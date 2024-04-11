We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
617L French Door, Objet Collection with MoodUP®Refrigerators
DESIGN AWARD 2023
LG InstaView Fridge
MoodUP®
Red Dot DESIGN AWARD
LG InstaView Fridge
MoodUP®
Much to adore. The fridge with more.
Colour collection
Browse fun colours to perfectly capture your mood.
Music collection
Make your fridge the ultimate party accessory.
InstaView™
Knock twice to see inside without losing cool air.
LG ThinQ®
Control and monitor your fridge from your device.
Colour collection
Let your mood set the vibe
Easily customise your fridge’s colour display from the ThinQ® app.*
Thousands of colour combinations!
Create your perfect colour story from over thousands of different combinations inside the LG ThinQ® app.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required.
*Overseas model shown and may differ from model available for sale in India. Brightness and colours on LED panels may vary depending on surrounding environment.
Music collection
Lights. Music. Party.
Use Party Mode to play your favourite songs or choose from fridge’s extensive music collection.
Lighting that grooves with you
Experience lights that move in time with your music, creating the perfect party companion.
Image showing sound waves behind the product
Built-in Bluetooth
Easily connect to built-in speakers via Bluetooth.
A panel with a Bluetooth speaker displayed enlarged with a Bluetooth speaker
Enjoy the music you love
Stream your favourite music from your smart device through Fridge’s speakers.
Music object icons are displayed around the product
*Bluetooth 5.0 compatible.
Giving life to your ingredients
Elevate your time in the kitchen with a fridge that keeps your food fresh.
A variety of foods are shown
Knock twice to see inside
See inside for your favourite snacks and beverages without opening the door, preventing cold air from escaping to help keep food fresher.
Image of knocking on Instaview twice
Cools from front and back
Cold air circulates around your food from both the front and back for effective cooling and enhanced freshness.
Cold air flowing in the refrigerator
*Product image for reference and understanding only actual product may vary.
LG ThinQ®
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ®
Discover Wi-Fi-enabled appliances that you can control and monitor with your smartphone and voice commands.
People are associated with the product using ThinQ
Stay notified
For those moments when you forget to close the refrigerator door, receive key notifications to your smartphone from the LG ThinQ® app.
An alarm pops up next to the people at the party
Manage your life
Easily check fridge's energy usage and explore other product features from your smartphone.
An energy graph is shown next to the person opening the refrigerator
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*App image for reference and understanding only; actual app image may vary.
Lifestyle
Made to match every mood
MoodUP® fridge complements any atmosphere, whether with moods, seasonal vibes, or interior styles.
Live in colour
Bring flavor to your kitchen with fresh food and food and funky lights.
For any room
Liven up your living room with colour combinations to suit your space.
Your party partner
Use your fridge’s lights and music to add the perfect finishing touch to any party.
FAQ
What is the default colour of the door when the door colour is turned off?
When the door colour is turned off, the default colours for the door are Lux Gray (top) and Lux White (bottom). The matte glass material has a stone pattern, so you can appreciate the beauty of the door material without having to turn on the door’s color.
How can I set different colours for each door of the refrigerator?
After selecting the refrigerator in the ThinQ app, you can go to the ‘Colour Collection' -> ‘My Selection' menu to set different colours for each door. For a harmonious colour combination, the upper and lower door colours are categorized separately.
How long does the selected colour stay on?
The colour stays on for 30 minutes from the last door opening or proximity sensor detection. You can adjust the duration of the colour display in the ThinQ app. If you want to keep the colour on after 30 minutes, you can approach the refrigerator approximately 60 cm from the front to extend the display time.
How do the Bluetooth speakers work with the ‘Music Collection’?
To operate the Bluetooth speaker, press and hold the ‘BT Speaker' button located at the top of the refrigerator for 3 seconds. Then, you can select the built-in music theme from the ‘Music Collection’ through the ThinQ app. Additionally, after connecting to the Bluetooth speaker with a smart device, you can also stream music from your preferred music app.
What colours are displayed when the ‘Music Flow’ and ‘Music Bounce’ modes are activated?
In ‘Music Flow’ mode, the colour sequences displayed are Clementine (top) and Cream White (bottom) -> Paris Sunset -> Waikiki -> Sunset Vibes. In ‘Music Bounce’ mode, the colour sequences displayed are Pop 1 -> Pop 3 -> Pop 2.
What is the maximum duration for the 'Music Flow’ and ‘Music Bounce’ modes?
There is no maximum duration for the ‘Music Flow’ and ‘Music Bounce’ modes, and they will remain active throughout music playback. If there is no music playing, a notification will appear after 10 minutes informing you that ‘Party Mode’ has ended, and the display will return to the pre-set color combination.
How much heat does it generate?
The panels are equipped with heat dissipation technology, so the heat generated is very minimal. If you touch it with your hand after leaving it on for a long time, it will feel slightly warm.
What is the lifespan of the LED components?
The LED device used in the door panel has a lifespan of approximately 10 years. Based on a survey of door opening frequency among actual refrigerator users, the maximum number of daily fridge door openings is about 41 times. If the LED is set to be on for 30 minutes per opening, the daily duration of LED operation is approximately 11 hours. With this usage pattern, the fridge’s LED components can last for about 10 years.
Could the LED panel on the door break easily?
The LED panel is installed inside the door as part of the MoodUP feature, but the external material of the door is the same strength as a conventional glass fridge door. There is minimal risk of the door breaking or being damaged during use.
How do I clean and maintain the door panels?
You can clean and maintain the door panel using water wipes or a damp cloth, just like a regular refrigerator. The product is designed to withstand moisture from cleaning without any issues.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
914 x 1865 x 687
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
532
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Lux Gray-Lux White
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Multi Door
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
-
Country of Origin
MADE IN KOREA
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Inner Top Display
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
164
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
914 x 1865 x 687
-
Product Weight (kg)
155
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 2 Tray
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
Glass
-
Finish (Door)
Lux Gray-Lux White
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
-
Handle Type
Square Handle
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
532
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Refrigerator Light
Top + Side LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Shelf_Folding
1-step folding
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics Korea 170, Seongsanpaechong-ro, Seongsan-gu, Cahngwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do - 51533
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Drawer_Freezer
6 Tranparent
What people are saying
MoodUp Refrigerator FAQs
What are the best features of the LG MoodUP™ Refrigerator?
LG French door refrigerators are an amalgamation of style and functionality with their elegant design. It is a perfect choice for families who are looking for Aesthetics and functions. For those planning to buy MoodUP® Refrigerator must know about these features of the refrigerator:
a) Colour Changing Door Panels: You can set the colour of all 4 door panels as per your mood with a variety of colour themes. Explore pre-set themes as well inspired by seasons, locations, moods, and popular styles. Change the vibe of your kitchen with a single touch in the ThinQ app.
There are two options in colour collections:
• My Collection: There are 22 colours for the Upper panel and 19 colours for the lower panels and you can create more than 1.7 lakh colour combinations from these on your LED Panels.
• Theme Collection: There are 17 pre-set themes such as Season, Place, Pop, and Mood.
b) Music Collection: The Refrigerator also comes with a built-in Bluetooth speaker. You can listen to the playlist available in the app or you can listen to your favourite tunes from other apps as well such as YouTube, Gaana.com, Spotify etc. Add mood to your music with two modes within Party Mode. The LED panels will interact with the music playing through the built-in speaker.
c) Door Open Light Alert: A coloured light flashes to warn you if the door is left open for too long.
d) Welcome Light: This is a Motion-Activated Refrigerator Light which automatically illuminates as you approach the refrigerator for easy access.
e) Night Mood Light: A gentle light automatically activates when you are near the refrigerator in dim-light conditions. This feature is best utilized during the night as a subtle light glow on movement detection in the dark.
f) LG InstaView™: Knock twice, see inside functionality enables you to preserve fridge cooling and see inside without opening it.
g) Smart Connectivity with Al ThinQ™: Operate your fridge from your mobile with the ThinQ app, available in Android and iOS. With the Al ThinQ App, you change the colours on your refrigerator but also manage temperature, smart diagnosis, Smart Learner™, Express freeze, push app alarm.
h) Hygiene Fresh+™: LG Refrigerators with Hygiene Fresh+TM technology utilise a multi-step air filtration system to reduce the activity of bacteria up to 99.99% and eliminates unpleasant odours, keeping your food fresher and cleaner.
i) DoorCooling+™: Quicker than conventional cooling system, DoorCooling™ technology gives your fresher food and colder beverage. It let your food stays fresh even at the fridge door.
j) Smart Inverter Compressor™: LG's Smart Inverter Compressor™ is the brain behind your fridge, intelligently adjusting cooling power for fresher food and lower energy bills.
k) Bottom Freezer: The extra storage space you get with the bottom freezer can be used to store groceries, fruits and other food items.
l) BEE Rating-3 Star: The 3-star refrigerator helps save energy, so it does not impact your electricity bill.
Can the LG MoodUP™ Refrigerator change colours & play music?
Yes, LG MoodUP® Refrigerator can change colours and play music according to your mood.
Can you control the LG MoodUP™ Refrigerator with a smartphone app?
Yes, you can control the LG MoodUP™ Refrigerator with the LG ThinQ™ app, enabling music and colour change.
Does the LG LG MoodUP™ Refrigerator have a built-in speaker?
Yes, the LG MoodUP® Refrigerator comes with a built-in Bluetooth speaker. You can connect to the speaker using Bluetooth and play your music. This is one of the key features of the MoodUP® line.
What is Party mode in Music Collection?
Party mode is an attractive feature of MoodUP™. When you play music through the refrigerator speaker, the door flashes an option of Party mode. It features two sub-modes:
• Bounce Mode: The colour & brightness change with music and sound power. The visuals groove as per the beats of the music. Bounce mode offers you a dance party feeler.
• Flow Mode: In flow mode, the flashed colours flow in 4 different pre-set themes – Clay Mint, Paris, Waikiki, and Sunset. The music flows easily and is breezy.
Does the LG ThinQ® app allow me to customize the colour theme?
Yes, choose from 17 curated colour collections divided into two major collections.
• LG Objet Collection: This collection prioritizes a sleek and sophisticated look. It provides a smaller but curated selection of colours for the upper and lower fridge panels. You'll find 5 colour options for the upper panel and 2 colour options for the lower panel.
• LG Mood Collection: This collection offers a wider range of colours to personalize your kitchen and potentially match your mood. It boasts a much larger selection of 17 colours for both the upper and lower panels. (@manjari kindly look at it.)
Apart from the above two-colour collections options, MoodUp™ also have preset themes including season, place, mood and pop.
How does LG MoodUP™’s Surround Cooling keep food fresh longer?
LG MoodUP's innovative surround cooling system combines Door cooling+™ and Multi Air Flow technologies for optimal food freshness. Cold air efficiently reaches every corner, from the front vent and top ceiling duct to the back multi-airflow vents.
• Door Cooling+™ Multi Air Flow: Cold air is efficiently distributed from the front vent by the top ceiling duct and from the back by multi-air-flow vents. This comprehensive circulation ensures that every corner of the refrigerator receives consistent cooling, keeping food fresher for longer periods.
Does LG ThinQ™ let you control your LG MoodUP™ refrigerator remotely?
LG MoodUP integrates seamlessly with LG ThinQ™, the intelligent home assistant that elevates your quality of life both at home and beyond. With LG ThinQ™, you gain remote access and control over your refrigerator, even when you're away from home:
Convenient Remote Control: Whether you're on vacation or simply out and about, you can easily monitor and manage your refrigerator using your smartphone. Check on its status, adjust settings, and ensure optimal performance from anywhere with LG ThinQ™. Using the LG ThinQ™ app, you can adjust your refrigerator's temperature from anywhere, or turn on Express Freeze with a tap.
Can the user set different colours for the top and bottom doors of the refrigerator?
After selecting the refrigerator in the ThinQ™ app, you can go to the ‘Colour Collection' -> ‘My Selection' menu to set different colours for each door. For a harmonious colour combination, the upper and lower door colours are categorised separately.
How long does the selected colour stay on after the refrigerator door is closed?
The colour stays on for 30 minutes from the last door opening or proximity sensor detection. You can adjust the duration of the colour display in the ThinQ™ app. If you want to keep the colour on after 30 minutes, you can approach the refrigerator approximately 60 cm from the front to extend the display time.
Can the LED panel on the door break easily?
No, the built quality of the LG brand comes with the promise of longevity. The LED panels cannot break easily as they are constructed from sturdy materials. The LED device used in the door panel has a lifespan of approximately 10 years.
What are the dimensions of the LG Moodup™ Refrigerator?
These are the dimensions of 914*1865*705
How can you clean and maintain the door panels?
Like any other refrigerator, you can maintain and clean the door panel using moist cloths or water wipes. The product is made to handle cleaning agents' wetness without any problems.
Can MoodUP™ Refrigerator blend well with the aesthetics of a contemporary kitchen?
LG MoodUP™ is tailor-made for modern-day, minimalist, and cutting-edge kitchens. It features an elegant flat door with metallic decoration – imparting a detailed and sleek look. Metallic finish also enhances the refrigerator’s durability, while adding a premium overall look.
What are the other smart features of MoodUP™ Refrigerator?
LG MoodUP™ Refrigerator is an artistic innovation that paves the way for several smart features like Smart Learner, Smart Diagnosis and Smart Fresh Air.
• Smart Diagnosis™ detects any problem in your refrigerator automatically. You can operate it through ThinQ app.
• Smart Learner™ Technology learns your usage pattern for over three weeks. Then it optimizes everything from cooling performance to energy consumption as per your usage. It provides optimal storage algorithm based on usage pattern analysis.
• Smart Fresh Air optimises fridge cooling by minimizing inner temperature rise two hours before user's frequent door opening time. It does so with intensive cooling logic developed through the user data collected within three weeks of usage.
What are the interiors of MoodUP™ like?
MoodUP™ features stylish and powerful interiors. The metal fresh metallic finish increases the durability, and the detailed metallic decoration looks pleasing & well-fitted. The upscale finish stands the test of time and adds a timeless and premium feel to the refrigerator.
Does MoodUP™ feature a Smart Colour Alarm?
Yes, MoodUP™ features nighttime mood light, along with other lights mentioned below:
• Colour Alarm: The colour alarm flashes when the door is left open for a certain period.
• Welcome Light: When you approach towards the refrigerator, the light turns on.
• Night Mood Light: When it’s dark near the refrigerator, a subtle mood light turns on as and when the user approaches.
What makes the retractable shelf a space-saving solution?
The retractable shelf gives you double the height to store taller items. By simply sliding it back, you can create more space for tall and bulky items like a wine bottle or large pot. Clever storage built into the fridge floor provides additional space for convenient access to small items such as chocolate, eggs, or cheese.
