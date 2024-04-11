We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Absorption chiller steam type
An Steam Type Absorption Chiller is an eco-friendly alternative to other air and temperature regulation units, using nearby power-plant heat sources instead of electricity. Make your business eco-friendly with a Steam Type Absorption Chiller.
Digital pressure check
Digital pressure gauge is used to monitor the pressure inside the refrigerator in real time. The vacuum rate is automatically set and saved. The saved data can be used to accurately and quickly monitor and diagnose leakage.
Catalogue & Leaflet & Document download
|Resource Type
|Title
|Size
