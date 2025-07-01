Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG care

LG cares for all. You only enjoy!

Extended Warranty (AMC) Bright Care

Extended Warranty (AMC)

If you extend the warranty period for the product you purchased, you can use the product with peace of mind for a long time.

  1.

    Expert Check. Personalized Care.

    Stay Covered, Stay Confident for long.

  2.

    Deep Clean. Deeper Hygiene

    Lock in Peace of Mind-Get 20% Off on Warranty Extension Within 30 Days!

  3.

    1 Year Worry-Free Service.

    Exclusive Perks for LG Members.

Available for These Products

Air Conditioner
Washing Machine
Refrigerators
MWO
TVs
Audio/Video
Dish Washer
Styler
Air Purifier
Water Purifier
Popular Option
Platinum
₹2,832 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Gas Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Preventive Maintenance Visit (with Jet Pump)
Gold
₹2,360 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Gas Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Preventive Maintenance Visit (with Jet Pump) Excluded
Silver
₹1,416 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges Excluded
  • Parts Charges
  • Gas Charges Excluded
  • Transportation Charges
  • Preventive Maintenance Visit (with Jet Pump) Excluded
Bronze
₹1,180 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges Excluded
  • Gas Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Preventive Maintenance Visit (with Jet Pump) Excluded
Platinum
₹1,770 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Service (with LG D-Scale) (1x/year)
Popular Option
Gold
₹1,180 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Service (with LG D-Scale) (1x/year) Excluded
Silver
₹708 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges Excluded
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Service (with LG D-Scale) (1x/year) Excluded
Bronze
₹590 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges Excluded
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Service (with LG D-Scale) (1x/year) Excluded
Platinum
₹1,652 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Gas Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Maintenance Visit (Condenser cleaning) (1x/year)
Popular Option
Gold
₹1,062 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Gas Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Maintenance Visit (Condenser cleaning) (1x/year) Excluded
Silver
₹708 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges Excluded
  • Parts Charges
  • Gas Charges Excluded
  • Transportation Charges
  • Maintenance Visit (Condenser cleaning) (1x/year) Excluded
Bronze
₹531 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges Excluded
  • Gas Charges (1x/year)
  • Transportation Charges
  • Maintenance Visit (Condenser cleaning) (1x/year) Excluded
Platinum
₹1,180 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Visit
Popular Option
Gold
₹590 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Visit Excluded
Silver
₹354 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges Excluded
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Visit Excluded
Bronze
₹295 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges Excluded
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Visit Excluded
Platinum
₹5,478 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Panel Damage Covered (1x/year)
Popular Option
Gold
₹1,888 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Panel Damage Covered Excluded
Silver
₹1,180 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges Excluded
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Panel Damage Covered Excluded
Bronze
₹944 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges Excluded
  • Transportation Charges
  • Panel Damage Covered Excluded
Platinum
₹3,186 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Visit
Popular Option
Gold
₹2,360 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Visit Excluded
Silver
₹1,416 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges Excluded
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Visit Excluded
Bronze
₹1,180 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges Excluded
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Visit Excluded
Platinum
₹5,074 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Visit
Popular Option
Gold
₹4,248 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Visit Excluded
Silver
₹2,596 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges Excluded
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Visit Excluded
Bronze
₹2,124 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges Excluded
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Visit Excluded
Platinum
₹9,322 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Visit
Popular Option
Gold
₹8,496 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Visit Excluded
Silver
₹5,192 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges Excluded
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Visit Excluded
Bronze
₹4,248 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges Excluded
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Visit Excluded
Platinum
₹4,248 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Visit
Popular Option
Gold
₹3,894 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Transportation Charges
  • Proactive Maintenance Visit Excluded
Popular Option
Platinum
₹3,775 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Inside Filter Replacement (1x/year)
  • Proactive Maintenance (Sterlization + pre-filter) (3x/year)
Gold
₹2,477 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Inside Filter Replacement Excluded
  • Proactive Maintenance (Sterlization + pre-filter) (3x/year)
Silver
₹2,359 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges
  • Inside Filter Replacement Excluded
  • Proactive Maintenance (Sterlization + pre-filter) (2x/year)
Bronze
₹1,876 ~
Register now
  • Labor Charges
  • Parts Charges Excluded
  • Inside Filter Replacement Excluded
  • Proactive Maintenance (Sterlization + pre-filter) (3x/year)
Bright Care

Use our regular cleaning service to keep you product clean for a longer period of time.

Learn more

  1. Expert Touch, Every Step of the Way

    A cleaning service manager will visit your product to check for any problem and provide customized service

  2. Certified Clean, Inside and Out

    We use professional cleaning equipment and certified dedicated detergents to hygienically manage even the places that cannot be seen.

  3.

    Care That Lasts All Year

    We care for your peace of mind, that's why we provide one year of free after-sales services.

Find the Right Service for You

Air Conditioner
Washing Machine
Refrigerators

Please refer to the terms and conditions of the service.

Terms and conditions