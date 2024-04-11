We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Make life better with our tips
How to download & use LG TONE Free app
Meet the new LG TONE Free
Looking for a waterproof sports earbuds?
Learn more about LG tone free fit
LG TONEFREE wireless earbuds are India’s first 99.9% bacteria free earbuds. It delivers incredible sound quality, bringing you a superior sound experience. Earbuds that will keep you listening, they have great features with a compact, sleek design. Learn about the features below.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
24 hrs (7days a week)
Except National Holidays
08069379999