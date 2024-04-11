About Cookies on This Site

Experience vivid colours, deep blacks and stunning clarity with LG's monitors. Designed to give your office great computer equipment and help your employees work smarter. Learn about the product details below.

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

Elevate your home office equipment

Enjoy your Webinar with viewing larger materials and

more attendees.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Start viewing side-by-side

Enables you to work with reports side by side at a glance without repeating Alt-tab.

Online Classroom with Wide Screen

Online classroom with wide screen

Easily manage your online classroom with wide field of view.

Geared Up for Victory

Geared up for victory

LG's UltraGear™ range of powerful gaming monitors give the highest-performance and functions offering total immersion for players in any gaming environment.

Details Mastered

Details mastered

UHD 4K HDR, Professional grade panel and advanced feature for multi-media material.

Content is now widely available.

21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitor 144Hz & 1ms (MBR)

21:9 UltraWide gaming monitor 144Hz & 1ms (MBR)

MOTION 240 WITH FASTER THAN 1MS RESPONSE TIME MINIMIZES THE MOTION BLUR

Motion 240 with faster than 1ms response time minimizes the motion blur

For the smoothest gaming experience, Motion 240 creates an effect similar to changing a frame 240 times and eliminates after images while minimizing motion blur. It also improves response time by performing at the speed of faster than 1ms which gamers are looking for.1ms response time is available only when the Motion 240 mode is turned on.
*Motion240 Mode supported only with 100Hz / 120Hz

CREATE OPTIMAL GAMING ENVIRONMENT FOR YOUR OWN

Create optimal gaming environment for your own

Built-in Game Pad and Game Mode let you enjoy games more easily. The Game Pad featuring 5 keys and a joystick is designed to allow gamers to easily customize their gaming environment to increase the possibility of winning. The Game Mode includes 3 "Gamer mode" options for your own settings, 2 FPS and RTS pre-set modes that are easy to set.

THE MOST ADVANCED REFRESH RATE FOR SMOOTH GAMING

The most advanced refresh rate for smooth gaming

Experience steady gaming with the highest gaming monitor refresh rate of 144Hz and enjoy fluid motion with high quality games without the afterimages.

MINIMIZE INPUT LAG WITH DYNAMIC ACTION SYNC MODE FOR REAL-TIME ACTION

Minimize input lag with dynamic action sync mode for real-time action

Gamers can catch every single moment in real-time with Dynamic Action Sync mode.It synchronizes your senses with real-time scenes happening in a fast-paced game by minimizing input lag. Make timely commands to win!

