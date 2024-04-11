About Cookies on This Site

Business shop

Explore the impressive range of LG business products, tailor made for your industry with convenient features and spectacular designs. Compare features, explore prices and purchase your ideal business solution from the new LG online store.

Now you can shop LG for all your Small Business needs!1

Digital signage

Show your Message to life

Commercial TV

Ideal for diverse business environment

Projector

Take presentations to a new level

Why LG small business solutions

At LG Business Solutions, your customer needs are our top priority. We create innovative products with the high quality you have come to expect from LG. We have also developed key partnerships to ensure our products provide for your ever-changing business needs. Our products are all backed with excellent warranty and service plans because your small business is as important to us as it is to you.

Excellent warranty & Service plans

LG Business offers a standard 2-year limited warranty on most products*, as well as a variety of Extended Warranty Programs

Quality & Innovation you aan trust

LG knows how important your small business is, so when we design our innovative and award-winning small business products, we always keep one goal in mind: improving our customers’ businesses.

Large partner network

LG’s extensive partner network helps ensure that your products have the right connections, the right security, the right software, and the right capabilities to keep your small business running smoothly