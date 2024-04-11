About Cookies on This Site

About LG projectors

LG's Minibeam projector is the latest in the market with advanced energy-saving features and easy compatibility with external devices. With its compact size and efficient LED illumination system, it's the only projector you need for all your presentations in multiple conference rooms. Learn more about LG's latest projector here.

Why LG projector for B2B?

No more hassle lamp maintenance

The LG Minibeam uses an LED or laser illumination system, providing up to eight hours of entertainment each day for seven to 10 years without replacing the light units.

Save the energy, and save the cost

Compared to other projectors, the LG Minibeam consumes less power in both operating mode and standby mode thanks to its efficient LED or laser illumination system.In particular, the Minibeam uses only 0.5W in standby mode, about 1/10 of other projectors.

Less heat, less hot air to user.

Compared to conventional projectors, the LG Minibeam produces low heat, making it safer and more convenient for tabletop use.

Instant on/off

Whereas conventional projectors can take up to two minutes to come on, the LG Minibeam with Instant On/Off saves time by powering up instantly.

Standard compatibility

The LG Minibeam offers easy compatibility with various external devices by using standard-size terminals, unlike other projectors that require special connectors.

One projector for multiple small meeting room

The compact, portable LG Minibeam is the only projector you need for all your presentations in multiple conference rooms.