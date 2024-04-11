About Cookies on This Site

Hospitality1

Hospitality

Hospitality industry has been rapidly changing and becomes more competitive with emerging technology and higher guests' expectation. In tandem with the trends, LG Electronics. has kept innovating its products and hospitality dedicated solutions, called Pro:Centric, to drive success for your business enabling to provide upgraded service level.

Why LG information display

LG's wide range of products and solutions can meet the requirements of various spaces in the hospitality environments while increasing the efficiency by integrated and customized management.

LG hospitality TV, total solutions as well as Digital Signage, going with the characteristics of each place, let you deliver information to guests with personalized messages enhancing customer experiences.
Especially, with Pro:Centric solution, LG's hospitality dedicated management solutions, service providers can conveniently control and manage each hospitality TV, and provide customized room services for each guest

Lobby and Reception

Lobby & Reception

Build a sophisticated first impression, and elevate the brand image. With LG's innovative technology such as OLED, LED, you can make your own media art, digital sculpture and deliver intuitive information to welcome your guests while adding a wow factor and enhancing guests satisfaction.

LSCB-260

Ultra slim series

LSCB Series

LSCA-260

Versatile series

LSCA Series

LAPE-260

LG LED curve series for indoor

LAPE Series

UH7F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH7F-H

UH5F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH5F-H

UH5E-B-260

UH5E-B series

UH5E-B

UM3DG-B-260

IP5x Dust-proof Ultra HD

UM3DG-B

55SVH7F-260

SVH7F series

55SVH7F

55SVM5F-260

Even bezel video wall

55SVM5F

EW5G-260

Transparent OLED signage

EW5G
Hallway

Hallway

Don't miss any chances to promote events, effectively communicate with guests even at the waiting spaces. LG provides diverse products and solutions so that you can utilize any empty spaces for the promotions, for the location guide of specific facilities, etc. in more effective ways.

LSCB-260

Ultra slim series

LSCB Series

LSCA-260

Versatile series

LSCA Series

LAPE-260

LG LED curve series for indoor

LAPE Series

UH7F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH7F-H

UH5F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH5F-H

UH5E-B-260

UH5E-B series

UH5E-B

UM3DG-B-260

IP5x Dust-proof Ultra HD

UM3DG-B

55SVH7F-260

SVH7F series

55SVH7F

55SVM5F-260

Even bezel video wall

55SVM5F
Guest Room

Guest room

From suites to standards rooms, LG provides differentiated guests experiences and customized in-room services through LG's own hospitality solutions, Pro:Centric, and sleek products design. Especially, with LG's leading OLED hotel TVs, guests can experience a work of art during their stay.

ET961H-260

ET961H

65ET961H

UT781H-260

UT781H

43UT781H0TA

US660H-260

US660H

65US660H

LSAB-260

LG MAGNIT

LSAB Series

LSAA-260

LG LED bloc

LSAA Series

US761H-260

US761H series

US761H
Banquet Hall

Banquet hall

To make the events more extraordinary and professional, LG offers a wide range of Digital Signage from LED Signage for the hall screen to standard signage for various events/info.

LSCB-260

Ultra slim series

LSCB Series

LSCA-260

Versatile series

LSCA Series

LAA015F-260

130 (330.2cm) All-in-one LED

LAA015F

LAEB015-260

136 All-in-one series

LAEB015
Gaming Area (Casino)

Gaming area (Casino)

Increase splendor and impressiveness at leisure areas with LG Digital Signage. With its high picture quality and flexibility, guests can experience imagined world and enjoy their own games.

LSCB-260

Ultra slim series

LSCB Series

LSCA-260

Versatile series

LSCA Series

55SVH7F-260

SVH7F series

55SVH7F

55SVM5F-260

Even bezel video wall

55SVM5F
Swimming Pool

Swimming pool

Provide safety tips for swimmers and deliver promotions, menus of outdoor bar. Equipped with robust product reliability and its high brightness, LG Digital Signage catches guests attention under various weather conditions at poolside.

GSCA-260

Versatile series

GSCA Series

XS4G-260

Window facing display

XS4G
Fitness Center

Fitness center

With LG Digital Signages, provide differentiated and sophisticated experiences to guests. This will maximize aesthetics and functionality in communal spaces.

LSCB-260

Ultra slim series

LSCB Series

LSCA-260

Versatile series

LSCA Series

UH7F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH7F-H

UH5F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH5F-H

UH5E-B-260

UH5E-B series

UH5E-B

UM3DG-B-260

IP5x dust-proof Ultra HD

UM3DG-B

55SVH7F-260

SVH7F series

55SVH7F

55SVM5F-260

Even bezel video wall

55SVM5F
Healthcare

Healthcare

You can find LG Digital Signage at healthcare facilities. With LG's wide viewing angles and various picture modes designed for specific environments including hospitals, the documents and images in the conference/seminar rooms can be also seen more clearly.

LSCB-260

Ultra slim series

LSCB Series

UH7F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH7F-H

UH5F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH5F-H

UH5E-B-260

UH5E-B series

UH5E-B

UM3DG-B-260

IP5x dust-proof Ultra HD

UM3DG-B

55SVH7F-260

SVH7F series

55SVH7F

55SVM5F-260

Even bezel video wall

55SVM5F
Any inquiries about product for Hospitality Industry?1

Any inquiries about product for hospitality industry?

Any inquiries about product for hospitality industry? Inquiry to buy