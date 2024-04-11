About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Oil-free centrifugal chiller

LG Oil-free Chiller reduces operating costs and increases energy efficiency with a simplified piping structure. Experience a convenient and efficient chiller system featuring the two exclusive magnetic and air bearing technology.

LG Oil Free Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller Air Solution

Oil-free magnetic bearing chiller

LG Oil Free Air Bearing Centrifugal Chiller Air Solution

Oil-free air bearing chiller

Features Line up
Features
Inquiry to buy
LG Improved Partial Load Efficiency Air Solution

Improved part load efficiency

It is possible to precisely control up to 0.1Hz by adjusting the number of rotations through frequency control according to the load. Precision control improves the part load efficiency by 51% compared to the Two-stage model running at a fixed speed, saving energy and cost.

*25% part load, based on 500RT unit in ARHI condition.

Magnetic bearing

The non-contacting Magnetic Bearing technology has improved lubrication loss and enhanced energy efficiency. Moreover, Online UPS is installed to provide emergency power during sudden blackouts in order to maintain the rotation of rotary shaft and protect bearing to operate stably.

See video

Air bearing

LG’s exclusive Air Bearing technology reduces friction loss and improves overall efficiency. Because it is technologically advanced, Air Bearing technology is applied in various industries such as industrial and aircraft applications.

LG Simplified Piping Air Solution

Simplified piping

Oil-free chiller has simplified the piping structure by eliminating oil-related parts. There is no need to replace oil or filters, so users can save time and money at the same time.

LG Low-noise Air Solution

Low-noise

By simplifying the structure of compressor and eliminating the cause of the noise, it can be applied to areas requiring low vibration and low noise by reducing noise up to 73dB(A).

*The above level indicate the noise values under the optimum operating conditions and may vary depending on the operating and environmental conditions.

LG Optimized Central Control Air Solution

Optimized central control

Control solutions such as ACP and AC Smart enable easy monitoring and allow remote control to manage various HVAC models at anywhere.

Optimized central control Learn more

LG Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller Line Up Air Solution

Oil-free chiller line up

LG Contact Us Air Solution

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry to buy Learn more

Catalogue & leaflet & document download

Title, Size Table List
Resource Type Title Size

For manuals or materials related to engineering support, please go to resource download

GO