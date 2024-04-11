We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Similar Product
Air-cooled inverter scroll chiller
LG Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller is equipped with twin inverter compressors that are applied in VRF products, allowing a wider operation range.
Twin all inverter compressor
Vapor Injection technology enables efficient heating operation by controlling the optimum refrigerant flow rate even if the outdoor temperature is low
Modular design
Modular design allows flexible installation according to space, and convenient control.
