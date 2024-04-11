We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Learn more about LG single door refrigerators
The stylish single door refrigerators make ice 40% faster and have better energy-consumption. Not only that - keep your fruits and vegetables fresher longer with the special fruit and vegetable box cover.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs) on single door refrigerators
Do double-door refrigerators consume more electricity than single-door refrigerators?
Energy consumption is not based on single door or double door refrigerator, It is basis star rating and As the capacity of the refrigerator increases the energy consumption also increases. Generally Single-door refrigerators consume less energy than double-door refrigerators due to the cooling mechanism. Double door refrigerators have different temperature settings for freezer and fridge whereas single door refrigerator have only one temperature setting .
What if too much moisture gets collected in the refrigerator?
There can be instances when water gets collected in the refrigerator. However, LG single-door refrigerators have the MOIST ‘N' FRESH function. It is an innovative lattice-patterned box cover that maintains moisture at the optimal level.
MOIST ‘N' FRESH helps keep groceries fresh for longer by ensuring the correct moisture level.
Is it okay if a single-door refrigerator works without a stabilizer?
Usually, it is okay if a refrigerator can work without a stabilizer. However LG Refrigerator offers stabilizer free operation. So the users will not have to worry about the voltage fluctuations any more.
Do I get a separate space to keep dairy items in LG single-door refrigerator?
Yes, you can store the dairy items in a chiller tray, a separate space provided in single-door refrigerators. A chiller tray can store cheese, milk, meats, etc.
However, users must know that foods can freeze if kept in the chiller tray for extended periods.
Is a single-door refrigerator sufficient for a family of 2?
Yes, a single-door refrigerator is usually sufficient for a family of 2. The size of the refrigerator needed for a family depends on the amount of food that needs to be stored and the frequency of grocery shopping. For a family of 2, a standard single-door refrigerator with a capacity of around 200-300 litres is generally adequate.
However, if the family tends to cook and eat at home frequently or if they store a lot of perishable items such as fruits, vegetables, and dairy products, then a double door refrigerator with larger capacity may be needed. It is also significant to consider the layout of the kitchen and the available space before selecting a refrigerator.
Overall, it's important to choose a refrigerator size that suits the needs of your family, taking into account factors such as the number of people in the household, their eating habits, and the available kitchen space.
Which models have more than 200-litre capacity?
There are multiple models with more than 200 litre capacity. For more details please visit www.lg.com
Why should I buy 5-star rated single-door refrigerators?
Buying a 5-star rated single-door refrigerator can help you save money, preserve food better, and contribute to a cleaner environment. It is an investment that can pay off in the long run, both for your wallet and for the planet.
What is a smart inverter compressor in single-door fridges?
Refrigerators equipped with smart inverter compressors have precise temperature control. They automatically adjust to low and high speeds based on surrounding temperature, operating mode, and variance in temperature caused by opening and closing of the refrigerator door.
What are the benefits of a single-door refrigerator over a double-door refrigerator?
Single-door and double-door refrigerators both have their own advantages and disadvantages, depending on your specific requirements. However, some benefits of a single-door refrigerator over a double-door refrigerator are:
1. Affordability: Single-door refrigerators are usually more affordable than double-door refrigerators. It is because they are smaller and do not have separate freezer space.
2. Compact/ Occupy Less Space: Single-door refrigerators take up less space than double-door refrigerators, making them ideal for small kitchens or apartments. They are also easier to move around and fit into close-packed spaces.
3. Energy Efficiency: Single-door refrigerators are generally more energy-efficient than double-door refrigerators. It is because they have smaller compartments and require less power to keep food cold.
4. Maintenance: Single-door refrigerators are easier to clean and maintain than double-door refrigerators. They have fewer parts and compartments, making it convenient to keep them clean and odour-free.
5. Accessibility: Single-door refrigerators are simple to use because you need just one door to reach every compartment. As a result, organising and finding what you need is much simpler.
However, it is worth noting that double-door refrigerators also have some advantages over single-door refrigerators, such as more storage space and separate compartments for refrigeration and freezing. Ultimately, the choice between a single-door and a double-door refrigerator depends on individual needs and preferences.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
24 hrs (7days a week)
Except National Holidays
08069379999