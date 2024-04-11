We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Experience
Make life better with our tips.
Immerse at the hero’s level LG UltraGear™
Thinner & Lighter
it’s new LG gram
Register your products, get more information
Learn more about LG Ultrawide Monitors
With LG UltraWide™ monitors, you will discover a new world of productivity. See more on your screen, with multiple different viewpoints and the ability to see multiple documents at a time. LG widescreen monitors come in a range of sizes from 25 inch to 34 inch monitors. Find out more about our monitors below.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
24 hrs (7days a week)
Except National Holidays
08069379999