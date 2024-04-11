About Cookies on This Site

Corporate

Work environment in businesses is gradually evolving with the rise of mobility and a new work culture characterized by connectivity and ever increasing digital data. With these changes, employees nowadays share and use visual data for discussions and meetings and they can also communicate and work remotely when necessary.

Why LG information display

LG Digital Signage Solution provides a high-performing workplace as a content communication platform which bridges management, employees and consumers with its exceptional display quality, flexible design as well as reliability.

Companies can rely on LG Digital Signage for superior display quality, flexible design, easy-to-use features and have competitive total cost ownership(TCO) as a total solution from installation, customization, use and maintenance. Vivid screens, reliability and easy use enhance work environment and make remote work effortless. Company members can write, create, edit and share data conveniently with the help of our products.

Lobby

The unique display leaves symbolic image of the company, make visitors feel welcome and effectively deliver information.

LSCB-260

Ultra slim series

LSCB Series

LSCA-260

Versatile series

LSCA Series

UH7F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH7F-H

UH5F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH5F-H

lobby-5

Ultra stretch signage

88BH7F

lobby-6

Ultra stretch signage

86BH5F

lobby-7

SVH7F series

55SVH7F

lobby-8

Even bezel video wall

55SVM5F
Meeting/Presentation Room

Meetings and presentations become more efficient and more productive with LG display. Versatile collaboration functions allows for seamless multi-tasking, powerful productivity and more, to keep the performance at its best.

LSAB-260

LG MAGNIT

LSAB Series

LSAA-260

LG LED bloc

LSAA Series

LSCB-260

Ultra slim series

LSCB Series

LAEB015-260

136 All-in-one series

LAEB015

UH7F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH7F-H

UH5F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH5F-H

UM3E-B-260

Ultra HD large display

UM3E-B

98UM3F-260

350 nits 120 Hz UHD signage

98UM3F

TR3BF-B-260

UHD interactive digital board

TR3BF-B
Web Conference Room

LG information display is suitable for web conferencing for people in different locations. Remarkable display quality, wide viewing angle and easy set up and connection enhance communication and collaboration.

LAA015F-260

130 (330.2cm) All-in-one LED

LAA015F

LAEB015-260

136 All-in-one series

LAEB015

UH7F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH7F-H

UH5F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH5F-H

UH5E-B-260

UH5E-B series

UH5E-B

UM3DG-B-260

IP5x dust-proof Ultra HD

UM3DG-B
Interactive Space

Fast response time makes writing, editing and sharing materials on screen faster, helping you exchange opinions in real time.

LAPE-260

LG LED curve series for indoor

LAPE Series

TR3BF-B-260

UHD interactive digital board

TR3BF-B
Control/Command Center

The narrow bezel and wide angle helps large audience monitor the screen with vivid picture quality from multiple standpoint.

LSAA-260

LG LED bloc

LSAA Series

LSAB-260

LG MAGNIT

LSAB Series

LAPE-260

LAPE series

LAPE

55SVH7F-260

SVH7F series

55SVH7F

55SVM5F-260

Even bezel video wall

55SVM5F

55VH7E-260

0.9mm Even bezel video wall

55VH7E

55VM5E-260

0.9mm Even bezel video wall

55VM5E
Open Flexible Space

The sleek design complements its surroundings and delivers company news effectively.

LSCA-260

Versatile series

LSCA Series

LSCB-260

Ultra slim series

LSCB Series

LAPE-260

LAPE series

LAPE
