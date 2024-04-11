Here are a few tips you must practise to reduce your energy bills:

● Running the AC at a minimum temperature doesn’t ensure better cooling. So, set the temperature at 24 degrees or higher to save energy and cut the electricity bills.

● When the AC is not in use, turn off the power switch. While most people prefer turning off the system using a remote, it is not ideal as electricity is wasted when the compressor is set to idle load.

● Similar to other electrical appliances, air conditioning systems also need servicing. Thus, you should contact HVAC maintenance to look at your AC at least twice a year.

● To prevent overusing the AC, use the timer. Set it to turn off the cooling after four or five hours so you can sleep comfortably without compromising your energy bills.