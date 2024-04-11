About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Outdoor LED signage

LG LED Outdoor Display is loaded with excellent features with its high brightness and enhanced durability making it suitable for outdoor environments. Find out more below.

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_hero_01_D_1554799278384

Outdoor LED

Diverse models available in a range of case designs for outdoor applications including in stadiums, and for outdoor advertisements and public displays.

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_hero_01_D_1554799278384

Redefine your space with LG LED signage

Enrich the customer experience with superior picture quality and world-class reliability.

Redefine your space with LG LED signage Learn more

Versatile Series

Versatile series

Ultra Light Series

Ultra light series

Versatile series

The Versatile Series can be easily installed in various outdoor venues as a rental solution. It facilitates simple maintenance by requiring no additional tools for replacing a LED module or power/data unit. A 90° corner option is also provided.

Learn more

Versatile Series

Ultra Light Series

Ultra light series

With a lightweight design, the Ultra Light Series can be easily composed of a large screen without providing heavy load to the installing structure. A 90° corner option is provided for seamless right-angled installation.

Ultra light series Learn more
LG LG C-Display+ Customer App LED Signage

LG C-Display+ customer app

Find the latest production information along with reference case, OLED/LED/Video Wall configurator, manual and sales contact information.

LG C-Display+ customer app Visit our web application LG C-Display+ customer app Go to download app