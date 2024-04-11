About Cookies on This Site

An image of a couple checking in with a receptionist at a hotel lobby.

A more efficient way to keep your hotel pleasant

Energy saving

 

- Free heating and hot water with heat recovery technology
- Prevents wasted energy with dry contact
- Top-class energy efficiency with innovative technologies

Smart energy management

 

- Integrated central control system with smart management
- Compatible with existing building management system

Comfort condition

 

- Enhanced indoor comfort
- An indoor unit as quiet as a library
- Easy-to-use individual controller

An image of a hotel with thumbnails of public facilities, a swimming pool, a guest room, a lobby, and a control center.

An image of a spacious hotel lobby with air conditioning on.

Lobby & Reception halls

Large capacity allows for a reliable supply of fresh air to large spaces with high ceilings.

An image of a guest room with air conditioning on.

Guest room

Relax with low noise and pleasant air-conditioning.

 

Three Images of a coffee shop, a restaurant and a gym with air conditioning on.

Public facilities

A variety of indoor units allow customized solutions for different spaces.

An Image of a hotel spa filled with hot water.

Swimming pool & Shower room

Free heating and hot water thanks to heat recovery technology.

 

An Image of someone using dual monitors for efficient energy management.

Smart central control solution

Efficient energy management through LG’s smart central controller reduces operating costs.

 

Product lineup for your hotel

MULTI V 5

MULTI V 5

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

Multi V Indoor units

MULTI V indoor units

Hot Water Solution (Hydro Kit)

Hot water solution (Hydro Kit)

Air Handling Unit (AHU)

Air handling unit (AHU)

Chiller

Chiller

Control Solutions

Control solutions
An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Meet LG's optimal solutions for various types of hotels

LOTTE hotels & Resorts

 

The finest modern hotel brand in Myanmar.
/ Multi V, Chiller, Indoor units

See more

Voyage belek

 

Luxury 5-star resort in Turkey.
/ Multi V, Indoor units

See more

Rydges hotel

 

Australia and New Zealand’s leading hotel brand. / Multi V, Indoor units

See more

INSULA ALBA resort & spa

 

Luxury 5-star seaside hotel in Greece.
/ Multi V, Hydro kit, Indoor units

See more

Catalogue & Leaflet & Document download

Resource Type Title Size

