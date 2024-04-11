About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Get to know Windows 11

Computing device

Discover LG's range of IT Products and Computing Solutions for businesses. From our state-of-the-art monitors to our ultra-lightweight LG gram Laptop and our range of professional projectors. Find out more about our suite of Computers & IT products and improve the way you connect with your customers.

a black basic image

Geared up for victory

LG's UltraGear™ range of powerful gaming monitors give the highest-performance and functions offering total immersion for players in any gaming environment.

a black basic image

Details mastered

UHD 4K HDR, Professional grade panel and advanced feature for multi-media material.Content is now widely available.

Details mastered Know more

a black basic image

Know more

a black basic image

21:9 Ultrawide gaming monitor 144Hz & 1ms (MBR)

21:9 Ultrawide gaming monitor 144Hz & 1ms (MBR) Know more

a black basic image

The best gaming monitor for FPS game

Higher speed to kill more counterparts Better visility to find enemies faster. Rapid setting for the perfect gaming experience. Now meet the Gaming Monitor to WIN.

The best gaming monitor for FPS game Know more

a black basic image

Know more

a black basic image

Less weight, more power

More than ready for the rigors of the real world. Military-grade, ultra-light weight nano carbon magnesium body for premium performance and proven durability.

Less weight, more power Know more

21:9 Ultrawide monitors

21:9 Ultrawide Monitors

Get cinema-level picture quality with crisp images.

Gaming monitors

Gaming Monitors

See more, do more and dominate your opponents with LG gaming monitors.

IPS monitors

IPS Monitors

A richer, brighter, more detailed view is here.

4k monitors

4k Monitors

Get cinema-level picture quality with crisp images

Medical displays

Medical Displays

High quality medical imaging for accurate diagnostic and optimized color reproduction

Office monitors

Office Monitors

Total home entertainment in your own space

LG gram

LG Gram

An ultra-light weight laptop to take with you anywhere you go
MOTION 240 WITH FASTER THAN 1MS RESPONSE TIME MINIMIZES THE MOTION BLUR1

Motion 240 with faster than 1ms response time minimizes the motion blur

For the smoothest gaming experience, Motion 240 creates an effect similar to changing a frame 240 times and eliminates after images while minimizing motion blur. It also improves response time by performing at the speed of faster than 1ms which gamers are looking for.1ms response time is available only when the Motion 240 mode is turned on.
*Motion240 Mode supported only with 100Hz / 120Hz

CREATE OPTIMAL GAMING ENVIRONMENT FOR YOUR OWN1

Create optimal gaming environment for your own

Built-in Game Pad and Game Mode let you enjoy games more easily. The Game Pad featuring 5 keys and a joystick is designed to allow gamers to easily customize their gaming environment to increase the possibility of winning. The Game Mode includes 3 "Gamer mode" options for your own settings, 2 FPS and RTS pre-set modes that are easy to set.

MINIMIZE INPUT LAG WITH DYNAMIC ACTION SYNC MODE FOR REAL-TIME ACTION1

Minimize input lag with dynamic action sync mode for real-time action

Gamers can catch every single moment in real-time with Dynamic Action Sync mode.It synchronizes your senses with real-time scenes happening in a fast-paced game by minimizing input lag. Make timely commands to win!

THE MOST ADVANCED REFRESH RATE FOR SMOOTH GAMING1

The most advanced refresh rate for smooth gaming

Experience steady gaming with the highest gaming monitor refresh rate of 144Hz and enjoy fluid motion with high quality games without the afterimages.

MOTION 240 WITH FASTER THAN 1MS

Motion 240 with faster than 1ms

For the smoothest gaming experience, Motion 240 creates an effect s

CREATE OPTIMAL GAMING ENVIRONMENT

Create optimal gaming environment

THE MOST ADVANCED REFRESH RATE

The most advanced refresh rate

in_cat_com_feature_002

Lighter. Bigger. Stronger.

The all-new LG gram ultra-slim laptops

in_cat_com_feature_001

All work and play

A multi-taskers dream, experience the all-in-one computers that are ideal for professionals, gamers and everyone in between.

in_cat_com_feature_003

Heavyweight power, featherweight build

Get great, performance and portability. LG Slim Notebooks let you take your work and entertainment with you.-without weighting you down.

in_cat_com_feature_003

From play to work with one touch

LG’s 2-in-1 PC gives you freedom to switch from tablet to notebook, with a one touch auto sliding keyboard offering access to all the apps