Technology & Solution

Discover LG's information display technology and how it will enhance your business with a more competitive and distinctive technology solution. Read more about our information display technology below.

OLED

Discover LG’s OLED technology of slim, light and future display. From intense color and stunning contrast to the innovative design, our OLED technology from LG is sure to exceed your expectations for TV.

OLED Learn more

IPS

Get ready for true-to-life colors, deep black levels and rich colors for amazing contrast and color detail at virtually angle.

IPS Learn more

VIC

Applying VIC technology to Video wall, compensating Color and Brightness difference in circuit part with algorism to create different displays look “Like One Display”

VIC Learn more

LG C-Display+ customer app

Find the latest production information along with reference case, OLED/LED/Video Wall configurator, manual and sales contact information.

LG C-Display+ customer app Visit our web application LG C-Display+ customer app Go to download app