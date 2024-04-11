About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Ceiling concealed duct AC

LG Ceiling Concealed Duct is a concealed cooling and heating solution that provides optimal temperature control without affecting interior aesthetics.

Ceiling concealed duct

Invisible cooling solution suitable for applications that require interior aesthetics.

Features Line up
Features
Inquire to buy

Operation for multiple rooms

Using a spiral duct (embedded or flexible type) and stream chamber, it is possible to operate cooling and heating for several rooms simultaneously.

E.S.P. Control

E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) control function can make air volume controlled easily with remote controller. The BLDC motor can control fan speed and air volume regardless of the external static pressure. No additional accessories are necessary to control air flow.

Two thermistors control

The indoor temperature can be checked using the thermistors in the remote controller, as well as from the indoor unit to sensor temperature difference in one place. Two thermistors can optimize indoor air temperature for a more comfortable environment.

Minimized height

New mid-static ducts provide ideal solution for installation
in limited space.

Flexible installation(low static duct only)

The new low static duct allows the air intake
at the rear or bottom under installation condition.

Ceiling concealed duct line up

Ceiling concealed

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry to buy Learn more

Catalogue & Leaflet & Document download

Title, Size Table List
Resource Type Title Size
Catalog
 MultiV5_Small.pdf
extension : 3,405K
Catalog
 As--2023_LG Multi_V_Catalogue_India_high_Final.pdf
extension : 9,401K
Catalog
 LIGHT COMMERCIAL.pdf
extension : 9,234K
Leaflet
 CASSETTE LEAFLET.pdf
extension : 10,542K
Catalog
 MULTI I HOME.pdf
extension : 6,689K
Catalog
 RESIDENTIAL CATALOGUE(LG SALANG).pdf
extension : 14,546K
Leaflet
 CAC_Inverter Ducted_Leaflet.pdf
extension : 2,385K
Catalog
 ROUND CASSETTE.pdf
extension : 1,573K
Catalog
 Chiller Highly Reliable Catalogue Size A4 Low.pdf
extension : 4,871K
Leaflet
 Hydrokit.pdf
extension : 1,652K
Leaflet
 AMC Leaflet.pdf
extension : 1,407K
Leaflet
 TMS Leaflet.pdf
extension : 5,327K
Catalog
 Real Time Service.pdf
extension : 2,470K

For manuals or materials related to engineering support, please go to resource download

GO