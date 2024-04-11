We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Air-cooled screw chiller
LG Air-cooled Screw Chiller is equipped with a corrosion-resistant heat exchanger, highly efficient condenser, and wide louver fin for enhanced heat transfer.
High efficiency load evaporator
By applying gravity type refrigerant distribution system, reliable operation is provided, and evaporation efficiency is improved by optimizing arrangement of eliminator and evaporator tube.
*pH 2.8~3.0 sea water acetic acid spray test.
*After 1,000hrs, fin bondage check and 4.5MPa leakage test Propeller type fan is applied, which should have proper airflow. Also it should have proper strength for rotational speed and be operated stably through balance test.
Noise reduction
It minimized turbulence in intake port and reduced inconvenience of noise by preventing outflow.
High efficiency ice thermal storage system applied
Ice Thermal Storage System cools the indoor area during the day and produces ice throughout the night. This applied solution allows more efficient product installation and energy consumption.
