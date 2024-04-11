About Cookies on This Site

Education

Education

LG Digital Signage maximizes two-way communication through touch screen and allows you to add interactivity to standard signage.

Why LG information display

With LG Digital Signage, learning environment becomes much more engaging for students.

LG Digital Signage can be installed in various places including school entrances, classrooms and libraries for teacher and student engagement in classes and effective delivery of teaching materials.

Classroom

Active learning space

Classroom

Students can easily share materials for discussion and assignments in the classroom. In addition the professional displays show customized materials to each student for high quality learning experience. (Presentation, Small group work, or student-led demonstrations)

LSCB-260

Ultra slim series

LSCB Series

LAEB015-260

136 All-in-one series

LAEB015

LAA015F-260

130 (330.2cm) All-in-one LED

LAA015F

TR3BF-B-260

UHD interactive digital board

TR3BF-B
Laboratories

Research space

Laboratories

Students can safely focus on experiments at their seats as they can see the experiment procedures clearly on screen with high picture quality also they are able to present experiments result to other students & teachers easily and simply.

LSCB-260

Ultra slim series

LSCB Series

LAEB015-260

136 All-in-one series

LAEB015

UH7F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH7F-H

UH5F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH5F-H

UH5E-B-260

UH5E-B series

UH5E-B

UM3DG-B-260

IP5x dust-proof Ultra HD

UM3DG-B

TR3BF-B-260

UHD interactive digital board

TR3BF-B
Faculty Member Space

Faculty member space

Faculty members are able to share ideas and teaching experiences to improve class materials in terms of education quality enhancement with interactive display for active discussion and displays optimized for video conference.

LAEB015-260

136 All-in-one series

LAEB015

LAA015F-260

130 (330.2cm) All-in-one LED

LAA015F

UH7F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH7F-H

UH5F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH5F-H

UH5E-B-260

UH5E-B series

UH5E-B

UM3DG-B-260

IP5x dust-proof Ultra HD

UM3DG-B

TR3BF-B-260

UHD interactive digital board

TR3BF-B
Large Size Classroom

Auditorium

Large size classroom

LG professional display encourages attendees to participate during social forums at schools. Clear information is easily seen on large screens and improves attendee's understanding of contents.

LSCB-260

Ultra slim series

LSCB Series

LSCA-260

Versatile series

LSCA Series

TR3BF-B-260

UHD interactive digital board

TR3BF-B

LSAB-260

LG MAGNIT

LSAB Series

LSAA-260

LG LED bloc

LSAA Series

LAEB015-260

136 All-in-one series

LAEB015
Library

Group study space

Library

Students can find lots of information easier and faster such as empty seats and locating books with self information search device. And there is room for effective collaboration tools to work together for group work, brain spin, and ideas.

LSCB-260

Ultra slim series

LSCB Series

LSCA-260

Versatile series

LSCA Series

UH7F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH7F-H

UH5F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH5F-H

UH5E-B-260

UH5E-B series

UH5E-B

UM3DG-B-260

IP5x dust-proof Ultra HD

UM3DG-B

TR3BF-B-260

UHD interactive digital board

TR3BF-B
In Between Space

Out of classroom for collaboration study

In between space

Space that students are able to utilize for group study, collaboration casually , freely, conveniently. LG professional display can help schools create the most effective, rewarding and inspiring learning environments.

GSCA-260

Versatile series

GSCA Series

GSCD-260

Ultra light series

GSCD Series
Any inquiries about product for Education Industry?1

Any inquiries about product for education industry?

Any inquiries about product for education industry? Inquiry to buy