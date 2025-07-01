We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Extended Warranty (AMC)
If you extend the warranty period for the product you purchased, you can use the product with peace of mind for a long time.
Bright Care
Use our regular cleaning service to keep you product clean for a longer period of time.
-
Expert Touch, Every Step of the Way
A cleaning service manager will visit your product to check for any problem and provide customized service
-
Certified Clean, Inside and Out
We use professional cleaning equipment and certified dedicated detergents to hygienically manage even the places that cannot be seen.
-
Care That Lasts All Year
We care for your peace of mind, that's why we provide one year of free after-sales services.
Please refer to the terms and conditions of the service.