Winner of Design Awards

Red Dot Design Award 2020 Logo

Red Dot Design Award 2020

IDEA Design Award 2020 Logo

IDEA Design Award 2020

2020 PIN UP Design Awards Logo

2020 PIN UP Design Awards

2020 Good Design Award Korea Logo

2020 Good Design Award Korea

LG MAGNIT, Our First Micro LED Display

LG MAGNIT, Our First Micro LED Display

See the magnificent success that LG MAGNIT brings to business and recreation.

True Innovation behind
New Depths

LG MAGNIT delivers immersive and eye-popping visuals that make every viewing experience memorable. Bring your imagination into life, through ultra-fine details visualized by a colorful mosaic of Micro LED chips.

Black Immersion,
Enlivened Details

By removing a package surrounding R, G, B LED chips and applying LG’s own Full Black Coating technology, LG MAGNIT surprisingly delivers much deeper black than the conventional package LED signage*. This not only enhances color vividness, but also makes the details which were hidden in the shadows appear, providing audiences a sense of immersion.

*Based on LG's conventional LED Signage.

Stronger Light and Shadow

The solid black LG MAGNIT makes also results in superbly high contrast ratio which is a vital part of the picture quality. The difference between the dark parts and the light parts is clearly great, making every part of the content distinctive.

Accurate Colors as Intended

By carefully selecting an LED chip which is a key factor to determine color purity, its narrowed wavelength allows LG MAGNIT to show uniform colors across the screen. Furthermore, the enhanced Gamut Transfer technology supports it to describe colors close to the original color, which is essential for places where exact color representation is demanding.

Intelligent Image Processor

The Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor which is adopted from LG’s TV technology recognizes and analyzes the original content, optimizing the clarity and sharpness of the content for itself.

*The above functions are created by using deep learning AI technology to improve the picture quality.

Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR

With HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) support, content becomes vivid with great visual impact. The wider color spectrum and greater contrast ratio allow viewers to fully enjoy lively content.

*HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.

Wide Color Viewing Angle

Thanks to the structure of LG MAGNIT, it minimizes color distortion according to the viewing angle. In other words, the original color can be appreciated even from the side angles, captivating various pedestrians even if it is installed in a large public places.

Care Less with Sturdy Design

Through several layers of coated film, LG MAGNIT can protect its LED chips from risks caused by water drops, dust, static electricity or physical impacts. Considering that it is usually installed in public places where many people come and go, its stability is vitally important to minimize unforeseen accidents.

*Based on in-house testing in accordance with the certification criteria, or under actual operating conditions.

Sleek Look with Smooth Surface

The screen surface of LG MAGNIT is very smooth just as LCD, making it looks nice even when the screen is off. Also, audiences or installers feel soft when touching the screen. If fingerprints are on the surface, they can be simply removed by wiping with a soft cloth without the need for any chemicals.

Optimum Cable-less Design for Simple Installation

The wireless broadband transmission technology has been adopted. No signal and power cable connection is required between the cabinets and you don't need cables except for connecting the screen to its system controller and power.

Cable-less Signal Transmission

Efficient Power Consumption by Colors

Common Cathode Drive-IC is one of the reasons why LG MAGNIT has low power consumption. It supplies the right necessary voltage to each R, G, B sub-pixel individually to minimize unnecessary power consumption.

Power Saving Standby Mode

When there is no input signal for a period of time, the screen turns off and the main circuit parts inside the LED cabinet go to a standby mode. This saves additional power consumption and enables the product to be reactivated simply by using a remote control.

Intuitive UX with Remote Control

By applying the same intuitive UI* as general LG digital signage, the user can easily adapt to it. It also allows users to easily access the settings by using a remote control instead of connecting to a PC.

*Available for over 1,280 × 720 resolution screen.

Compatibility with AV Control System

LG MAGNIT has been certified Crestron Connected® for a higher level of compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

*Network-based control.

Dedicated Accessories for Tidiness

Three pairs of wall mount accessories and a frame kit are provided as options for LG MAGNIT. The wall mounts can be combined with any screen size to be installed clearly and neatly. Also, when building a screen of 163 (414.02cm), Ultra HD resolution, the frame kit will make the display have a smooth edge.

Total Content Management

LG MAGNIT is compatible with LG SuperSign CMS solution which is all-in-one content management solution for content editing, scheduling and distribution. Managers can operate LG’s commercial displays including LG MAGNIT all at once, enabling systematic and efficient management.

Real-time ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

*ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETER

  • Pixel Configuration

    1R, 1G, 1B (Chip on Board)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.938

  • Module Resolution (W x H)

    160 × 180

  • Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    150 × 168.8

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.15

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

    8 (4 × 2)

  • Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

    640 × 360

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)

    600 × 337.5 × 44.9

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    0.203

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)

    7.0

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    34.6

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    1,137,778

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Cabinet Material

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Service Access

    Front and Rear
    (Module : Front Only)

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

    Peak 1,200 / Max. 600

  • Color Temperature

    7,300K / 3,200~9,300K
    (Adjustable by LED Assistant on PC)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)

    160° × 160°

  • Brightness Uniformity

    95%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.02Cx, Cy

  • Contrast Ratio (10 lux)

    150,000 : 1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    20

  • HDR Compatibility

    HDR10, HDR10 Pro
    * LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

    125

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

    85

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    617

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    426

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    290

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)

    2,105

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50/60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0∘ to +40∘

  • Operating Humidity

    10-80%RH

  • IP Rating (Front / Rear)

    IP50 / IP20

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    Safety 60950-1,
    EMC Class A,
    BS476 Part7 Class1

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CSAB-009X

Catalog,Data Sheets

extension : pdf
LED Signage Catalogue.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
LG-MAGNIT-Datasheet-Micro-LED.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.