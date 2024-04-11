About Cookies on This Site

A Direct Fired Absorption Chiller is an eco-friendly way to change how you utilise resources and regulate temperature. Make a difference to your business and your expenses with efficient energy output. Discover the Direct Fired Absorption Chiller below. Less

Absorption Chiller uses chemical refrigerating cycle using Li-Br absorbent. It is eco-friendly by using water as a refrigerant and can utilize energy resources efficiently through various heat sources such as gas, hot water and steam.

Absorbent concentration control & prevention of power failure

The absorption control concentration is calculated by the crystal control protection logic built in the controller, and the prevention control is executed when the concentration rises above the set value. By controlling the absorption liquid concentration automatically, it prevents the pre-absorption of liquid crystals and calculates the time from the power failure to the completion of power recovery through the independent timer built in the product.

Superior installation convenience

3 Parts Partition enables easy installation at narrow places such as remodeling & renovation sites.

Easy pipe cleaning

When cleaning the piping, only the water box cover can be opened without disconnecting the piping.

Digital pressure check

Digital pressure gauge is used to monitor the pressure inside the refrigerator in real time. The vacuum rate is automatically set and saved. The saved data can be used to accurately and quickly monitor and diagnose leakage.

Optimized central control

Control solutions such as ACP and AC Smart enable easy monitoring and allow remote control to manage various HVAC models at anywhere.

Absorption chiller direct fired type line up

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry to buy Learn more

Catalogue & Leaflet & Document download

For manuals or materials related to engineering support, please go to resource download

