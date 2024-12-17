Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG QNED TV against a colorful gradient background. On the screen is a beautifully saturated image of different paint splashes highlighting the color capabilities of the TV. The all new LG QNED evo AI logo is also visible.

What is LG QNED evo AI?

Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins with LG QNED evo

*QNED evo models are equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.

Dynamic QNED Color Pro for a wider color spectrum

With LG’s new and unique wide color gamut technology, see lifelike and vivid color on your screen.

LG QNED TV is mounted on the wall of a beautiful, premium living room. On the TV is an abstract image that features a gradient of different hues that showcases how Dynamic QNED Color Pro can render a wide range of colors.

Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3.

Certified 100% Color Volume with LG QNED evo

*Dynamic QNED Color Pro applies to QNED93.

Sequence showing how MiniLED renders better visuals compared to other conventional LEDs. An LG TV screen with a 3D holographic flower is against a dark background. Behind the TV is a graphic representation of how conventional LEDs are positioned on the screen. The LEDs are large and few. The flower is drab and gray. Transition to MiniLED where the flower is brighter, more saturated, and has great contrast. The MiniLED graphic representation also shows tinier LED lights in greater quantity on the screen.

MiniLED with Precision Dimming Technology

MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor makes ultra-sharp contrast and lifelike detail on LG QNED evo.

*Specifications may vary by inches, models, and region.

Decade of LG OLED innovation becomes the core of QNED evo’s picture quality

LG QNED evo is powered by the LG OLED Processor which controls over 8.3 million pixels, optimizing picture quality by recognizing content genres to enhance depth and detail. 

The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater AI Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a parrot in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the parrot's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

LG QNED TV on a stand in a dominantly white space. On the TV screen is a colorful splash of paint showcasing how QNED TVs can display a wide range of vibrant colors with pleasing contrast. The all new LG QNED evo AI logo is positioned above the TV.

Meet QNED93,
our most brilliant QNED evo

Encounter the power of a larger view

A family is in their living room. They have a wall-mounted LG TV with an ultra big screen that's almost as huge as the whole wall. They're watching an exciting soccer game on the large and immersive screen.

See every detail on a grand scale up to 100 inches

See your favorite films, sports, and games on the LG Ultra Big TV. AI Super Upscaling and deep learning algorithms enhance your content, delivering breathtaking sharpness even on a 100-inch screen.

*QNED85 comes in a maximum of 100 inches and inches may vary by region.

A huge LG QNED TV and LG Soundbar is mounted on the wall. A little girl and her puppy are watching an underwater scene on the TV. The sheer size of the TV makes the content feel even more immersive.

View the world on a grand-scale with the 100-inch QNED85

The next generation of LG AI TV

LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. There is a graphic UI representation with icons of how the AI button allows users to access different AI functionality. The services include AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard. Functionality is then showcased as the cursor appears over an interface, showing how the remote cam be used like an air mouse to just point and click.

Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection. 

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

LG webOS interface with the AI Magic Remote in the foreground. The thumbnails on the user interface show personalized content recommendations from AI Voice ID.
Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.
Close-up of an LG QNED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

AI Search

Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

AI Chatbot

Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.

*AI Voice ID may show reduced or limited content depending on region and network connectivity. 

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

*In the US and Korea, AI Search uses the LLM Model.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

Screen of a user going through the AI Sound Wizard personalization process. Grid of different sound clip icons. One of the options is highlighted as if the user already made their choice.
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.
Screen of a user going through the AI Sound Wizard personalization process. Series of sound clip icons are being selected. A jazz singer and saxophone player are shown, sound waves representing the personalized sound animated across the visual.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history.  

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

*AI Concierge's supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*AI Concierge's menu displays may be different upon release.

*AI Concierge's keyword recommendations may vary according to the app and time of day.

*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.

 Shop for a New TV with the Latest TV Technology at LG India

 

 

LG offers advanced audio and video equipment for your TV that will exceed your home entertainment standards. Whether its family movie night in 3D, surround sound on your home theatre or festive game nights projected on the wall, LG delivers more than entertainment. Explore the world of televisions offered by LG, along with the advanced video accessories and audio equipment for all of your home electronics needs.

 

 

How to decide which Television is the best for you?

 

Buying your first TV or upgrading to a better one has now become easier than we thought. You can buy TV online just as easily as buying clothes online. If you are in search of an upgrade or a new TV, a good smart TV will be a great choice for the entire family. Not only everyone is able to enjoy it equally, but also make use of it for various purposes.

 

A high-definition TV functions more like a computer, it runs various apps and offers you with high resolution video quality. Upgrading to a smart android TV will allow you to watch shows and movies without the need for cable services. You can also browse the internet, play games or access compatible data from your computer. With upgraded versions and stylish new models, it’s time you finally bring home a new television of the best TV brand in India.

 

The first thing to consider is the type of panel you want to get, this can be a function of your budget, or of the picture quality and performance you desire from your television. The general most selling options are LED, QLED and OLED with a basic trade-off between price and performance as you move up the ladder towards OLED.

 

Talking about the screen size, the general rule here is bigger equals better, but be sure to keep your room requirements in mind when deciding upon your screen size. Resolution is an essential factor to consider, as HD Ready, Full High definition TV are widely available while 4K (Ultra-HD) is becoming more popular than ever. Be sure to get either HDR or Dolby Vision with a 4K LED TV for you to enjoy that superior picture quality.

 



Best Features of LG TVs

 

• α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

With deep learning algorithms, α9 Gen4 AI Processor analyses the on-screen content to deliver content at its most immersive. All adjustments are automatic, enhanced for the ultimate picture and sound, to make every viewing a spectacular one.


• Gallery Design

LG’s best LED TV and OLED TV can be hung on your wall like a piece of art, giving your space more elegance. While sitting flush with your wall, this TV also delivers the same exquisite view from every angle.


• Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos

Watch movies the way they should be – absolutely breath-taking just like the theatre experience. With Dolby Vision IQ, screen brightness, color, and contrast are intelligently adjusted for content genre and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the immersive audio experience, for maximum enjoyment of all content.


• Dynamic Color Enhancer

The advanced image processor adjusts color for richer, more natural images. Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.


• Active HDR

Active HDR optimizes every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich color. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.


• Dolby Audio™

Experience clearer, more immersive theatre-quality sound at home with the Dolby Audio on your TV.


• Quad Core Processor

Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.



Different types of TVs you can buy at LG


• Rollable OLED TVs

Out-of-this-world picture quality combined with our new extraordinary rollable technology lets you step into the future every time you use your TV.


• OLED TVs

Designed after how life should be, the LG OLED TV boasts perfect picture quality, rich colors and deeper black.


• NANOCELL TVs

LG Nano Cell TV promises to deliver a viewing experience which is clearer than reality. Empowered by its 4K technology and the wide-viewing angles, one can enjoy a breath-taking experience with more vibrant colors and details.


• UHD 4K TVs

The LG 4K UHD TV now comes with AI ThinQ built-in, along with Ultra high-definition picture quality to give you a complete viewing experience.


• Smart TVs

LG smart TVs are Internet-connected televisions that offer access to a world of entertainment. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever.


• LED TVs

LG’s full LED slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail. With LG’s best LED TV in India you won’t believe your eyes.



Get the Perfect Television within your Budget



TV Under Rs. 15,000

Perfect for today's modern home, you can get a sleek LED Smart TV with HD video quality and features like voice recognition.

 

TV Under Rs. 20,000

LG smart TVs that are Internet-connected televisions offering access to a world of entertainment are the best choice in this budget. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever. Do a smart TV comparison to buy the best.

 

TV Under Rs. 25,000

LG’s full LED TV with slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail and is the best buy under this budget. Check TV price in India on our website to compare.


TV Under Rs. 30,000

Get home theatre-like experience with Full HD LED TV along with AI Smart TV options with features like noise reduction, Chromecast Screen Sharing, and Wide Viewing Angle.


TV Under Rs. 50,000

Treat yourself to a fantastic visual experience with Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV, offering features like Built-in Set Top-Box, Quad core processor, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and data storage.


TV Under Rs. 70,000

OLED TVs take movies, TV shows and gaming to a different level. Packed with 4K resolution and even deeper shades of black, you'll enjoy every minute of your entertainment. Explore the range of LG OLED TV's in this budget.

 

 

Should you buy a TV online or from a store?

 

As long as you are clear about what you want, you can choose either option. At LG, we strive to offer a seamless buying experience—whether in-store, online, or via mobile. In addition to a range of benefits, we provide personalized exclusive offers and convenient EMI payment options

 

 

Browse with Ease, Shop with Confidence with LG India

 

• Free Shipping

Avail Free & Safe shipping in serviceable pin codes, whenever you shop from https://www.lg.com/in we take pride in delivering most of our orders on priority.

 

• Secure Payments

Your Data security & privacy is our priority. Pay securely through 128-bit encrypted payment gateway. We support credit cards, net banking, and debits cards.

 

• Exclusive Offers

Now enjoy the benefits of LG exclusive offers. Subscribe to LG.com to remain updated on the latest offers.

 

• Hassle-Free Installation

Once you place an order on LG.com your installation request will be generated post-delivery and our expert engineers will guide you through user manual.



