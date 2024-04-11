About Cookies on This Site

14Z980-GAP52A2

LG gram 35.56cm (14) & 995g

Compact and Lightweight

Even with an impressive 35.56cm (14) screen, LG gram weighs in at only 995 grams. One of the lightest laptops on the market, LG gram makes carrying easy and sets a new standard in laptop portability.
Up to 21.5hrs

72Wh All-Day Plus Battery

LG gram has been updated with a 72Wh battery so you can keep working for a maximum of 21.5 hours. Fully charge the laptop and your good to go, with no need to worry about where to find the next outlet.

*The battery life can vary from depending on models, settings and users' environments which is based on 'MobileMark® 2014' standard.

Dual Memory & Dual SSD

The Dual Performance

1)DDR4 is 50% faster than DDR3, with 2)Dual Channel Memory that accesses twice the bandwidth compared to Single Channel Memory and 3)Dual SSD gives you twice as much storage. 1 SSD as default, and it also features additional SSD slot.

1) DDR4 2400MHz vs DDR3 1600MHz
2) Dual Channel Memory feature may not be available in all countries.
3) To install an additional SSD, the bottom and top plates of Gram must be removed. Therefore it is necessary to visit LG Service Center for installing an additional SSD, and any issues occurring from neglecting the aforementioned shall be responsible of the customer.

40% Improved 8th Gen CPU

Enjoy 4K Contents Flawlessly

The latest 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processor outperforms the 7th Gen by 40, delivering superior results for demanding 4K content and power-hungry game graphics.
MIL-STD 810G

Powerful, Durable

The laptop's Nano-carbon magnesium full-metal body achieved up to 20% greater durability compared to normal magnesium bodies, scoring high marks in 7 different MIL-STD 810G tests.

*Transit Drop is the test result of dropping LG gram in its box package.

USB Type-C™

Multi Ports Support

The USB Type-C™ can connect and transfer data to a 4K display and simultaneously charge a mobile phone. USB 3.0 and HDMI ensure fast data transfer and a smooth display. Plus, the MicroSD offers additional storage.
IPS & Full HD Display

Richer Viewing Experience

The IPS screen offers amazing picture quality and exceptional clarity. Full HD Display (1920 x 1080), sRGB Over 96% Color Gamut allows for color adjustment with greater accuracy.
Backlit Keyboard

2-Level Backlighting

A push of the power button lights up the backlit keyboard, which automatically adjusts to 2 different brightness levels for working in a variety of environments, including darkened rooms.

*After pushing the power button, the keyboard lights up for one second.

1.5W, DTS Headphone: X

Experience of Rich Sound

LG gram is equipped with the next generation DTS Headphone: X technology and upgraded output from 1.0W to 1.5W. It provides an immersive audio experience with surround sound effect on par with movie theater sound.

*No headphones included.

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL INFORMATION

  • Model

    14Z980-GAP52A2

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home (64bit) (LG recommends Windows 11 Pro for Business)

  • Color

    Dark Silver

FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Back-lit Keyboard

    Yes

  • DTS Headphone X

    Yes

  • Webcam Resolution

    HD Webcam

  • MIL-STD 810G

    Yes

PROCESSOR

  • Processor (Base/Turbo Clock)

    8th Gen. Intel® Core™ i5-8250U 1.60GHz/3.40GHz

MEMORY

  • System Memory

    8GB DDR4 2400MHz-4GB x 2

HARD DRIVE

  • Type

    M.2 SSD (Solid State Drive)

  • Interface

    SATA

  • Capacity

    256GB

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wireless

    802.11 A/C (2X2)

  • LAN

    10/100 or Gigabit

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 4.1

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size

    35.56cm (14)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Resolution FHD

    1920 x 1080

  • Graphics Intel®

    UHD Graphics 620

AUDIO

  • Speakers

    Stereo 1.5W x 2

PORTS AND CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI (Standard)

    1

  • USB 3.0 Type-C

    1

  • USB 3.0

    2

  • Micro-SD

    1

  • Headphone Out

    1

  • RJ45 Ethernet

    Yes (USB Type C port with RJ45 gender)

  • DC-In

    Yes

BATTERY/POWER

  • Battery

    72Wh

  • Battery Cell Type

    4 cell lithium ion (polymer)

  • Battery Weight (in grams)

    269.4g

  • Lithium Battery Voltage

    7.7V

  • Average Battery Life (in hours) MobileMark® 2014

    Up to 21.5hrs

MATERIAL(BODY)

  • Material

    Metal Alloy (Nano Carbon with Magnesium)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    322.58 x 210.82 x 15.24 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    434.34 x 259.08 x 60.96 mm

  • Weight

    0.99kg (994g)

  • Shipping Weight

    1.7Kg

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.