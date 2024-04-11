Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Tone Free
Tone Free fit

LG TONE Free fit

An image of a man doing exercise with LG TONE Free fit on.

LG TONE Free fit TF7

Want a new waterproof sports earbuds?

IP67 keeps you running through water, sweat and dust

Want a new waterproof sports earbuds? Learn more Want a new waterproof sports earbuds? Buy now
A image of LG TONE Free perfectly fit in the ear

Secure & Comfortable

Fit for your sportive moves

An image of LG TONE Free UTF8 being washed to show waterproof.

Water & Dust Proof(IP67)

Focus on your workout

A image of LG TONE Free with UV Nano on.

Uvnano

Kills 99.9% of bacteria

Make life better with our tips

The image of TONE Free App on

How to download & Use LG Tone Free app

Learn more
Image of UT90Q and UTF8

Meet the new LG Tone Free

Learn more
Woman is pouring water on her face with TF8 on her ear.

Looking for a waterproof sports earbuds?

Learn more

Learn more about LG wireless earbuds

LG TONEFREE wireless earbuds are India’s first 99.9% bacteria free earbuds. It delivers incredible sound quality, bringing you a superior sound experience. Earbuds that will keep you listening, they have great features with a compact, sleek design. Learn about the features below.

Browse LG’s range of wireless earbuds

Wireless Earbuds FAQ

Q.

What are the different types of LG wireless earbuds available?

A.

LG offers majorly two different types of wireless earbuds catering to different preferences and needs. They are vividly divided into two major categories:


• LG Tone Free Fit

 

TONE-TF7Q:
The LG TONE Free Fit TF7Q wireless earbuds are designed for an active lifestyle They feature Swiel technology which offers a lightweight and secure fit, making them easy to carry and ensuring they stay in place.

 

These earbuds are also waterproof cum sweatproof with an IP67 rating, allowing you to wear them in any weather conditions.

 

With Meridian technology, the audio experience is top-notch, delivering clear sound with crisp highs and deep bass.

 

Additionally, the TF7Q earbuds boast advanced call quality, ensuring crystal-clear communication during calls.

 

Recognized for their design excellence, the TF7Q earbuds have won the Reddot design award in 2022, showcasing their combination of style and functionality.

 

Controlling the earbuds is easy and convenient through the Tone APP, which allows you to adjust settings, manage volume, and customize your listening experience directly from your smartphone.

 

Moreover, these wireless earbuds offer an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours with the charging case, ensuring they last through long workout sessions or extended use throughout the day. Plus, they come equipped with LG's UVnano charging case, which kills 99.9% of bacteria, ensuring hygiene and cleanliness with each use.

 

• LG Tone Free

 

HBS-FN5U: The LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Bluetooth earbuds offer a captivating audio experience with Meridian sound technology, delivering crisp highs and deep bass. These wireless earbuds feature Noise Cancellation to block out external distractions, allowing you to enjoy your music in peace. 

 

With a sleek design and a compact charging case that provides extra hours of playback, these earbuds offer a comfortable and secure fit for all-day wear. Additionally, they come equipped with a UVnano charging case that kills 99.9% of bacteria on the earbuds' speaker mesh, ensuring complete hygiene.

 

Boasting a stylish design, these earbuds provide a comfortable and secure fit for all-day wear. They come with an IPX4 water resistance rating which makes them sweat and splash-resistant, perfect for active lifestyles.

 

You can access full control with LG Tone Free app allows you to manage volume, equalizer settings, and other functions directly from your smartphone.

Q.

Do LG wireless earbuds have active noise cancellation?

A.

Yes! LG TF7Q wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) with an advanced noise removal filter in LG TONE Free fit precisely eliminates background noise by adapting the sample rate. 

Q.

What is LG's UVnano charging case and how does it work?

A.

LG's Tone comes with a UVnano charging case, a groundbreaking innovation that combines the convenience of wireless charging with the power of ultraviolet (UV) light sterilization technology.

 

The UVnano charging case is designed to not only charge your devices wirelessly but also to sanitize them, effectively eliminating up to 99.9% of bacteria and germs in just 10 minutes.

 

With Tone APP, you can activate UVnano cleaning, helping to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria from the earbuds' surfaces, and providing you with a clean and hygienic listening experience.

Q.

How long does the battery last on a single charge for LG wireless earbuds?

A.

With LG TF7Q Tone, you can relish uninterrupted music for a full 30 hours! These wireless earbuds boast an impressive 10 hours of playback on a single charge. Furthermore, the included charging case provides an additional 20 hours, bringing your total listening time to a remarkable 30 hours. Moreso, you can simply place the earbuds in the case for just 5 minutes and gain an extra hour of playtime.

Q.

Is anything Free with LG Wireless Earbuds?

A.

No, there is nothing free with LG Wireless Earbuds. LG Tone Free refers to the wireless design, the earbuds themselves aren't free.