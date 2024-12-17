About Cookies on This Site

Promising You Great Peace of Mind

Warranty Extension Service   LG ExtendedCare

Of course, there are many service plans from different brands to choose from out there, but we are confident that LG ExtendedCare is the one that truly understands your needs and makes your life easier.

A traveler stands in an airport lounge, checking his phone while looking at a digital departure board displaying flight schedules. The scene highlights the modern, efficient use of signage for real-time updates.

Service Value

LG’s True Value Begins
After Purchase

Longer Warranty
Brings Your Relief

As digital displays become more advanced prices also increase. LG’s extended warranty helps maintain your important asset in its best condition.

Resolving Issues Without Delay

Our LG service team will reach you within Next Business Day* depending on the coverage you select, thereby minimizing downtime and quickly getting things up and running again.

Leave It Up to
Our Experts

Authorized and experienced LG service technicians will take care of every details from repair to reinstallation.

Service Features

LG ExtendedCare Provide
Exclusive Services for your business

Infographic showcasing LG ExtendedCare features: certified parts, authorized technicians, hassle-free shipping, competitive pricing, next-business-day swap, and multi-year plans. Accompanied by an image of a control room with advanced data visualization screens.

Plans That Meet Your Needs

 * Next Business Day (NBD) may vary from City to City.

** Please ask LG Sales / Service for LG ExtendedCare.
*** NBD : Next Business Day