1784/579, Birpur Purmandal Road, Tehsil & District Samba, 181133, JAMMU, JK
|25
|Jodhpur
|Rajasthan
|Bhagwati Farm, Gram Nindar, Sikar Road,NH11 Jaipur
|26
|Karnal
|Haryana
|Khasra NO. 2772, Aam Ka Road, Dhoom Manikpur Village, Gautam Budh Nagar, Dadri-203208
|27
|Kolhapur
|Maharashtra
|LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.,PUN- RDC Gat no.2270/1, 2270/2, 2270/3(P), 2269, 2283, 2282(P), 2284(P), 2280(P) Vil-Kardilewadi,Tehsil-Shirur Pune 412210, Maharashtra,India
|28
|Kozhikode
|Kerala
|17/783-B3,17/783-C3, CELLA SPACE LIMITED, EDAYAR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AREA, KADUNGALLORE, Ernakulam, 683110,0
|29
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|Khasra No. 535, Village : Natkur, Bijnor-Piparsand Road, Lucknow
|30
|Ludhiana
|Punjab
|Obro Logistics Park, Unit - II, Khewat/Khatauni No. 125/137, Khasra No. 12/23, 21/1-2-26, Village-Kadian, Hadbast No. 91, Tehsil & District : Ludhiana
|31
|Madurai
|Tamil Nadu
|LG Electronics India Private Limited(LGEIL-AUE ) SPG Ware Housing, 271/1C,271/D,271/1E AvaniyapuramVillage ,Madurai South Taluk, Madurai Corporation 625012
|32
|Mangalore
|Karnataka
|Survey No. 99/2 & 104/2, Hydalu Village, Kasaba Hobli, Nelamangala Taluk, Bangalore
|33
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|M/s Global Logistics, B3 Global Reality Infra, Kukse Village, Near Shangri _La Resort,Bhiwandi
|34
|Nagpur
|Maharashtra
|Plot No.8, Kalmeshwar Phata, Gondkhairi, Nimji, Tal. Kalmeshwar, Nagpur, Pin 441501
|35
|Patna
|Bihar
|Sampatchak, Mauja-Bariya, Gram Sippatpur, Thana Gopalpur, Panchayat Bariya, District Patna, Bihar 80008
|36
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.,PUN- RDC Gat no.2270/1, 2270/2, 2270/3(P), 2269, 2283, 2282(P), 2284(P), 2280(P) Vil-Kardilewadi,Tehsil-Shirur Pune 412210, Maharashtra, India
|37
|Raipur
|Chhattisgarh
|GD Logistics Park C/O LL Logistics Ltd.,557/1 , Near Railway Bridge, Ring Road No. 3, Giroud, Tehsil & Dist Raipur (C.G.)
|38
|Rajkot
|Gujarat
|Titanium logistics and industrial park LLP, Warehouse no.1&3, Near Gallops Industrial park, Sarkhej Bavla highway, Rajoda,
Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382220
|39
|Ranchi
|Jharkhand
|Plot No. 510, 1255 and 1256, Khata No. 246, Village Mahilong, P.S. Sadar, District Ranchi, Pin 835103, India
|40
|Surat
|Gujarat
|Titanium logistics and industrial park LLP, Warehouse no.1&3, Near Gallops Industrial park, Sarkhej Bavla highway, Rajoda, Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382220
|41
|Thane
|Maharashtra
|M/s Global Logistics, B3 Global Reality Infra, Kukse Village, Near Shangri _La Resort,Bhiwandi
|42
|Tirupati
|Andhra Pradesh
|LG Electronics India (PVT.) Ltd,R.S No.203/1,2,3,4,5, 205/4, 202/1 PUNADIPADU VILLAGE,KANKIPADU MANDAL,KRISHNA DISTRICT,City-Vijaywada
|43
|Udaipur
|Rajasthan
|Bhagwati Farm, Gram Nindar, Sikar Road,NH11 Jaipur
|44
|Varanasi
|Uttar Pradesh
|Khasra No. 535, Village : Natkur, Bijnor-Piparsand Road, Lucknow
|45
|Vijaywada
|Andhra Pradesh
|LG Electronics India (PVT.) Ltd,R.S No.203/1,2,3,4,5, 205/4, 202/1 PUNADIPADU VILLAGE,KANKIPADU MANDAL,KRISHNA DISTRICT,City-Vijaywada
|46
|Vishakapatnam
|Andhra Pradesh
|LG Electronics India (PVT.) Ltd,R.S No.203/1,2,3,4,5, 205/4, 202/1 PUNADIPADU VILLAGE,KANKIPADU MANDAL,KRISHNA DISTRICT,City-Vijaywada
|47
|Warrangal
|Telangana
|Sy. No. 260/A, 260/B, Kandlakoya Village, Medchal District, 501401 Hyderabad
Service Provider
|S. No
|Vendor Name
|Address
|1
|M/s Attero Recycling Pvt.Ltd .
|2 Green Park, Saharanpur Road Dehradun, Uttrakhand-248001
|2
|M/s Basant Cleanenviro Ltd.
|202 South tower ,One42, Ambi Bhopal Road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380058
|3
|M/s Earthsense Recycle Pvt. Ltd
|No 43/1,Basant Avenue Road, Adyar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu-6000020
|4
|M/s Eco fly Ewaste Recycling pvt ltd
|Khasra No-26-Village-Pipli Khera, Bhamanpura Road Phapunda Meerut Uttar Pradesh 250002
|5
|M/s Elifecycle Management Pvt.Ltd
|Flat No. 502, 5th Floor, Siri Sampada Arcade 3rd, Khajaguda, Gachibowli, Hyderabad .
|6
|M/s Green Scape Eco Management Pvt. Ltd.
|512, Elegance Tower, Plot No. 8, Non hierachical Centre, Jasola, New Delhi-110025
|7
|M/s Infinity Green E Recycling Solutions
|Plot No. 347M, Udyog Kendra-2, Ecotech-3, Surajpur, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306
|8
|M/s Maharana Industries Pvt. Ltd.
|306/Radhe Fortune, Apollo Circle, Bhat, Ghandi Nagar 382428
|9
|M/s Pegasus Waste Management Pvt. Ltd.
|202, 2nd Floor, SAS Tower Sector 38, Gurugram, Haryana-122413
|10
|M/s Prometheus Recycling Pvt. Ltd.
|L-14, Ground floor, Udhog Nagar-1 Udhog Nagar, Delhi, West Delhi India 110041
|11
|M/s Re Chakra Waste management
|Plot No-18 Sector-06 Faridabad Haryana 121006
|12
|M/s Reboot Resources Pvt. Ltd.
|First Floor, 5-4-14/3, 5-4-14/K/31, Nizamshahi Road, Abids, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500001
|13
|M/s Recology Recycling Pvt.ltd.
|Khasra number 69,70,71, Village Peepli khera, Pargana Sarava Meerut Uttar Pardesh 250002
|14
|M/s R-Planet Integrated Solution Pvt. Ltd.
|206.207, 208, Block-B second Floor, Slip corporate park, Opposite Rajpath club, Ahemdabad, Gujarat 380054
|15
|M/s Sky Green Waste recycling Management
|Khasra No. 174 Allipur Jijmana, Hapur Road, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh 250002
|16
|M/s Tecnogreen India Pvt.Ltd
|Block-B office No. 703 and 704 Mondeal heights, Nr. Panchratna Party plot, S.G. highway Ahemdabad Guajrat 380015
FAQs
E-waste or Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) are loosely discarded, surplus, obsolete, broken, electrical or electronic devices.
E-waste can be hazardous, when it is disposed and treated in environmentally unsound manner. Direct contact of the harmful materials such as lead, cadmium, chromium, brominated flame retardants or polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and exposure to toxic fumes may cause serious health hazards. Furthermore, recycling activities such as dismantling of electrical equipment without the use of Personal Protective Equipment as specified by the E-waste Management rules, 2016 may potentially bear an increased risk of injury.
All the LG products are safe for human beings to use. However in case of breakage/dismantling in unscientific way, it could cause damage to environment or human beings (directly or indirectly). Chances are there that user might come in contact with chemicals which could cause irritation in skin & eyes and might cause dizziness etc. Also sharp edges of electronic items could cause damage to body.
Accumulation of toxic substances by improper recycling methods may cause serious environmental problems. Toxic chemicals and heavy metals leaching into soil and water may cause pollution, while Toxic fumes reach in to the environment and cause air pollution.
If e-waste products aren't disposed of safely, they can pose a safety hazard to people, animals and the environment. In addition to contaminating soil, it can pollute the air and leach into water sources. You should dispose of your e-waste in proper manner so that it reaches to the authorised recycler having the required infrastructure & processes for correct & safe recycling. It enables protection of the environment and health from toxic substances contained in e-waste.
LG Electronics India provides e-waste take-back service for old LG Products. Upon request by you to our centralized call centre no., we will call back & schedule visit for collecting e-waste product from your home.
We cover LG products i.e. Refrigerator, Air conditioner, Washing machine, TV, Mircowave, Audio system, Air Purifier, Projector, Dishwasher, Dryer, Vacuum cleaner & Monitor under e-waste Take back program.
We believe that Producers & consumers have shared responsibility for e-waste reduction and recycling to contribute towards a greener planet. We believe that a sustainable future lies in the individual efforts of each person and each company, like ours.. There is no monetary benefit or discount applicable for our e-waste take-back program. There is no charge to you for pick up, transport, or recycling
It is recycled. LG will collect old LG products, transport them to one of their authorized recycling centres where the product will be broken down into saleable materials such as plastics, metals and glass. Downstream vendors will further process the materials into reusable forms and new products will be made.
LG encourages customers to take additional steps to destroy all personal and confidential data contained on LG products, before handling over those for recycling.
