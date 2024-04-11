LG offers majorly two different types of wireless earbuds catering to different preferences and needs. They are vividly divided into two major categories:





• LG Tone Free Fit

TONE-TF7Q:

The LG TONE Free Fit TF7Q wireless earbuds are designed for an active lifestyle They feature Swiel technology which offers a lightweight and secure fit, making them easy to carry and ensuring they stay in place.

These earbuds are also waterproof cum sweatproof with an IP67 rating, allowing you to wear them in any weather conditions.

With Meridian technology, the audio experience is top-notch, delivering clear sound with crisp highs and deep bass.

Additionally, the TF7Q earbuds boast advanced call quality, ensuring crystal-clear communication during calls.

Recognized for their design excellence, the TF7Q earbuds have won the Reddot design award in 2022, showcasing their combination of style and functionality.

Controlling the earbuds is easy and convenient through the Tone APP, which allows you to adjust settings, manage volume, and customize your listening experience directly from your smartphone.

Moreover, these wireless earbuds offer an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours with the charging case, ensuring they last through long workout sessions or extended use throughout the day. Plus, they come equipped with LG's UVnano charging case, which kills 99.9% of bacteria, ensuring hygiene and cleanliness with each use.

• LG Tone Free

HBS-FN5U : The LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Bluetooth earbuds offer a captivating audio experience with Meridian sound technology, delivering crisp highs and deep bass. These wireless earbuds feature Noise Cancellation to block out external distractions, allowing you to enjoy your music in peace.

With a sleek design and a compact charging case that provides extra hours of playback, these earbuds offer a comfortable and secure fit for all-day wear. Additionally, they come equipped with a UVnano charging case that kills 99.9% of bacteria on the earbuds' speaker mesh, ensuring complete hygiene.

Boasting a stylish design, these earbuds provide a comfortable and secure fit for all-day wear. They come with an IPX4 water resistance rating which makes them sweat and splash-resistant, perfect for active lifestyles.

You can access full control with LG Tone Free app allows you to manage volume, equalizer settings, and other functions directly from your smartphone.