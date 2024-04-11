About Cookies on This Site

IPS

Experience true-to-life colours, deep black levels and rich colours for amazing contrast and detail at virtually angle. Learn more about LG's IPS display technology below.

ID_01_IPS_Hero_1461293859515_1477027339195

IPS

Introduction Panel technology Why LG IPS Video
Introduction

Introduction

IPS (In-plane switching) is a screen technology for liquid crystal displays (LCDs). It was designed to solve the main limitations of the twisted nematic field effect (TN) matrix LCDs in the late 1980s. These limitations included strong viewing angle dependence and low-quality colour reproduction. In-plane switching involves arranging and switching the orientation of the molecules of the liquid crystal (LC) layer between the glass substrates. This is done, essentially, parallel to these glass plates.

1. Wide viewing angle

No color wash from any angle!

Comparison in Color Coordinates (viewing angle 60˚)

Received a certificate from intertek

LG Display 84” UHD IPS Panel showed better performance than 85” UHD VA Panel in terms of color shift, the viewability and the directional Gamma Distortion Ratio

Received test report from CIEA

IPS Panel had better viewability compared to VA Panel.

Importance of viewing angle in video wall

Video Wall consists of multiple displays tiled together. Video Wall has larger screen sizes and more influenced by viewing angle. (Color wash is detected in VA with viewing angle 60˚)

Interactive white board

When Teachers or presenters explain, they stand very closely at the corner to the panel.

2. Color accuracy

Because IPS projects the color close to real objects, it is widely used in broadcasting, medical and professional designing. (Testing with Mcbeth24color chart, IPS shows the accurate color between input and output color signal)

For IPS, Actual color and the color on the screen are the same.

3. Stable panel

IPS has a fast Liquid Crystal recovery property. Therefore, no flash occurs when touching the screen. However, VA panels have a slower Liquid Crystal recovery property which causes flash upon touch of screen.

Why LG IPS (vs. TV)

Commercial display needs exclusive developments due to various usage conditions.

Yogore free

Yogore defects , When a static picture is displayed for a long time, the Yogore Defect may happen. The exclusive liquid crystal applied to all LGD’s CD panels improves the defect.

Blackening free

Blackening defects , causes when liquid crystal loses its own characteristics over the critical point of temperature. LG improves it by increasing the critical point up to 110 degree.

Portrait mode

LG improves gravity defect by optimizing volume of liquid crystal and increasing cohesive power.

QWP technology

With QWP application, Display is still visible even with wearing polarized sunglasses. (Over 50 of drivers put on sunglasses and about 10 among them uses polarized sunglasses in US)

M+ panel

M+ Panel Far Exceeds Conventional Panel in Terms of Transparency

ID_01_IPS_21_1461298693690_1477028619953

IPS panel vs VA panel

Check the remarkable difference between IPS panel and VA panel when it comes to external pressure, temperature, and blackening defect.