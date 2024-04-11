LG French door refrigerators are an amalgamation of style and functionality with their elegant design. It is a perfect choice for families who are looking for Aesthetics and functions. For those planning to buy MoodUP® Refrigerator must know about these features of the refrigerator:

a) Colour Changing Door Panels: You can set the colour of all 4 door panels as per your mood with a variety of colour themes. Explore pre-set themes as well inspired by seasons, locations, moods, and popular styles. Change the vibe of your kitchen with a single touch in the ThinQ app.

There are two options in colour collections:

• My Collection: There are 22 colours for the Upper panel and 19 colours for the lower panels and you can create more than 1.7 lakh colour combinations from these on your LED Panels.

• Theme Collection: There are 17 pre-set themes such as Season, Place, Pop, and Mood.

b) Music Collection: The Refrigerator also comes with a built-in Bluetooth speaker. You can listen to the playlist available in the app or you can listen to your favourite tunes from other apps as well such as YouTube, Gaana.com, Spotify etc. Add mood to your music with two modes within Party Mode. The LED panels will interact with the music playing through the built-in speaker.

c) Door Open Light Alert: A coloured light flashes to warn you if the door is left open for too long.

d) Welcome Light: This is a Motion-Activated Refrigerator Light which automatically illuminates as you approach the refrigerator for easy access.

e) Night Mood Light: A gentle light automatically activates when you are near the refrigerator in dim-light conditions. This feature is best utilized during the night as a subtle light glow on movement detection in the dark.

f) LG InstaView™: Knock twice, see inside functionality enables you to preserve fridge cooling and see inside without opening it.

g) Smart Connectivity with Al ThinQ™: Operate your fridge from your mobile with the ThinQ app, available in Android and iOS. With the Al ThinQ App, you change the colours on your refrigerator but also manage temperature, smart diagnosis, Smart Learner™, Express freeze, push app alarm.

h) Hygiene Fresh+™: LG Refrigerators with Hygiene Fresh+TM technology utilise a multi-step air filtration system to reduce the activity of bacteria up to 99.99% and eliminates unpleasant odours, keeping your food fresher and cleaner.

i) DoorCooling+™: Quicker than conventional cooling system, DoorCooling™ technology gives your fresher food and colder beverage. It let your food stays fresh even at the fridge door.

j) Smart Inverter Compressor™: LG's Smart Inverter Compressor™ is the brain behind your fridge, intelligently adjusting cooling power for fresher food and lower energy bills.

k) Bottom Freezer: The extra storage space you get with the bottom freezer can be used to store groceries, fruits and other food items.

l) BEE Rating-3 Star: The 3-star refrigerator helps save energy, so it does not impact your electricity bill.