About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG business Cloud

LG
business Cloud

Unlock Your Displays' Potential with Software Solutions

LG<br>business Cloud Visit LG business Cloud

LG Digital Connect Virtual Showcase1

Augments The Advantages.
Optimizes Energy
Consumption.

Augments The Advantages.<br>Optimizes Energy<br>Consumption. Know More

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.

LG projection calculator

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG projection calculator.

LG projection calculator Calculate now!

Cooling Intuitive Cooling

-COOLING
-INTUITIVE COOLING

Make an intelligently holistic move with a slim and compact design
that thinks beyound mudane, with 5-step purification.

-COOLING<br>-INTUITIVE COOLING Know More

FEATURES THAT RISE HIGHER THAN YOURIMAGINATION

Features that rise higher than your imagination

Multi V 5 actually multiplies the goodness,

from dual sensing to energy savings and many more advantages in between.

Features that rise higher than your imagination Know now

LG One:Quick-

Make your business and life more one:derful

Make your business and life more one:derful Discover now

Shop for your Business1

Shop for your business

We now have select products available for purchase.

Check out our Business Shop

Shop for your business Shop now

LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT

True innovation behind new depths

LG MAGNIT Know more

LG Digital Connect<br>Virtual Showcase

LG digital connect
virtual showcase

LG digital connect<br>virtual showcase Discover now

Ahead of the expected

Commitment / Expertise / Integrated solutions

You can look forward to a future that's sustainable

not only for your business but also for generations ahead

LG Digital Connect<br>Virtual Showcase

Tune it like a pro

A journey towards spectacular visuals and meticulous editing.

Tune it like a pro Discover now

01-LG-Businees-Innovation-of-life-Banner-Desktop-vv1_1574843620019

See the unseen,
touch the unseen

See the unseen,<br>touch the unseen Discover now

Innovation of life

It's time to join a trusted partner who respects your business.

in_home_hero_001_1477289146433

Information Display

Innovation for a better life

The digital signage and commercial TVs you choose has the power to move your hearts and minds.

Innovation for a better life About LG information display

LG_Digital-Banner-B2B-29052019_D_1559124364179

A new level of renovation with see-through view

LG color transparent LED film is a revolution in display technology. Its superb transparency endows the glass surface with a mystical beauty full of vivid color.

A new level of renovation with see-through view Know more

SAC_Main_Hero_2_1461137592172_1477273861675

System Air Conditioner

Beyond HVAC solutions, committed to excellence

LG industrial air conditioning products are the most energy efficient and reliable HVAC solutions. Multi V, with LG’s core VRF technology will go beyond your standard.

Beyond HVAC solutions, committed to excellence About LG SAC

in_sup_projectors_hero_001__1477048972407

Mobile business partner

Mobile business partner Learn more
Information Display

Information display
Lighting

Projectors
System Air Conditioner
Air Conditioning Systems

System air conditioner
Projectors

LED-Signage-categoryselector-3

Information display

D02-01_in-monitors-categoryselector-1

Computers

vrf-MULTI_V_5

HVAC

in-projectors-categoryselector-1

Projectors

27HJ713C-B-260

Medical devices

LG product service and support

Get your questions answered about product setup, use and care, repair and maintenance issues. We can help.