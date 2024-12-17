We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Warranty Extension Service LG ExtendedCare
Of course, there are many service plans from different brands to choose from out there, but we are confident that LG ExtendedCare is the one that truly understands your needs and makes your life easier.
LG’s True Value Begins
After Purchase
Longer Warranty
Brings Your Relief
As digital displays become more advanced prices also increase. LG’s extended warranty helps maintain your important asset in its best condition.
Resolving Issues Without Delay
Our LG service team will reach you within Next Business Day* depending on the coverage you select, thereby minimizing downtime and quickly getting things up and running again.
LG ExtendedCare Provide
Exclusive Services for your business
Plans That Meet Your Needs
* Next Business Day (NBD) may vary from City to City.
** Please ask LG Sales / Service for LG ExtendedCare.
*** NBD : Next Business Day