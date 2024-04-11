About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI V 5

LG MULTI V 5 is an integrated solution that combines advanced technologies for high rise buildings. It provides maximum energy efficiency while minimizing operational costs and its Dual Sensing Control senses humidity & temperature.

a black basic image

MULTI V 5

The Multi V 5, alongside the indoor unit with powerful air purification and the efficient ventilation, allows you and your building to breathe clean and fresh air just like the ones in a forest.

Features Solution application Line up
Features
Inquiry to buy

Ultimate Efficiency

Ultimate efficiency

MULTI V 5 ensures world’s best class energy efficiency with innovative technologies.

Dual Sensing Control

Dual sensing control*

Dual Sensing Control senses both humidity and temperature for economical and comfortable operation.

*Dual Sensing Feature available in 24 & 26HP only.

Smart load control

Smart load control manages cooling load by sensing both temperature and humidity to increase energy efficiency.

Comfort cooling

Comfort cooling helps maintain operation at mild cooling mode without stopping in between operations.

Enhanced heating

Increased heating hour with delay in frosting of heat exchanger due to precise dew point prediction.

An image representing the ultimate inverter compressor of Multi V 5.

Ultimate inverter compressor

Ultimate inverter compressor improves energy efficiency and enhances compressor reliability.

Enhanced bearing with PEEK material

Enhanced bearing with PEEK (Polyetheretherketone) material increases durability and reliability of compressor via lubricative bearing material and refined shape.

Vapor injection*

Two-stage compression effect provides efficient heating operation in low temperature conditions.

Smart oil management

Oil sensor runs oil recovery operation only if necessary to increase compressor efficiency. It also balances and manages oil level in both compressors.

HiPOR™*

HiPOR™ (high pressure oil return) minimizes energy loss with direct oil return.

*Vapor Injection & HiPOR Feature available in 24 & 26HP only. 

Image of clean air provided to the office through Multi V 5.

The optimal high-efficiency air quality solution

Install LG ERV alongside Multi V 5 and enjoy energy-saving ventilation. ERV reacts to outdoor temperatures and CO2 levels to provide more efficient heating and cooling.

An image representing the Ocean Black Fin of Multi V 5.

Black fin

This HVAC was designed to perform in harsh enviroments. The Black Fin Heat Exchager's corrosion resistance was verified by TÜV after a 10,000 hour test.

 

An image representing the continuous heating of Multi V 5.
An image that expresses the easy control with Multi V-AHU connection of Multi V 5.

Easy control with MULTI V-AHU connection

MULTI V can be connected to the DX coil of an Air Handling Unit for fresh air conditioned environment. Various control options are prepared for LG controllers or supplied DDC, which can contact signal or Modbus protocols.

Biomimetics technology

Enhanced fans increase air flow rate up to 10% while reducing power consumption up to 20%.

Increased air flow rate

Extended shroud provides higher heat exchanging capacity to increase air flow rate.

4-sided heat exchanger

It improves heat transfer up to 20 which eventually enhances capacity and performance.

An image expressing the spaces where Multi V 5 can be installed as icons.

MULTI V 5 is an applicable solution for

An image expressing the spaces where Multi V 5 can be installed as icons.

MULTI V 5 line up

An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry to buy Learn more

Catalogue & Leaflet & Document download

Title, Size Table List
Resource Type Title Size

For manuals or materials related to engineering support, please go to resource download

GO